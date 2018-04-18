TSX Speeds Ahead, Dow Jones Struggles

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Tuesday (April 17) in the green as it closed with a 52.92-point gain at 15,353.30. Wednesday (April 18) morning saw the index fly out the gate, as it galloped to 15,476.29 with a 122.99-point boost.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) drooped 4.41 points on Tuesday, closing at 797.55. It tried to stabilize on Wednesday morning when it clung to the green with a 1.13-point gain to 798.68.

Tech and materials stocks paved the way for gains on Tuesday, as Shopify (TSX:SHOP) picked up 7.6 percent and BlackBerry (TSX:BB) grew 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) grabbed 4.3 percent and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) boosted 0.5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) got a 213.59-point boost on Tuesday to cap off the day at 24,786.63. The market made minimal progress on Wednesday morning however, as it gained 3.46 points to reach 24,790.09.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) gained 28.55 points to wrap up Tuesday at 2,706.39. It trudged forward on Wednesday as it picked up 4.18 points to reach 2,710.57.

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) led the Dow Jones ahead on Tuesday as it picked up 3.5 percent, while gains in tech, up 2 percent, and consumer discretionary, up 1.9 percent, sectors boosted the S&P 500. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the S&P’s shining star yesterday, as the tv and movie streaming company grew 9.2 percent.

Note: All numbers shown above were accurate as of 10:00 a.m. EST.

Daily metals

Gold hit a small snag when it closed at US$1,349.50 per ounce on Tuesday. It bounced back on Wednesday morning as it reached US$1,355. Silver continued to grow through Tuesday, eventually closing at US$16.78 per ounce. The precious metal skyrocketed on Wednesday morning as it grasped US$17.14.

Copper fell at Tuesday’s close when it hit US$3.07 per pound. Wednesday morning saw copper shoot forward to land at US$3.17.

Major miner news

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM, NASDAQ:SSRM): Goldplay Exploration has entered an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the San Marcial project in Mexico from a subsidiary of SSR Mining. The property is a silver, zinc and lead project that spans 1,250 hectares.

B2Gold (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG): The company has uncovered positive exploration drill results from its Fekola North Extension Zone in Mali. The results include increased gold mineralization to one kilometer north of the Fekola Reserve pit boundary, as well as the indication that the higher-grade Fekola ore shoot is thicker and extends closer to surface than previously projected.

