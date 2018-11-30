Life Science Big News Roundup: Lexaria Bioscience Submits Application to Health Canada for Research License; NanoSphere Develops New Product Eliminating Need to Smoke Cannabis
Danielle Adams - November 30th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s life science big news roundup:
Biotech:
- Lexaria Bioscience Submits Application to Health Canada for Research License and Appoints Chief Legal Officer
- NanoSphere Develops New Product Eliminating Need to Smoke Cannabis
