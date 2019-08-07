Security

Investing News

CSPi Reports US$21.6 Million in Revenue

- August 7th, 2019

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), cybersecurity company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results. The company witness an increase in revenue, reaching US$21.6 million for the quarter, up from US$20 million at the same time last year. Net income also rose to US$532,000. As quoted in the press release: Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 … Continued

CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI), cybersecurity company announced its third quarter 2019 financial results. The company witness an increase in revenue, reaching US$21.6 million for the quarter, up from US$20 million at the same time last year. Net income also rose to US$532,000.

As quoted in the press release:

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $532,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The third quarter of fiscal 2018 included a loss of $428,000, or $0.11 per share, from discontinued operations. The Company had a tax benefit of $326,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The high effective tax rate was due in part to no tax expense recorded for U.K. income due to a large pension contribution, adjustments of taxes payable and reconciliation of tax provision to the prior year tax returns and the benefit of the research and development credit.

Cash and short-term investments were $16.8 million at the end of the third quarter, down from $25.1 million at the close of fiscal year 2018. The decrease was due to a $3.6 million increase in accounts receivable due to order timing, a $2.7 million increase in inventory, and $1.8 million paid in dividends.

Click here to read the full press release.

Cybersecurity-stocks-2019

The next big cybersecurity stock is coming.


Learn more here

Related posts

Blucora Reports 23 Percent Revenue Increase
Uranium Sector Still Grappling with Section 232 Fallout
FactSet Joins Forces with DataRobot
Microchip Technology Launches AI-Focused Architecture

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *