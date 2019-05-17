UnitedCorp Announces First Quarter Financial Results

UnitedCorp (OTC:UAMA), a blockchain-focused company announced its first quarter financial report. The company reported US$1.4 million in revenues for the quarter, with consolidated EBITDA standing at US$639,000. As quoted in the press release: 2019 Q1 Highlights (all figures in US dollars) Revenue in the quarter of $1,423,485 was primarily generated through the BlockchainDome Heat Station for … Continued









UnitedCorp (OTC:UAMA), a blockchain-focused company announced its first quarter financial report. The company reported US$1.4 million in revenues for the quarter, with consolidated EBITDA standing at US$639,000.

As quoted in the press release:

2019 Q1 Highlights

(all figures in US dollars)

Revenue in the quarter of $1,423,485 was primarily generated through the BlockchainDome Heat Station for hosting, management and power and includes $276,628 of consulting revenue with an operating profit of $854,684(1), with dome operations contributing $578,077 to the operating profit

Consolidated net earnings for the quarter were $388,414

Consolidated EBITDA for the period was $639,125 (2)

Increase in tangible assets to $3,887,763

5,000 miners in service at (8.5 megawatts)

