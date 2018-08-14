CannTrust Reports C$9 Million in Revenue for Q2 2018

The Canadian licensed producer reported revenue of C$9 million during the second quarter of 2018 as it opened its Niagara facility and prepares for a 600,000 square feet expansion.









On Tuesday (August 14) CannTrust Holdings (TSX:TRST) reported a 99 percent rise in revenue as part of its second quarter results for 2018.

Sales for dried cannabis reached just over C$3.5 million for the three month period which ended on June 30, compared to a little under C$2 million for the same time period last year. Total revenues for the Canadian licensed producer (LP) were C$9 million for the second quarter.

During the quarter CannTrust’s net selling price per gram lowered from last year to C$8.36.

Eric Paul, CEO of CannTrust said the company was pleased with its results for the second quarter and is well positioned as a developer of cannabis products for the medical market.

The company revealed its earnings took a hit from C$1.5 million in costs for the ramp up of its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility, which started its expansion construction in June.

According to the report the company holds a C$11.7 million position in cash as of June 30.

The president of the company, Brad Rogers, added the operation of the company’s Perpetual Harvest Facility shows the ability for CannTrust to produce high-quality yields and reduced costs.

“Operating a facility of this scale, CannTrust is well-positioned to meet the increased Canadian and global demand for cannabis,” Rogers said.

The 450,000 square feet hydroponic facility is expected to produce 50,000 kilograms of cannabis per year, before the completion of its 600,000 square feet expansion. CannTrust estimates the final facility will produce over 100,000 kilograms of cannabis per year.

As part of its quarterly developments, the company highlighted of the entirety of its cannabis sales, 60 percent represented extracts. The patient count for CannTrust also grew to over 45,000 active consumers of its products.

Investor takeaway

The company holds a “Strong Buy” rating on the analyst data aggregator site TipRanks, thanks to the reviews from three cannabis analysts.

The most recent report on CannTrust, from Derek Dlay with Canaccord Genuity, gave the company a C$11 price per share target. The aggregate price target from TipRanks is C$15.50.

Following an early dip for the stock, shares for CannTrust rose 3.33 percent. The company’s closing price On Tuesday is C$6.83.

The increase for CannTrust represents strong support for its results as Tuesday’s trading session has seen declines across the board in the cannabis space due to Ontario’s decision to delay retail sales of cannabis until April 1, 2019.

