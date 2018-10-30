Boardwalktech Expands Customer Traction in Wireless Communications Market

For communications companies in the competitive consumer market, there is enormous global planning complexity with a need for trusted, rapid, secure, and timely interactions between the extended retail value chain which includes retailers, suppliers, and the communication service companies. Increasingly, buying behavior is being influenced by the availability of new, differentiated, and competitively priced products to consumers. For these communication services companies, having the right product in the right place at the right time can drive positive results including increased revenue and margins.

Boardwalktech’s patented information management, transaction chaining blockchain digital ledger, plus collaboration and inferencing capabilities, ensure that all parties are able to act on the relevant plan and actual data within a time frame in which they can still affect outcomes. Waiting until the end of the month for orders and invoices to clear is not good enough, and exposes parties to avoidable supply channel risks. Thus, one key benefit of Boardwalktech’s enterprise platform (and the new applications being developed/deployed, in today’s announcement) is to enable a near continuous visibility into trusted, retail-level interactions which will bring consumer purchase and intent information to the front of the merchandising and planning process. This trusted capability is essential for all participants to remain competitive.