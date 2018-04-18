Ether Capital to Commence Trading on April 19, 2018

Ether Capital (NEO:ETHC) has announced it has completed its previously announced reverse takeover action and has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ethereum Capital.

As quoted in the press release:

In connection with the Transaction, the Company has delisted its common shares (“Shares”) from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and listed its Shares for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange (the “NEO Exchange”) under the symbol “ETHC”. The Company expects that the Shares will begin trading on the NEO Exchange on April 19, 2018.

“The completion of this transaction and commencement of public trading represents a critical step in Ether Capital’s mission,” said Som Seif, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Ether Capital. “We are excited to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in the first publicly listed company focused solely on the Ethereum ecosystem and to help drive industry-shifting disruptive technologies,” said Mr. Seif.

“Through Version One, I’ve had the opportunity to experience first-hand the innovation that blockchain technologies are bringing to a number of industries,” said Boris Wertz, Lead Independent Director of Ether Capital. “The combination of resources and industry-leading expertise that Ether Capital has allows us to be at the forefront of this innovation and capitalize on opportunities in the sector,” said Mr. Wertz.

Immediately following the commencement of trading, Ether Capital will begin implementing its business plan which will initially involve investing the majority of its available funds in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset. Ether Capital will opportunistically acquire Ether through exchanges/brokerages approved by the Company, targeting a total investment of 80-90 percent of its available capital into Ether. The Company will announce material changes and will disclose its holdings in Ether in the “Investors” section of its website, which will be updated at a minimum on the last day of each week.