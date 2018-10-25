MedMen Issues Q4 and Fiscal 2018 Results

Cannabis

MedMen Enterprises released consolidated financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 which ended on June 30.

As quoted in the press release:

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Highlights

Financial:

  • Fourth quarter 2018 systemwide revenue was $20.6 million, up 1,317 [percent] from $1.5 million in fourth quarter 2017 and 44 [percent] from $14.3 million in third quarter 2018. The increase was primarily due to the majority of MedMen’s stores coming on line during the quarter.
  • Fiscal year 2018 systemwide revenue was $39.8 million, up 1,390 [percent] from $2.7 million in fiscal year 2017.
  • Reported average sales per square foot of $6,257 including Abbot Kinney and customer conversion rate of 84 [percent] for all California stores for the fourth quarter.
  • Reported over 700,000 sales transactions from all MedMen stores for fiscal year 2018.

Business Development:

  • Acquired the assets of Nevada Wellness Project, LLC, including a dispensary license on June 29.
  • Opened its store on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard on June 9.
  • Opened Project Mustang, a state-of-the-art cultivation and production facility in Reno, Nevada.
  • Acquired all of the assets of San Diego Health and Wellness Center, Inc., dba Apothekare, including a dispensary license on February 16.
  • Acquired two Nevada dispensary licenses from LVMC, LLC and Just Quality, LLC in January 19 and February 9, respectively.

Click here to read the full press release.

