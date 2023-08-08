Overview In Greek Mythology, Aether is the personification of the bright upper sky. A region that both fascinated and terrified the people at the same time; it represents a space caught between terrestrial and celestial — between the earth's surface and the boundaries of its atmosphere. Phil Lancaster views it as the perfect representation of his new company. To Lancaster, Aether Global Innovations isn't just a medium between heaven and earth. It also signifies the transformative power of artificial intelligence and incredible advancements that automated drone services could introduce to domestic services and security — a paradigm shift with the potential to enhance situational awareness, resource allocation, incident response and much more. Aether, in other words, represents the limitless potential of a place that's been out of reach for much of human history and is a perfect analogy for Lancaster's end goal. About Aether Global Innovations Corp. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Aether Global is a pioneering innovator in the drone management, monitoring and surveillance services space. Through partnerships with both industry and academic leaders, it aims to revolutionize drone services within the marketplace through an integrated offering that combines (1) drone design and development, (2) automation and integration and (3) advanced drone base station technologies. Powered by the latest advancements in software and data gathering, Aether's three service areas will provide clients with real-time critical reports and updates from the sky. Large commercial and industrial property owners, as well as the owners and operators of critical infrastructure represent Aether's two primary market segments. As it shapes the future of drone management and monitoring services, Aether hopes to provide its client base with bespoke services and solutions that empower them to make the best-informed decisions possible.

As a company positioned on the leading edge of an evolving drone and UAV industry, a dedicated research and development team is at the heart of Aether’s operations. This R&D team collaborates with leading experts, universities and research institutions worldwide to develop ground-breaking solutions and applications to stay ahead of the curve in drone operational services and innovative technologies. The company may be aiming high to increase shareholder value, but it has exactly the expertise and leaders it needs to get there. Aether is backed by an incredibly experienced management and advisory team that includes national security expert Douglas Smith, former CSIS counter-terrorism operator and BlackBerry alumnus Alan Treddenick, and big data specialist Dr. Khalid M. Al-Ali.

Company Highlights Aether Global Innovations is a drone management, monitoring and surveillance startup business based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company seeks to revolutionize the drone management marketplace through a combination of design and development, automation and integration and base station operations.

Aether works with industry partners to provide a fully integrated solution, including: Draganfly Innovations Protegimus Protection Idroneimages Limitless Integrations Votix Watchdog Equipment

The company's key markets include agriculture and farming, and critical infrastructure industries such as oil & gas.

Working with its business partners, Aether is able to deliver three core services: Drone design and development. Automation and integration. Drone base station technologies.

Backed by a diverse team experienced in everything from data analytics to national security, Aether's business operations have the potential to completely revolutionize both data gathering and drone management, monitoring and surveillance technologies.

Core Service Areas Aether offers three core service areas that comprise its drone management and surveillance solutions, directly addressing the unique challenges and opportunities of multiple industries including agriculture, public safety, construction, energy and logistics. UAV/Drone Design and Development Aether is dedicated to pushing the limits of drone technology through partnerships with companies like Draganfly and their expert design and development team on drone creation and innovation. The partnership offers Aether Global the latest and greatest in state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drone design and development to meet its clients’ needs and requirements. Draganfly employs a team of experts that works tirelessly to ensure their company can design and distribute drones that will fulfill Aether Global clients' specific needs. In addition, Aether Global is in the final stages of establishing key strategic partnerships with top manufacturing facilities located around the world, leveraging local expertise and resources to optimize both operational efficiency and cost. Automation and Integration Aether is also working to streamline drone management, monitoring and operations, integrating them seamlessly into existing business systems. This ensures that its technology is as efficient and effective as possible when on mission. From artificial intelligence (AI) and flight plan automation integration solutions to specialized sensor payload solutions, all geared to capture and report critical data in the moment, Aether Global is committed to bringing new advancements to drone management, monitoring and surveillance services for several key industries, including critical infrastructures, oil and gas, and agriculture. Drone Base Station Technologies Also known as Aerial Base Stations, Drone Base Stations act as a hub that connects a drone to a business's core network and systems. Aether's Drone Base Stations are designed to optimize connectivity and communication, significantly enhancing the performance of any connected UAV fleet.

Business Operations

Key Markets Agriculture and Farming Aether's drone management and monitoring services provide the agriculture sector with the ability to manage and surveil high-value livestock and crops. Its systems are capable of assessing various normalized difference vegetation indexes (NDVI) to give farmers a complete idea of each crop's health. The integrated solution, through its partner network, allows drones to automatically organize data based on coordinates and calculate crop heights within a few centimeters of accuracy. Oil & Gas/Critical Infrastructure By leveraging the latest advances in sensor technologies, automation and artificial intelligence, Aether Global intends to provide critical infrastructure organizations with drone management, monitoring and surveillance for both aerial and onsite inspections. Through recurring automated flight paths, drones can help these companies and their management teams not only identify potential issues but also collect data that helps them reduce risks and costs.

Industry Partners

Draganfly Innovations A trusted name in UAV and drone hardware with a history of development and design innovation that spans more than two decades, Draganfly has been recognized as an innovator and industry leader multiple times throughout its history. Protegimus Protection Operating under the tagline Revolutionizing Businesses With Innovative Drone Solutions, Protegimus is one of the world's leading providers of cutting-edge drone technology. Idroneimages Idroneimages truly believes that the future of drone technology is limitless. Given that the company's diverse client base includes organizations from industries as diverse as construction, telecommunications, emergency services and mining, it's easy to see why. Limitless Integrations Limitless Integrations empower property owners with leading-edge and intelligent technologies, with the highest level of service, to create safe and secure spaces for their staff, customers and partners. Votix Votix's claim to fame is that it developed the first hardware-agnostic platform that was truly capable of delivering drone automation, orchestration and remote operation, making it a truly essential part of Aether's value proposition. Watchdog Equipment Watchdog aims to replace inefficient lighting, power generation and communication technology with its cost-effective, highly affordable alternatives.