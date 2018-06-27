Blockchain

Cryptanite Commences Trading on the OTCQB

June 27th, 2018

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies (CSE:NITE) has announced that its shares are now DTC (deposit trust company) eligible and will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture market effective June 26, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“Cryptanite enables customers to intelligently purchase a diversified portfolio of the top performing crypto-assets with an assurance of transparency and heightened confidence, and achieving DTC eligibility will improve access to institutional and retail investors,” said John Eagleton, co-founder and CEO of Cryptanite. “We are confident that DTC eligibility will significantly enhance liquidity for our U.S. shareholders.”

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which was created to improve efficiencies and reduce risks in the clearance and settlement of securities transactions. When DTC provides services as the depository for a company’s shares, the shares can be traded electronically.

Investors in the U.S. can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in U.S. currency for Cryptanite at www.otcmarkets.com. Cryptanite’s common shares also trade on the CSE under the symbol NITE as well as the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 98AA.

Click here to read the full press release.

