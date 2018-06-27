James E. Wagner Cultivation CEO Interviewed on CBC News

James E. Wagner Cultivation (TSXV:JWCA) CEO Nathan Woodworth was recently interviewed on CBC News The Morning Edition as part of a panel that included representatives from the business, education and commercial cultivations segments of the cannabis market.











James E. Wagner Cultivation (TSXV:JWCA) CEO Nathan Woodworth was recently interviewed on CBC News The Morning Edition as part of a panel that included representatives from the business, education and commercial cultivations segments of the cannabis market. During the interview, Woodworth addressed that his company has been poised for legalization–now slated for October 17, 2018–for some time, and that it is now up to Canada’s politicians to establish the regulations in which licensed producers can operate:

“It’s up to the provinces to establish the framework to get things going so that on Oct. 17 we are ready to start distributing product.”

Click here to listen to the interview.

