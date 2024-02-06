



Overview With the explosive growth of the electric vehicle market and the global push for sustainability, demand for battery metals is skyrocketing. This has created significant upside potential for exploration, particularly where copper and nickel are concerned. Miramar Resources (ASX: Miramar Resources (ASX: M2R ) intends to leverage that potential to the fullest. Led by an experienced board with a proven track record of successful exploration, discovery, development and production, the company has acquired multiple projects with the potential to host world-class mineral deposits. These discovery opportunities lie in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne regions, including the Capricorn Orogen, a rapidly emerging yet largely underexplored mineral province.

Proterozoic orogens are well-established as hosting major mineral deposits. Capricorn is no exception. It's highly prospective for multiple commodities and deposit types. Recognizing this opportunity, Miramar has acquired two large and highly prospective landholdings within the Capricorn Orogen: the Whaleshark copper-gold project and the Bangemall nickel-copper-PGE projects. In addition to these, Miramar maintains two gold projects in the Eastern Goldfields, one of which — Gidji JV — has the potential to become a new gold camp in the region. Miramar's strategy is simple — to create shareholder value through the discovery of world-class mineral deposits. It's well-positioned to do exactly that, with active exploration programs, a tight share register and low enterprise value.

Company Highlights Australian exploration company Miramar Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the battery metals opportunity.

The current focus on battery metals creates significant upside opportunities for exploration, particularly on copper and nickel.

Led by an experienced board with a track record of successful discovery, development and production, Miramar has acquired multiple projects with the potential to host world-class deposits, including: Large, shallow copper-gold targets at Whaleshark Multiple nickel-copper-PGE targets at Bangemall Multiple strategic Eastern Goldfields projects, including one with the potential to become a new gold camp

Miramar is an active explorer with regular news flow, a tight share register and low enterprise value.

Key Assets Whaleshark (Ashburton)

Located roughly 40 kilometres east of Onslow in the Ashburton region of Western Australia, Whaleshark. It was acquired by Miramar as part of its initial public offering in 2020. Miramar secured $180,000 under the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) funding program from the Western Australia Government to fund diamond drilling and project development at Whaleshark. Assay results from the diamond drilling confirmed the presence of bedrock copper sulphide mineralisation at Whaleshark and the company also identified the potential for very large magnetite iron deposits near existing infrastructure. Project Highlights: Prospectivity : Whaleshark displays all the necessary characteristics for the presence of a large copper-gold deposit, including: Proterozoic granite with nearby iron-rich rocks Overlapping magnetic anomalism and gravity Strong anomalous “interface” geochemistry Sodic and potassic alteration

: Whaleshark displays all the necessary characteristics for the presence of a large copper-gold deposit, including: High-priority Drilling : Miramar has identified multiple high-priority bedrock drill targets which comprise overlapping: Mobile metal iron (MMI) surface geochemical anomalism over roughly 1.2 square kilometers Gravity anomalism crosscut by a northwest-trending structure Strongly elevated copper, cobalt, gold and silver results gathered from “interface” aircore drilling

: Miramar has identified multiple high-priority bedrock drill targets which comprise overlapping: Advantageous Geology : Whaleshark’s geology is similar to the large Ernest Henry IOCG deposit in Queensland, including the scale, suite and magnitude of elements. However, Whaleshark also displays shallower cover compared to Ernest Henry.

: Whaleshark’s geology is similar to the large Ernest Henry IOCG deposit in Queensland, including the scale, suite and magnitude of elements. However, Whaleshark also displays shallower cover compared to Ernest Henry. Bedrock copper sulphide confirmed : Results from the completed diamond drill program confirmed the presence of bedrock copper sulphide mineralisation within the project. Multi-element assays subsequently also confirmed the presence of anomalous copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and tungsten throughout the Whaleshark granodiorite.

: Results from the completed diamond drill program confirmed the presence of bedrock copper sulphide mineralisation within the project. Multi-element assays subsequently also confirmed the presence of anomalous copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and tungsten throughout the Whaleshark granodiorite. Large Magnetite Iron Opportunities: The drill program, coupled with analysis and comparisons to historical data and magnetic anomalies also indicate potential for a large shallow magnetite iron deposit at Whaleshark in close proximity to significant infrastructure.

Bangemall/Mount Vernon (Gascoyne)

Miramar has several granted and pending exploration licences in its district-scale Bangemall project which are prospective for Proterozoic magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation associated with 1070Ma Kulkatharra Dolerite sills which are the same age as the Giles Complex, host to the large Nebo and Babel Ni-Cu deposits in the West Musgraves of WA. Both the Geological Survey of Western Australia and Geoscience Australia have identified the area as being highly prospective for numerous types of mineral deposits. Since 2020, Miramar has built a strategic land position in the Bangemall region, focusing on areas containing key ingredients and/or regional-scale indicators for Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation: Kulkatharra Dolerite sills – source of Ni, Cu +/- PGE’s

Proximity to major crustal-scale faults (+/- cross faults) - potential plumbing systems +/- traps

Sulphidic sediments - potential sulphur source

Regional-scale geochemical anomalism (GSWA regional geochemistry)

Regional-scale EM anomalism (2013 Capricorn AEM Survey) The company’s Mount Vernon project is a high priority. In early 2022, Miramar flew a detailed magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the Mount Vernon project, identifying multiple late-time anomalies potentially related to nickel-copper-PGE sulphide mineralisation. A ground EM is underway and RC drilling is planned for Mount Vernon targets. Project Highlights: Mount Vernon potential : Miramar's VTEM survey at Mount Vernon confirms historic exploration at the project, which identified: Nickel, copper and platinum group elements soil anomalies Significant nickel-copper in rock chips Drilling intersected elevated nickel-copper-PGEs in dolerite

: Miramar's VTEM survey at Mount Vernon confirms historic exploration at the project, which identified: 50 rock chip samples taken, with several containing course-grained pyrite in fine grained chill margin and coarser grained gabbro in the centre of the sill

Current Work : Geophysical contractors have commenced a fixed loop electromagnetic survey to refine targets for future drill testing

: Geophysical contractors have commenced a fixed loop electromagnetic survey to refine targets for future drill testing Expansion of Bangemall Project: In early 2024, Miramar announced the grant of the Trouble Bore Exploration Licence, adjacent to Mount Vernon, where historic EM surveys had identified a strong late-time EM anomaly that could be representative of buried Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

Gidji JV Project (Eastern Goldfields)

Located roughly 15 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie, Gidji is a highly prospective yet underexplored gold project with potential nickel mineralisation. Miramar has been actively exploring the project since October 2020, resulting in the identification of several new targets and outlining large aircore gold anomalies at Marylebone, Blackfriars and Highway/Piccadilly, each of which could host a significant gold discovery. The Marylebone target is the highest priority target as it has the same geology, structural setting and scale as the 4-Moz Paddington gold deposit which is also located in the ‘Boorara Shear Zone’ to the north and where Miramar discovered high-grade gold in a quartz vein. At the Marylebone target alone, Miramar has outlined a large shallow gold “exploration target” of 1.4 to 3.2 million tons (Mt) @ 1.2 to 1.5 grams per ton (g/t) gold. The company believes Gidji has the potential to become a new gold camp. Highlights: Multiple High-potential Gold Targets : Potential mineralisation at Marylebone ranges from 1.4 to 3.2 Mt @ 1.2 to 1.5 g/t gold. Other gold anomaly targets include Blackfriars, Highway-Piccadilly and Railway. Miramar is currently refining bedrock targets for further deep drilling.

: Potential mineralisation at Marylebone ranges from 1.4 to 3.2 Mt @ 1.2 to 1.5 g/t gold. Other gold anomaly targets include Blackfriars, Highway-Piccadilly and Railway. Miramar is currently refining bedrock targets for further deep drilling. Potential Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation: Through re-analysis of multiple aircore holes, Miramar has produced significant platinum and palladium assays commonly associated with high nickel and copper results.

Glandore (Eastern Goldfields)

Situated 40 kilometres east of the Kalgoorlie Gold Field, Miramar's 100-percent-owned Glandore project displays the potential for significant high-grade gold mineralisation. Previous exploration of the project area identified a large aircore gold footprint along with significant gold anomalism. Diamond drilling in 2005 returned results that included 4 metres @ 44.3 g/t gold. In 2022, Miramar completed a diamond drilling program at the high-grade “Glandore East’ target, at the edge of the salt lake, with results returning high-grade gold mineralisation and visible gold. Multiple parallel mineralised structures have been outlined beneath a very large aircore gold footprint and bedrock gold mineralisation is present over 600 metres of strike and open. A UAV magnetic survey identified multiple northeast-trending structures. More surveys are planned to further refine and assist in targeting.