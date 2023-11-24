Integrated Cyber Solutions

He graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Northeastern University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

Bob founded a CPA firm in his name in 1991 where he has provided financial and tax services to small and medium sized businesses and senior executives in the manufacturing, high technology, retail, construction, real estate and professional industries, as well as individual tax clients. He has participated and has been an integral part in many sales, merger and acquisition transactions in the printing, publishing and High-Tech industries.

Bob has more than 35 years of financial management experience and is responsible for the financial management of Integrated Cyber. He started his career working for a Fortune 100 company and then for an International Public Accounting firm where he worked with multiple small businesses and start-up companies in high tech, real estate, construction and multi-national companies where he specialized in providing tax strategies and planning opportunities to companies with sales that ranged from $20 million to over $1 billion.

Kevin's success in the industry is attributed to his ability to understand and meet each customer's unique needs and his expertise in creating compelling content. He takes great pride in his ability to create marketing campaigns that truly resonate with audiences and is always eager to take on new challenges and opportunities.

Throughout his career, he has excelled at establishing and guiding top-notch marketing campaigns, emphasizing the importance of marketing and communication through a customer-focused approach. Whether working with a Fortune 50 corporation, multiple start-ups, or several mid-level businesses, he has always been committed to delivering the best results.

As a highly experienced marketing professional with over three decades of expertise in technology marketing, Kevin has spearheaded marketing and communication initiatives for many companies throughout his career. His experience spans a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, data storage, geospatial mapping, web hosting, data center services, and more.

Previously Pete held several executive positions at Hewlett-Packard. As SVP/GM of IT Outsourcing, Pete was responsible for the global 15B+ IT Outsourcing business, including managed security services, enterprise cloud and mobility services. He was former SVP of HP’s Global IT Operations organization and CIO of the Consumer Business Unit. Excelling in massive-scale organizational change, he led one of the world’s largest IT infrastructure transformations and previously spearheaded one of the largest merger integration programs in HP’s history. Pete obtained a Bachelor Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from Stanford University. Pete is also an avid photographer, expert world traveler, and an accomplished artist.

Pete is a member of the Integrated Cyber Executive Team bringing over 30 years of experience in IT, IT Services, Software and Consulting spanning fortune 10 global enterprises to early-stage startups.

Al is a graduate of Merrimack College, MA, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management/Accounting. He has completed graduate courses in Business Administration from New Hampshire College. He has also written a book on Leadership published by John Wiley and sons.

During his career, he has served as the President and CEO of Computerworld, a media firm for IT Executives, CIO of Fort James Corp., a multi-billion dollar consumer products company, CIO of RR Donnelley, multi-billion-dollar commercial printer. Mr. Guibord has also been a member of several key executive boards, including Oracle, and Microsoft and other organizations both in the public and private sectors including the Grocery Manufacturers Association, The University of Illinois Chicago Centre for Research in Technology and The Chicago Library Foundation.

Alan R. Guibord, a US ARMY Veteran, and retired professional race car driver has more than 35 years of global IT and management experience and is one of the co-founders of Integrated Cyber. He is also co-founder of The Advisory Council International. The Advisory Council International, an organization of over 25 former Fortune 100 CIOs providing technical guidance to Board-level and C-suite executives as well as coaching and direction to IT Leaders. Profits are donated to charity

There's no such thing as a completely surefire investment — but cybersecurity is likely the closest anyone will ever get. Integrated Cyber is well-positioned to redefine cybersecurity for SMBs, while leveraging technology to future-proof both its portfolio and the funds of its investors.

Integrated Cyber Addresses the Top Ten Cybersecurity Threats Facing Businesses

1 Ransomware

Global ransomware attacks have reached epidemic proportions, with cybercriminals employing increasingly sophisticated methods to infiltrate and encrypt sensitive systems and data. By 2031, ransomware is expected to cost its victims as much as $265 billion, according to research firm Cybersecurity Ventures.

2 Social Engineering

Based on findings from IT security firm Trend Micro, over 75 percent of cyberattacks start with an email and 85 percent of all data breaches involve human interaction. It has always been far easier to manipulate a human being than it is to target a software vulnerability. This will continue to remain the case for the foreseeable future, particularly given the sharp increase in cryptocurrency-related attacks.

3 Third-Party Exposure

As the world continues to shift towards interconnected digital ecosystems, supply chain attacks will become increasingly prevalent. The perfect example of this in practice, the result of compromised credentials and an outdated VPN, was the Colonial Pipeline breach in May 2021. The Colonial Pipeline is one of the most vital pipelines in the US, and was a victim of a ransomware attack that shut down the pipeline’s digital systems, and ultimately affected the supply chain on the East Coast.

4 Insufficient Cyber Hygiene

A little mindfulness goes a long way in protecting a business’s systems and data. Unfortunately, cyber hygiene is one area where many businesses fail entirely. Over half of IT professionals don’t mandate two-factor authentication and most organizations rely on human memory for password management.

5 Cloud Vulnerabilities

Cloud software has become increasingly essential of late. Unfortunately, this has served to amplify its security risks even further. The past five years have seen a 150-percent increase in cloud vulnerabilities according to a 2021 IBM report, while a Data Breach Investigations Report stated over 90 percent of data breaches in 2021 were the result of compromised web apps.

6 The Internet of Things

IoT devices are now ubiquitous in both our personal and professional lives. Unfortunately, they’re also a cybersecurity nightmare. Even though the market has been around for years, the majority of smart devices are still hampered by outdated software, poor encryption and an overall lack of built-in security.

7 Configuration Mistakes

It’s not always a phishing email or targeted attack that causes a breach. Often, cybersecurity incidents are the result of human error. According to a survey by Ponemon Institute, more than half of IT experts don’t even know if the cyber security tools they’ve installed actually work.

8 Improper Mobile Device Management

Mobile devices are a long-standing bugbear for security professionals due to a constant stream of device and application vulnerabilities. To make matters worse, threat actors have recently begun targeting mobile device management systems, potentially giving them control over a company’s entire device fleet.

9 Poor Data Management

Without a clear idea of where its data is and how that data is used, it’s almost impossible to identify a breach in a timely fashion. Fortunately, this is one risk category where businesses seem to be on top of things. Experts have predicted that this year will see businesses place increased emphasis on storing only the data they need.

10 Inadequate Cyber Forensics

What a business does after being attacked is just as important as how it protects itself. Yet many businesses don’t bother with proper post-breach forensics, leaving them open to a repeat attack. In 2021, a survey by Cybereason found 80 percent of victims who paid to remove ransomware experienced a second attack shortly afterwards.