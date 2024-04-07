Toro to demerge Non-Core Assets including Dusty Nickel Project and Yandal Gold Project

FN Media Group News Commentary - Production of Uranium globally is projected to increase and also to reach all time highs. A recent report from Mining.com said that Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 kilotonnes (kt) in 2024, according to estimates by UK-based analytics firm GlobalData, with the production rise predominantly coming from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. It added: "Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, GlobalData says, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer Kazatomprom. The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase, it adds. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2-21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9-26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." It continued: "Meanwhile, global uranium production in 2024 will be further bolstered by continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River, which is aiming to produce 6.9kt of uranium (8.2kt of U3O8) for 2024. In October 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission renewed the licences for McArthur River for a further 20 years, allowing the mine to continue operations until October 2043. Global uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, as output reaches 76.8kt in 2030." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), F3 Uranium Corp (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).
Toro to demerge Non-Core Assets including Dusty Nickel Project and Yandal Gold Project
Perth-based uranium development and exploration company Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) (“Toro” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise its intention to demerge its portfolio of non-core assets including its nickel, gold and base metal assets in Western Australia, subject to all requisite approvals.
Highlights
- Strategic review of asset portfolio to maximise shareholder value
- Toro anticipates an in-specie distribution to existing shareholders
- Lead manager for IPO of demerged company to be finalised soon
- Toro to be solely focused on uranium development opportunities
The Lake Maitland Scoping Study produced attractive financial metrics demonstrating a stand-alone project highlighted by:
- Pre tax NPV8 of A$610m, 41% IRR based on $70/lb U3O8 price, $0.70 AUD:USD
- Modest capex of USD189m (including 20% contingency) with a 2.5 year payback
- Low opex - Life of mine C1 costs of US$23.10/lb U3O8 and AISC US$28.02/lb U3O8
- EBITDA of $1,768.6M for the life of the mine
A very significant increase in the value of Lake Maitland is an anticipated outcome of the soon to be completed update of the Lake Maitland Scoping Study,
Recent work continues to highlight strength of Uranium assets
Toro recently reported that planning was well advanced to commence a near-term drilling programme that would deliver potential ore to the pilot plant that is currently in design for the Wiluna project and that a refresh and update of the Lake Maitland Scoping Study (first completed in 2022) is currently underway to evaluate financial outcomes using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rare guidance.
In addition, the Company announced that improving uranium market dynamics have allowed Toro to lower the cut-off grade and expand the stated uranium (U3O8) and vanadium (V2O5) resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits by up to 25% U3O8.
Given the Company’s strategic focus on the development and recent positive developments of the Wiluna Uranium Project, the value of its nickel, gold and base metal exploration assets is not currently reflected in Toro’s share price. The Board considers these assets should now logically sit in a separately listed vehicle specifically focused on progressing their exploration and development.
Management commentary
Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany said:
“With the strong financial metrics highlighted by the Lake Maitland Uranium Scoping Study, and the expected transformational increase in NPV following a soon to be completed refresh, we believe it is the right time to consider demerging our non-core projects to allow Toro to focus solely on expediting the development of our globally significant uranium assets.
Toro believes a demerger and anticipated IPO of the demerged company provides a compelling opportunity to unlock the considerable underlying value of these highly prospective nickel, gold and base metals assets, while allowing Toro to aggressively pursue the development of its world-class Wiluna Uranium Project.
The considerable amount of work completed to date by our team has demonstrated that the Lake Maitland Deposit, which is part of the Wiluna Uranium Project, is viable as a stand- alone operation with incredibly attractive financial metrics. There is significant potential upside in combining the other deposits - Lake Way, Millipede and Centipede - with Lake Maitland thereby unlocking greater value for shareholders.”
NewCo strategy and proposed transaction
Toro believes an IPO of its demerged company (“NewCo”) creates a new exploration driven, energy and base metals business with a portfolio of valuable assets located in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction.
Any demerger is expected to be conducted by way of an equal capital reduction in Toro and an in- specie distribution of its shares in NewCo to Toro shareholders in compliance with applicable ASX Listing Rules including Rule 11.4.1(a). Upon completion of any demerger, existing Toro shareholders will have a significant interest in NewCo, which is expected to attract strong investor interest. Toro shareholders are also expected to be afforded a priority offer as part of any IPO, with an intention to seek an ASX listing for NewCo.
Investors are cautioned that although the application for admission of NewCo to the official list of ASX is intended to occur after the implementation of any demerger, there can be no certainty as to the timing of when such application will be made or that any such application will be successful. Any application by NewCo to admission of the official list of ASX will be subject to satisfying the requirements of ASX. Investors are further cautioned that due to the early-stage nature of the intended demerger no information about the structure of the demerged entity is as yet concluded or available.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Countries worldwide are working towards decarbonization and paying more attention to clean energy sources. Japan, Germany, the UK and the US have revisited their nuclear energy strategies to reduce fossil fuel production and reliance while improving energy security.
Australia produces 12 percent of the world’s uranium, behind Canada (13 percent) and Kazakhstan (43 percent). It is also home to the Wiluna Uranium Project, a well-established uranium resource, which is also the flagship asset of Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE), a uranium exploration and development mining company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in its existing highly prospective project ground.
Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 million pounds (Mlbs) uranium oxide ( U3O8), at a 200 parts per million (ppm) U3O8 cut-off, across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs are proximally located within the northern goldfields region.
The 100-percent-owned Wiluna Uranium Project includes four key deposits – Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way – and offers significant uranium exposure of 52 million tons (Mt) @ 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs U3O8, at 200 ppm cut-off (JORC 2012). It is located only 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia.
The Wiluna Uranium Project has received state and federal approval and has been granted mining leases.
Considerable research over the last six years has identified processing redesign opportunities from unique geological attributes within the uranium deposits, but particularly at Lake Maitland, as well as the ability to extract the inherent vanadium held within the uranium ‘ore’ for a vanadium by-product. Within the uranium mineralization envelope, the Wiluna Project is estimated to contain 68.3 Mlbs of vanadium oxide (V2O5), inferred at 200 ppm V2O5 cut-off (JORC 2012).
The unique geology of the Lake Maitland deposit and the processing redesign have allowed for a mining and processing option exclusively for Lake Maitland, that could be economic on its own or be the economic spearhead of a longer-term, larger Wiluna mining operation (dependent on market conditions and approvals). The stand-alone Lake Maitland option, aided by the economic efficiency of the new processing design, results in a transformational potential increase in production from the Lake Maitland deposit.
Huge expansion of the pit and increase in potential uranium ore is transformational for the value of Toro’s Wiluna assets
A recently completed scoping study for the stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation option shows potential for exceptional financial returns with a pre-tax NPV of AU$610 million, a short payback period of 2.5 years, 41 percent internal rate of return, and low capital operating cost estimates (assuming an AU$/US$ exchange rate of 0.7 and US$70/lb U3O8 price and US$5.67/lb V2O5 price) after producing 22.8 Mlbs of U3O8 and 11.9 Mlbs of V2O5.
The successful scoping level research and improvements achieved at Lake Maitland to date also highlight opportunities within the broader Wiluna Uranium Project, resulting from the potential improved economics at Lake Maitland.
Toro has recently commissioned metallurgical consulting group Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plan design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The design will incorporate all aspects of both uranium and vanadium production.
The Lake Maitland deposit is part of a joint venture partnership with two reputable Japanese corporations, Japan Australia Uranium Resource Development. (JAURD) and Itochu.
Toro has been actively evaluating the prospectivity of its Wiluna asset portfolio for minerals other than uranium, including nickel and gold. In 2020, the Company made what they consider to be the first-ever successful discovery of massive nickel sulphides in the Yandal greenstone belt at their 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Toro’s Dusty Nickel Project is located on the northern, eastern and southern shores of Lake Maitland and the Lake Maitland Uranium Deposit and is focused on two main target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Section of massive nickel sulphide intersected in TED37
Drilling to date has confirmed four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides, namely at Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. The Dusty and Yandal One target areas incorporate approximately a 15-kilometer strike length of komatiite-ultramafic target rock for massive nickel sulphides. The most recent geochemical assays have confirmed that diamond drill holes TED54 and TED55 have intersected further massive nickel sulphides at the Dimma nickel discovery, further extending the mineralisation towards the surface. The significant intercepts include 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, (TED54) and a 9 meter zone of blebby and disseminated nickel sulphide at 0.79 percent Ni from 162m downhole (inclusive of 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole) (TED54) and 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
Toro Energy is led by a management team and board of directors with extensive experience in the mining industry. The team’s combined expertise includes working at major mining houses, exploration companies, uranium mining operations, corporate financing and government and community relations.
Company Highlights
- Toro Energy is a well-established Western Australian uranium exploration and development company that actively seeks to uncover value from other commodities in existing highly prospective ground.
- Toro holds JORC-compliant uranium resources of 90.9 Mlbs U3O8 across its Western Australia uranium projects, of which 84 Mlbs is proximally located within the northern goldfields.
- Toro’s 100-percent-owned flagship Wiluna Uranium Project, located 30 kilometers southwest of Wiluna in Central Western Australia, contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 at an average grade of 548 ppm over four deposits: Lake Maitland, Centipede, Millipede and Lake Way.
- The company has defined a significant maiden inferred vanadium resource of 68.3 Mlbs of V2O5 inside the uranium mineralization envelope.
- Scoping Study completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation shows potential for exceptional financial returns.
- Toro’s strategic evaluation of the Lake Maitland tenure has resulted in the discovery of massive nickel sulphide and vein-hosted gold.
- Since 2020, four zones of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphides have been discovered on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project. Only limited testing has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known target rock.
- The company is led by a management team and board of directors with direct experience in the uranium exploration and mining as well as base metal exploration industry.
Key Projects
Wiluna Uranium Project
Toro Energy’s flagship asset is located only 30 kilometers from the town of Wiluna in the northern goldfields region within central Western Australia. The Wiluna Project contains 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) over four deposits: Centipede, Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland. The asset has been de-risked and optimized to improve yield and has successfully incorporated the processing of a vanadium resource as a by-product. A scoping study was recently completed for a stand-alone Lake Maitland uranium-vanadium operation.
Project Highlights:
- De-risked Uranium Project: Toro Energy has de-risked the Wiluna uranium asset by:
- Obtaining state and federal environmental approvals. Retrospective amendment to substantial commencement date condition will be required as well as amendment to mining proposal required as a result of further studies which significantly enhanced the project (refer below)
- Securing mining leases
- Identifying a simple yet effective mining process
- Drilling out the uranium resources so that the project’s JORC 2012-compliant 52 Mt at 548 ppm for 62.7 Mlbs of U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off) have a 96.3 percent measured and indicated status (JORC 2012)
- Extensive laboratory testing of a new and efficient beneficiation and processing technique inclusive of the extraction of vanadium for a valuable by-product.
- Uranium Exploration assets: Toro also owns 100 percent of three other exploration projects in Western Australia that have a total uranium resource of 28.2 Mlbs at Nowthanna, Dawson Hinkler and Theseus.
- Lake Maitland Pit Expansion: A 2022 pit expansion campaign, based on the new beneficiation and processing flow sheet and a stand-alone Lake Maitland mining operation, increased the potential of uranium ore and the asset by US$608 million in potential gross product value. The campaign included:
- New pit shell (revised pit rim cut-off grade of 109 ppm uranium oxide) stretching beyond the bounds of the current stated resource at a 200 ppm uranium oxide cut-off. A significant lowering of the uranium oxide grade for the potential Lake Maitland ore (631 ppm to 380 ppm uranium oxide);
- Potential ore increasing from 13.2 Mt to 35.2 Mt (up 167 percent);
- Life of mine increasing from 10.1 to 17.6 years (up 74 percent);
- Potential uranium oxide production increasing from 15.8 Mlbs to 23.5 Mlbs (up 50 percent);
- 12.2 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide by-product produced (at an assumed price of US$5.67/lb vanadium pentoxide).
- Scoping study at proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation: Conducted by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia, and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy, the scoping study results highlight the project’s potential for robust financial returns (assumes a US$70/lb U3O8, US$5.67/lb V2O5 price and a US$:AU$0.70 exchange rate):
- Net present value pre-tax of approximately AU$610 million at a discount rate of 8 percent; internal rate of return of 41 percent; rapid payback period of 2.5 years;
- Mine life of approximately 17.5 years;
- Annual average production approximately 1.3 Mlbs uranium oxide (100 percent indicated resource) and 0.7 Mlbs vanadium pentoxide (100 percent inferred resource); total production approximately 22.8 Mlbs of uranium oxide and 11.9 Mlbs of vanadium pentoxide;
- Low C1 operating cost of US$15.84/lb uranium oxide in years 1 to 7 when high-grade uranium resource is being processed;
- Strong life of mine;
- Low AISC of US$20.32/lb U3O8 over the first seven years; and
- Low US$28.02/lb U3O8 over the life of mine.
- Pilot Plant Design Commissioned: The Company has commissioned metallurgical and processing consultants, Strategic Metallurgy to undertake a detailed pilot plant design to further assess the new processing flowsheet for Lake Maitland at a closer to ‘operational’ scale. The pilot plant design will incorporate all aspects for both uranium and vanadium production.
- Robust Local Infrastructure: The asset is within an established mining center, which means much of the required infrastructure is readily available. The project has access to power and water, which reduces initial development costs.
- Joint Venture Partnership: Toro Energy has entered into a joint venture partnership with JAURD and Itochu for its Lake Maitland deposit. Both corporations have the right, but not the obligation, to earn a combined 35 percent interest in the project upon contributing US$39.6 million, and an additional proportionate share of expenditure thereafter, once a positive final investment decision has been made based on a definitive feasibility study.
The Dusty Nickel Project – Discoveries of Massive Nickel Sulphide
Toro’s Lake Maitland tenure is located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt within the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia, a gold district within a world-class gold and nickel province. With little exploration for non-uranium minerals ever conducted on the properties, Toro considers the project area highly prospective for nickel, gold and base metals.
In 2020, Toro made a blind discovery of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides associated with the base of a 7.5-kilometer unbroken length of previously unknown komatiite (Dusty komatiite) – arguably the first massive nickel sulphides discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, which is located 50 kilometers east of the world-class Mt. Keith Nickel Deposit. The Dusty Nickel Project is located near the Lake Maitland uranium deposit and contains two key target areas: Dusty and Yandal One.
Continued exploration and diamond drilling on the project has resulted in four discoveries of massive/semi-massive nickel sulphide zones to date with only 4.5 kilometers tested so far at a single depth along a 7.5-kilometer komatiite magnetic trend. Only limited testing for massive nickel sulphides has been undertaken to date of an approximately 15-kilometer strike length of known komatiite - ultramafic target rock. With such limited drilling on the Lake Maitland tenure, it is yet to be known whether other similar magnetic anomalies are also komatiite-ultramafic rock and how much more rock is prospective for massive nickel sulphides on Toro’s 100-percent-owned Dusty Nickel Project.
Project Highlights:
- Four zones of massive nickel sulphide discovered: Toro has discovered four zones of massive and semi-massive nickel sulphides: Dusty, Houli Dooley, Jumping Jack and Dimma. Significant diamond drill results from these discoveries to date include:
- DUSTY
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- 2.0 meter at 4.01 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole; and
- 2.0 meters at 3.85 percent nickel from 255.5 meters downhole.
- 2.6 meters at 3.45 percent nickel from 184.5 meters downhole (TED04).
- 7.2 meters at 1.05 percent nickel and 0.26 percent copper from 252 meters downhole (TED22).
- 9 meters at 2.07 percent nickel from 250.9 meters downhole (TED07) including:
- HOULI DOOLEY
- 3.05 meters at 1.59 percent nickel from 297.75 meters downhole (TED14).
- JUMPING JACK
- 3.45 meters at 1.42 percent nickel from 240.2 meters downhole (TED37).
- 2.44 meters at 1.16 percent nickel from 231.6 meters downhole (TED38).
- DIMMA
- 4.31 meters at 1.16 percent Ni from 243.3 meters downhole (TED41).
- 3.13 meters at 1.42 percent Ni from 314 meters downhole (TED42).
- 4.6 meters at 1.61 percent Ni from 194.2 meters downhole, including 3m at 1.09 percent Ni from 166 meters downhole (TED54).
- 2.1 meters at 1.83 percent Ni from 147.1 meters downhole (TED55).
- DUSTY
- Yandal OneTarget Area: The Yandal One Target Area is located some 17 kilometers south of the Dusty discoveries and with limited drilling, Toro has proven the existence of another komatiite with the potential to host massive nickel sulphide.
Toro Yandal Gold Project
The Lake Maitland tenure is located only 20 kilometers northeast of the world-class Bronzewing and Mt McClure Gold Mines within the same Greenstone Belt, the Yandal, within one of the most famous gold provinces in the world, the Yilgarn Craton.
Early exploration by Toro at the Golden Ways Target Area in the north of the project has uncovered surface rock chip samples of up to 70 g/t gold and significant drilling results, including:
- 5 meters at 4.4 g/t from 22 meters (TERC24)
- Including 2 meters at 9.93 g/t from 22 meters
- 4 meters at 3.3 g/t from 28 meters (TERC25)
- Including 1 meter at 10.9 g/t from 28 meters
- 2 meters at 3.79 g/t from 10 meters (TERC38)
- Including 1 meters at 7.33 g/t from 10 meters
- 3 meters at 1.41 g/t from 9 meters (TERC36)
- Including 1 meters at 2.76 g/t from 10 meters
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany has extensive experience in the resources industry, having been the executive vice-president for Australia of TSX-listed Mega Uranium since April 2010. He has worked for North Ltd, an ASX top 50-listed internationally diversified resources company in operations, risk management and corporate, prior to its takeover by Rio Tinto.
Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and certified practicing accountant (CPA) advising numerous clients in the energy and resources sector, including publicly listed companies. He was corporate partner at international law firm DLA Phillips Fox (now DLA Piper), where he advised clients on a range of transactions and matters including capital raising, IPOs, stock exchange listing, mergers and acquisitions, finance, joint ventures, divestments and governance.
He is a fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA) and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has a commerce degree and honors degree in law from the University of Western Australia, and a graduate diploma in finance and investment from FINSIA (State Dux).
Homsany has significant board experience with publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada. He is the chairman of ASX-listed copper explorer Redstone Resources. and TSXV-listed iron ore and gold explorer Central Iron Ore Limited. Homsany is currently the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited.
Michel Marier - Non-executive Director
Michel Marier joined Sentient in 2009 as an investment manager. Before joining Sentient, Marier worked eight years in the private equity division of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Marier holds a master’s degree in finance from HEC Montreal and is a CFA charter holder.
Richard Patricio - Non-executive Director
Richard Patricio is the CEO and president of Mega Uranium, a uranium-focused investment and development company with assets in Canada and Australia.
In addition to his legal and corporate experience, Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations. He holds senior officer and director positions in several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture, AIM and NASDAQ exchanges. He is currently also a director of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE, Mkt Cap. C$2.7 billion). He previously practiced law at a top-tier law firm in Toronto and worked as an in-house general counsel for a senior TSX-listed company. He received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.
Katherine Garvey - Legal Counsel and Company Secretary
Katherine Garvey is a corporate lawyer who has significant experience in the resources sector. Garvey advises public (both listed and unlisted) and proprietary companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raising, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues. She has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements including farm-in agreements, joint ventures, shareholders’ agreements, and business and share sale and purchase agreements.
Garvey is a senior associate at Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a corporate and resources law firm in West Perth, and company secretary of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Garvey is also legal counsel (Australia) to TSX-listed Mega Uranium, and company secretary to TSXV-listed Central Iron Ore.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geology Manager
Dr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology and geochemistry from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles in exploration and technical projects inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included a number of years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy, an ASX-listed uranium development company in Australia where he is the exploration and technical lead responsible for increasing the viability of the company’s uranium and mineral resources, developing and directing the company’s uranium and non-uranium exploration strategy, aiding the company technically through EPA approval for a uranium mine, and guiding the engineering and metallurgical through to scoping level economic assessment.
Shirtliff has had recent exploration success at Toro Energy, discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
Shirtliff holds directorships on privately owned consultancy and prospecting companies.
Shirtliff is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the internationally recognized Society of Economic Geologists.
Marc Boudames - Financial Controller
Marc Boudames is experienced in statutory financial reporting, taxation, ERP systems, business analytics, corporate transactions, due diligence, mergers & acquisitions, finance, joint ventures and divestments. He previously worked at RSM Bird Cameron, as general manager –finance & administration for ASX-listed Redport Ltd and Mega Uranium (Australia), a Canadian TSX-listed mining and equity investment company focused on global uranium properties and multi-mineral exploration. He has worked for multiple companies across various industries, including listed and public companies associated with the mining and oil and gas sectors, such as WesTrac, CB&I and Spotless Group.
Carmanah Minerals
Overview
Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM) is a junior mining company focused on the acquisition and exploration of energy, critical elements and precious metals. The company is actively exploring its flagship Walker uranium project situated in the Athabasca Basin. The company also recently acquired Hare Hill, a rare earths project tied to both York Harbor's Bottom Brook property and the Baie Verte Brompton project.
Nuclear energy is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global clean energy and decarbonization efforts. The world’s nuclear power capacity has been steadily increasing for the past several years with roughly 60 reactors currently under construction. Although many of these reactors are planned within the Asia-Pacific region and Russia, other countries have made extensive plans to expand the capacity of their existing nuclear energy resources.
This re-emergence of nuclear energy has resulted in increased demand for uranium. Given the current lack of a sufficient primary supply, new discoveries and deposits are growing increasingly valuable in balancing the market.
The outlook for rare earth elements (REEs) is similar, as these critical minerals are essential for everything from batteries to solar panels and wind turbines. Unfortunately, even as demand continues to grow, the market for REEs is currently dominated by China.
Multiple countries have thus begun investing heavily in their own domestic REE supply, considerably increasing the investment potential for exploration and discovery.
With an experienced and heavily invested management team, Carmanah is incredibly well-positioned to leverage the increasingly expanding prospects for uranium and REE development and fulfill its core objective — supporting the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Company Highlights
- Carmanah Minerals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company focused on rare earth elements (REE) and uranium.
- Their flagship project, Walker, is situated in the Athabasca Basin, one of the most uranium-rich regions in the world. Carmanah jointly operates the project with Marvel Discovery.
- The Athabasca Basin currently accounts for roughly 13 percent of global uranium production, and deposits in the region are 20 times richer than the global average.
- Carmanah also owns and operates a rare earths project in Newfoundland, positioned within a new mining district that is quickly gaining recognition for its REE deposits.
- With nuclear power capacity rapidly increasing and the potential of nuclear energy to power decarbonization, demand for uranium is expected to spike over the next several years.
- Uranium is also notable for its cost-competitiveness and capacity to produce near zero-carbon heat, giving it the potential to decarbonize many other sectors of the economy in addition to energy.
- Carmanah's management team comprises mining industry leaders and experts. These individuals are heavily invested, collectively holding a 25-percent stake in the company.
Key Projects
Walker Claims
Located west of Wollaston Lake and south of Lake Athabasca, the Athabasca Basin spans roughly 100,000 square kilometers across Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta. The Athabasca Basin is best known as the world's leading source of high-grade uranium and currently supplies about 13 percent of the world's annual uranium production. These reserves are arguably most concentrated in the eastern-oriented Wollaston-Mudjatik Transition Zone (WMTZ), which hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, including Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Wheeler Project.
Carmanah's Walker project is also situated within the zone and is directly tied to Cameco's properties, which run along the Key Lake Shear Zone and host 10 uranium showings with multiple exploration and magnetic survey (EM) targets. Carmanah jointly owns and operates the Walker Claims with Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV), with each company holding a 50-percent stake.
The Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy, lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit, which has undergone a positive feasibility study with robust economics, contains probable reserves of 239.6 million pounds (Mlbs) of triuranium octoxide (U3O8) at an average of 2.37 percent U3O8 and measured and indicated resources of 256.7 Mlbs at an average grade of 3.1 percent U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.
Project Highlights:
- Potential for High-grade Mineralization: The Carmanah-Marvel joint venture straddles several of the largest uranium mines in the world, including:
- Cigar Lake, with roughly 221.6 Mlbs of uranium at 16.7 percent U3O8.
- The Mcarthur River mine, with reserves of approximately 392 Mlbs of uranium at 6.91 percent U3O8.
- Wheeler Project, which hosts 109 Mlbs of uranium in two deposits averaging 11.23 percent U3O8.
- Considerable Investment: Carmana will fund $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, along with a payment of $400,000 in cash. Additionally, the company will issue 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants over three years.
- Extensive Pre-existing Infrastructure: The Athabasca Basin is one of the most active uranium mining districts in the world, allowing Carmanah and Marvel to considerably reduce their upfront capital investment.
- On-going Exploration: A detailed regional and property-specific structural geophysical interpretation of the project using advanced technology to transform the mineral discovery process is underway.
Hare Hill Pluton
Covering 1,564 claims totaling 39,100 hectares in central Newfoundland, Hare Hill Pluton is a rare earth element project directly contiguous to York Harbour Metals' (TSXV:YORK) recent Bottom Brook acquisition. It is also adjacent to Falcon Gold’s (TSXV:FG) and Marvel Discovery's Baie Verte Brompton projects.
Long overlooked for its potential, the Hare Hill granitic system is highly prospective for REE mineralization. A recent report by York Harbor Metals, for instance, returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) between 3.45 percent and 21.63 percent TREO. An analysis by Carmanah indicates the area is underlaid by the same peralkaline granite as York Harbor.
Project Highlights:
- High-grade REE: The district in which Hare Hill Pluton is situated contains some of the highest-grade deposits of rare earths in Canada.
- Pre-existing Infrastructure: As with Walker Claims, Carmanah benefits from infrastructure constructed within the region by other mining companies, allowing it to pursue exploration, discovery and eventual production at a significantly reduced capital cost.
Management Team
Fraser Rieche - CEO and Director
Fraser Rieche holds a BA in economics and boasts 25 years of expertise in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance. He has collaborated with resource-based industries and global financial institutions to develop and finance projects in mining, alternative energy, oil and gas, fisheries and forestry. Additionally, Rieche serves as an independent director for Marvel Discovery.
Brian Crawford - CFO and Director
Brian Crawford holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and brings extensive experience as a senior financial executive. He has held positions in both public and private companies and has served as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Crawford is a founder and/or co-founder of several companies currently listed on the TSXV or the CSE. Crawford serves as a director, corporate secretary and/or CFO of multiple TSXV- or CSE-listed companies, including Colibri Resource, Searchlight Resources, CBLT and Tempus Capital.
Michelle Suzuki - Director
Michelle Suzuki has dedicated the past 25 years serving as an advisor, specializing in publishing and media relations. Her expertise lies in managing investor communication campaigns for Canada’s largest digital content providers. Throughout her career, she has worked with numerous C-Suite clients across North America, ranging from life sciences technology to mining companies.
In the Canadian markets, she is widely known for her experience in these fields working with many top CEOs, senior investor relations executives, investment broker-dealers and newsletter writers on digital syndication helping educate on the importance of mining and the future of the industry.
Jordan Smith - Director
Jordan Smith previously worked for Imperial Metals at the Mt. Polley mine site, situated 56 kilometers northeast of Williams Lake. He then joined New Gold as an underground maintenance technician at the New Afton mine, located 17 kilometers west of Kamloops. In 2012, he transitioned to the power generation industry and served as a facility manager for over seven years, overseeing all operations. Currently, Smith is involved in the hospitality sector as a principal of the Bow and Stern restaurant group in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia.
Karim Rayani – Strategic Advisor
For the past 18 years, Karim Rayani has been focused on financing both international and domestic mineral exploration and development. Currently, Rayani is a principal of R7 Capital Ventures, an investment family office firm with a diverse portfolio covering natural resources, energy, cleantech, renewables, and health-related ventures all with a focus on public venture capital. Prior to this, he worked independently as a management consultant and financier. Presently, he also serves as chief executive officer, director of Falcon Gold, chairman, chief executive officer, director of Power One Resources, chief executive officer, director of Latamark Resources, chief executive officer, director of Marvel Discovery, chairman, director of District 1 Exploration, and chief executive officer, director of Auvega Labs.
Stallion Uranium Mineral Resource Restatement
Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a review and restatement of the Stallion Uranium Mineral Resource, which Manhattan Corporation previously prepared in 20172. Both Stallion estimates have been reported in accordance with JORC 2012.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Stallion Uranium deposit has been restated as an initial step in restating and delivering maiden MREs for all deposits in the Stallion Project.
- The restated MRE for the Stallion deposit, reported in accordance with JORC 2012 at a 100 ppm U3O8 cut-off, contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.5Mt at 150 ppm (1.4 Kt U3O8; see Table 1 below) for a contained 3.2 Mlb U3O8.
- The project is supported by the potential economic extraction through ISR (In Situ Recovery), which typically has a lower operating recovery of around AUD$15-25 per pound of uranium oxide1.
- Mr Arnold van der Heyden of H & S Consultants Pty Ltd (HSC), an independent, competent person, performed the resource estimation.
A Mineral Resource estimate for the Inferred Mineral resource of 9.5 million tonnes (“Mt”), grading 150 ppm U3O8, totalling 3.2Mlb U3O8 at the 100 ppm U3O8 cutoff. The resource estimate was prepared by HSC and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 (See Appendix 1-JORC Table 1).
Table 1: Restated JORC 2012 MRE for Stallion deposit.
Resource blocks inside the Queen Victoria Springs Nature Reserve (QVSNR) were excluded from the estimate, slightly reducing the Stallion MRE from the 3.3 Mlb U3O8 previously stated by Manhattan (ASX: MHC).
The work involved rebuilding the resource database, reviewing previous work, and confirming compliance with the JORC Code (2012).
The Stallion uranium project is approximately 175km east-northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA. The Company owns 100% of the 442 km2 of exploration tenements and applications underlain by Tertiary palaeochannels within the Gunbarrel Basin. These palaeochannels are known to host several uranium deposits and drilled uranium prospects (Figure 1).
The Company intends to advance resource expansion work at Stallion.
Summit’s Chief Executive Officer, Gower He, said:
“The board is extremely pleased with the rapid advancements in restating the Uranium Resource at Stallion. Once our additional applications are granted, we are well equipped to quickly advance exploration work to expand our resources as we look to deliver value for our shareholders.
Figure 1 - Summit controls 442 km2 of exploration tenements and applications underlain by Tertiary palaeochannels at Stallion. These palaeochannels are known to host several uranium deposits and drilled uranium prospects, including the 3.2Mlb Stallion uranium resource.
GEOLOGY
Tertiary palaeochannels within the Gunbarrel Basin underlie the Ponton Creek area, which includes the Stallion Project. Carbonaceous sand-hosted uranium mineralisation has been defined by drilling along 55 kilometres of the palaeochannels at Stallion, Stallion South, Double 8, Ponton, Highway, Highway South, and the Shelf prospects (Figure 1). Uranium mineralisation occurs in shallow, reduced sand- hosted tabular deposits between 40 and 70 metres deep. The mineralisation is confined to the palaeochannel and is potentially amenable to in situ metal recovery (“ISR”), the lowest cost method of producing yellowcake with the least environmental impact.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Summit Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What Was the Highest Price for Uranium? (Updated 2024)
Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector because it provides fuel for nuclear power generation, which supplies 10 percent of global energy needs.
However, its price performance has often been coupled to sentiment, which was illustrated following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, when a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami severely damaged several Japanese nuclear reactors, leading to radioactive materials releasing into the environment.
Demand for new nuclear reactors fell drastically as public fears over their risks understandably rose. This lack of demand growth coupled with excess supply weighed heavily on both the uranium spot price and uranium contract prices for nearly a decade, and prices fell as low as under US$20 per pound in 2016.
But in September 2021, uranium market watchers started to see some light at the end of the tunnel as supply cuts from major producers like Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom (LSE:KAP,OTC Pink:NATKY) and Canada's Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), alongside the emergence of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN), set the stage for uranium prices to finally make gains.
In 2022, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, uranium supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment and the realization that nuclear energy is fundamental to combating climate change helped to light a fire under uranium prices, which hit US$64.61 in mid-April — at the time, its highest price point in 11 years. However, by the end of the year, the uranium spot price was back down to below US$50.
Low prices have hamstrung uranium exploration and mine production in recent years, with many major companies placing their operations on care and maintenance until uranium production becomes economically viable. The US$50 to US$60 per pound level was previously cited as the tipping point, but with inflation running hot analysts began pointing out that the key price point would need to be higher — especially when it comes to developing new greenfield uranium projects.
“The costs have gone up significantly,” John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, told the Investing News Network (INN) in a late 2022 conversation. “We think the cost — or the price that you would need to see in uranium to incent development of any new greenfield project — is somewhere between US$75 and US$100.”
That's why uranium market watchers have found reason to cheer in 2024, as news that top producer Kazatomprom's may miss its production targets for 2024 and 2025 pushed uranium prices up past the US$100 level to reach a 16-year high of US$106 per pound U3O8 in late January. Prices for the energy commodity have since pulled back to the US$85 range as of late March.
If the minimum price for a return to good times in the uranium sector is US$75 to US$100, what was the highest price for uranium? Read on for the answer to that question, as well as a look at what factors have shaped historical prices. We'll also consider what all this means for the uranium price now and in the future.
How is uranium traded?
Before discovering the highest price for uranium, it's worth looking at how this commodity is traded. To truly understand how prices are set, investors need to know how yellowcake is bought and sold.
While it is possible to trade uranium futures on the NYMEX or through CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), investors can't take actual possession of the metal as they can with precious metals. The obvious reason is that uranium is highly radioactive; therefore, international laws exist that regulate all aspects of the uranium supply chain, from how it is mined and refined to how it is transported and stored, as well as how it changes hands in the marketplace.
Unlike other commodities such as gold and silver, physical uranium does not trade on the open market. Buyers are often utilities companies that purchase enriched uranium for use as nuclear fuel through privately negotiated contracts with sellers. Uranium contracts often range between two and 10 years and are either set at a long-term fixed price or use the current uranium spot price as a base price, with economic corrections to be made at later dates based on an agreed-upon formula.
A one time uranium delivery can be bought based on the spot price at the time of purchase, but this only occurs in about 15 percent of uranium deals. Uranium spot market buying is often conducted by producers looking to fulfil contracts in the face of output shortfalls, as Kazatomprom did in August 2020.
What factors drive uranium supply and demand?
The uranium spot price is mostly influenced by supply and demand dynamics. Bullish experts believe we've seen the bottom of the uranium market cycle and that price increases are supported by attractive supply and demand fundamentals.
About 10 percent of the world's energy needs are met by nuclear energy generated by the 440 existing reactors. With 62 nuclear reactors in various stages of construction worldwide, the nuclear energy sector is the key driver of demand for uranium.
China alone is constructing 27 new reactors, and four new reactors are under construction in Russia with another 11 planned; India has eight nuclear reactors under construction.
On the supply side, years of ultra-low uranium prices have meant fewer companies are searching out new uranium resources to bring to market, while major producers have shuttered mines and mothballed expansion projects.
For example, Cameco had to shutter its operations at the Saskatchewan-based McArthur River mine in 2018 and the uranium giant's temporary closure at Cigar Lake in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameco announced a return to normal operations at McArthur River in November 2022.
McArthur River and Cigar Lake are considered the world's top two uranium-producing mines. Both are located in Canada, which ranks as the world's second largest uranium-producing country after Kazakhstan.
In 2023, Cameco produced 17.6 million pounds of uranium, and has set its guidance at 22.4 million pounds for 2024. It's should be noted that last year's production was lower than the company's revised September guidance of 18.7 million pounds. The company originally planned to produce 20.3 million pounds for the year.
Responsible for more than 43 percent of global uranium production, Kazakhstan began cutting its annual production levels in 2018. An improving uranium market in 2022 led Kazatomprom, the country's top uranium-producing company, to reverse temporarily direction and announce a planned increase to its production levels for 2023 and 2024.
However, in early February of this year, Kazatomprom officially cut its 2024 production guidance due to issues obtaining sulfuric acid and development delays. The company is now expecting to produce 54 million to 58 million pounds of U3O8 for the year, down from its previous forecast of 65 million to 66 million pounds.
What was the highest price for uranium?
The uranium price peaked at US$136.22 in early June 2007, an impressive increase after it started the year at US$72.
Uranium's top price is a far cry from where it was at the dawn of the 21st century, trading at a low of US$7. The commodity began its upward trend in 2003 as nuclear power took a larger role in meeting global energy demand, especially in China and India.
Part of what caused the massive price uptick came from the supply side — Cameco's massive Cigar Lake mine in Saskatchewan flooded in 2006, delaying the start of production for several years. At the time it was one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world, and the unexpected delay took a serious toll on the market and contributed to the exponential growth in prices in 2007.
Uranium price chart, 2004 to 2024.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
However, the high price levels seen in 2007 didn't last. The 2008 economic crisis sent prices for uranium crashing alongside other commodities. By early 2009, prices had fallen below the key US$50 level and slid further in 2010 to the US$40 range. Signs of a global economic recovery and the coinciding rising demand for energy metals in 2011 was very price positive for uranium.
Still, the low price environment over the years prior significantly sidelined uranium exploration and development, heightening supply-side concerns. As a result, prior to Fukushima uranium prices were shooting up past the US$70 level.
After the Fukushima fallout, the U3O8 spot price was on a slow slide to lows not seen since the start of the century, bottoming below US$18 in 2016. For the next three years, the price of uranium struggled to break US$25.
As mentioned, in 2020, the uranium spot price began moving higher, increasing more than 30 percent in the first half of the year. By September 2021, prices had hit a nine year high of US$50.80.
Uranium kicked off 2022 at US$43.66. Civil unrest in Kazakhstan due to mounting energy prices in the nation, along with the launch of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were behind the positive performance for uranium in the first few months of the year. Between late February and mid-April, uranium prices rose from US$43.94 to hit an 11 year high of US$64.61.
At that time, it seemed utilities companies were finally returning to the uranium market to boost their fuel supplies. Uranium supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment also aided in pushing uranium prices higher. From April 2021 to April 2022, the price of uranium climbed by a massive 106.47 percent.
However, by the end of June 2022, uranium had fallen to the US$50 range as the broader commodities market faced economic turbulence brought on by the US Federal Reserve's efforts to curtail rising inflation by hiking interest rates.
Even so, uranium prices did see support as countries around the world look to nuclear power to help bridge the gap in the transition to cleaner energy sources. This is evidenced by the market’s ability to sustain a significant upward trend in uranium prices that began near the end of the first quarter of 2023 and culminated in triple digit prices by the first month of 2024.
During the second half of 2023, the most favorable supply and demand fundamentals in more than a decade, began to take shape and that reflected in the performance the uranium price.
“What has been clear for some time is utility uncertainty around future supply as secondary supplies are drawn down and primary supplies tighten; this resulted in increased utility purchasing in the spot market in Q2 and Q3 of this year," Ben Finegold, who runs uranium research at Ocean Wall, commented to INN via email in October 2023. "The coup in Niger, production cuts from Cameco and increased activity from financial speculators and traders have put further pressure on prices.”
Chris Temple of the National Investor told the Investing News Network in mid-2023 that investors are "going to see US$100 a pound again for uranium inside of two years." Temple's prediction would come true much sooner as the spot price of uranium breached the US$100 mark in January 2024 following news that top producer Kazatomprom expects to miss its production targets for 2024 and 2025.
Will the uranium price climb even higher? That question is still to be answered, although Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, had some advice for uranium market watchers when INN spoke with him in early 2023. He highlighted his positive long-term outlook by comparing the current uranium market cycle to the nine innings of a baseball game.
"We're probably somewhere on the tail end of inning three," he said. "I think we've got a long ways to go, and in these types of markets the mania phase usually happens in inning eight and nine. So there's a lot of excitement ahead of us still."
Investor takeaway
We've answered the question, "What was the highest price for uranium?" But it remains to be seen if uranium will continue its rebound. The main factors to watch continue to be growth in the number of nuclear reactors online and under construction, as well as decreasing mine supply.
For more information on entering the uranium market, click here to read our overview of stocks, exchange-traded funds and uranium futures.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Toro Energy Limited (‘TOE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TOE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit
IX columns working precisely to plan, marking completion of the final technical milestone in the Honeymoon re-start strategy
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed the final technical milestone in its Honeymoon re-start strategy, paving the way for the first drum of uranium to be filled in the next two weeks.
As part of this critical phase, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields has filled the processing plant Ion-Exchange (IX) column, where loaded resin will result in production of concentrated high-grade eluate.
Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said:“Since acquiring Honeymoon, Boss’ strategy has been to increase the uranium tenor in the wellfield feed solution to the plant and develop a larger processing facility utilising Ion Exchange technology.
“This approach is to improve the economics of the project by increasing production rates and reducing operating costs.
“We have now achieved both of these key goals and as a result are set to fill our first drum with uranium in coming days”.
Commencement of production activities
Honeymoon mining activities are ramping up to support the production profile. Lixiviant (a leaching fluid) is now being optimised and continuously injected into the orebody through the injector wells. The lixiviant moves through the ore zones within that horizon, dissolving the uranium mineralisation at its origin (i.e. “in situ”) and producing a uranium-rich fluid which is then pumped to the surface through the extractor wells. The installed pipelines at surface are now transporting the pregnant, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields to the Honeymoon processing plant and being fed into the IX circuit for uranium recovery.
The IX circuit adsorption columns have been filled with resin to effectively recover the high tenors of uranium from the pregnant leach solution (PLS). The loaded resin is being transferred to the elution columns where the resin is eluted to recover uranium to a concentrated high-grade eluate.
Next week, the concentrated high-grade eluate will be recovered through the upgraded precipitation circuit to produce UO4, and then calcined to produce a high-quality saleable uranium oxide (U3O8) product. This final stage is expected to take two weeks.
During the IX production process, uranium is being chemically extracted until the solution is said to be “barren”, or no longer rich in uranium. The remaining barren liquor will be refortified with acid and oxidant before it is recycled back to the wellfield to repeat the dissolution process.
Figure 1. All long-term supplier contracts finalised and all reagent tanks filled on Honeymoon
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Global Uranium Production to Increase as Prices Are Expected to Hit a 15 Year High
Another report in January 2024 from Mining.com added: "Prices jumped to 15 year high in January 2024… The price increase comes as 24 nations, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain and France pledged last month in Dubai at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP28, to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050."
Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF) Drilling Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity - Highlighting Potential of Appaloosa Uranium Target Area - Stallion Uranium Corp. (FSE: HM40) (the "Company" or "Stallion") is pleased to announce that it has encountered anomalous radioactivity in the first completed hole of the Company's maiden drill program on its 100% owned Coffer Project in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Highlights
- Hole CF24-001 encountered anomalous radioactivity near the unconformity with a peak of 1,540cps (Counts per Second) in a 4.2m radioactive interval including 0.3m at 1,322 cps.
- Hole CF24-001 encountered anomalous radioactivity in the basement of 262 cps over 4m.
- Hole CF24-001 hit the unconformity at 762.6m and completed at a depth of 829.2m.
- Highly prospective geology encountered.
- Stallion holds a 100% ownership of the project.
"We are thrilled to encounter radioactivity on our very first hole, CF24-001, on the Appaloosa Target." said Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, Canada. "The radioactivity encountered along with the associated alteration are strong indications that we are on a mineralized trend that has the potential to host a significant deposit. It is very rare for a drilling program to intersect radioactivity on the first hole of a program, and we think this is a testament to the potential of the Appaloosa Target. We have gained an incredible amount of geological information about the target area from the hole and have already incorporated that into our targeting models for the second hole that is now underway."
Technical Summary for CF24-001 - (Zone 12 V 598869 Easting, 6457227 Northing, 1800 Azimuth / Dip -800)
CF24-002 was drilled targeting a conductive anomaly along the eastern edge of a gravity low anomaly. The drill hole was successful in encountering anomalous radioactivity in the Athabasca Sandstone just above the unconformity as well as a second interval of anomalous radioactivity located 1.6 m into the basement. Anomalous radioactivity was encountered in the Athabasca Sandstone with a radioactive peak of 1,540 CPS in a 4.2 m interval that averaged 358 cps, including 0.3 m at 1,322 cps. The radioactivity is associated with hematite, chlorite and clay alteration and stockwork fracturing. A RS-230 BGO Super-SPEC Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer measured radioactivity of 520 counts per second ("cps") and a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe measured a radiometric peak of 1,540 cps within a 4.2 metre interval of anomalous radioactivity from 758.5 to 762.7 metres. The unconformity was intersected at 762.6 m, which is significantly shallower than expected and is similar depth to unconformity as Orano's and UEC's (Uranium Energy Corp.) Shea Creek deposits 13km to the west. The second interval of anomalous radioactivity was encountered 1.6 m below the unconformity in hematite altered basement rocks from 764.2 to 768.2 m averaging 145 cps with a radioactive peak of 262 cps measured with the downhole gamma probe. The alteration both above and below the unconformity indicating the fertility of the target area and a mineralized system.
"It's an incredibly exciting time for the company as we start to receive the initial results from our maiden drill program," stated Drew Zimmerman, CEO. "These initial findings not only confirm Stallion's innovative approach of unlocking the untapped potential of our vast land holdings with cutting-edge exploration techniques, but also pave the way for pinpointing top priority targets for further drilling. The ongoing exploration at the Appaloosa site is just the beginning of our exciting journey, as we continue to uncover high priority target areas across our projects, giving the company incredible opportunities for discovery ahead!" CONTINUED … Read these full press releases and more news for Stallion Uranium at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-stud/
Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) recently announced the discovery of new intense uranium mineralization on its 100% owned SW2 Property, 3.5 kilometers (km) east of NexGen's world-class Arrow Deposit. The new mineralized occurrence in RK-24-183 is located on a previously untested conductor segment of Patterson Corridor East ("PCE"). Localized uranium mineralization was intersected for 19.8 meters (m) between 347.7 and 367.5 m, with peaks up to >61,000 counts per second (cps). Exploration is predominantly open in all directions including over 1.5 km along strike.
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ten years after the discovery of our world-class Arrow deposit, we are thrilled to be sharing this exciting news. This new intercept reflects the high potential of NexGen's extensive land package in the south-western section of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and is a testament to the strategic and disciplined approach to identifying new Arrow-type zones of mineralization. Drilling activity is being fully dedicated to this new discovery area to advance our understanding of scope and scale of mineralization. This hole which intersected 3.0 m of up to 61,000 cps is significantly better on all metrics than RK-14-21(the Arrow discovery hole) which intersected less than 0.5 m of greater than 9,999 cps."
F3 Uranium Corp ( OTCQB: FUUFF ) ( TSXV: FUU ) recently announced the completion of a single sonic drill hole at the Hearty Bay Property and the early suspension of the drill program due to deteriorating and unsafe ice conditions on Lake Athabasca. The winter ice road which the Company employs to access the Hearty Bay drill sites was closed about one month earlier than usual.
The use of a track mounted sonic drill has resulted in the recovery of till for the first time under the lake in the up-ice direction from the high grade boulder trains on Isle Brochet and resulted in the recovery of a complete intersect of the underlying glacial till. Initial interpretation of this unit is favorable and suggests less post depositional disturbance than assumed, supporting the theory that the glacial till in which the historic high grade boulder trains on Isle Brochet occur, does extend up ice under the lake towards a source location. Importantly, this suggests that it will be possible to use the subglacial till sampling method to trace the dispersion of uraniferous till under the lake, and thus directly back to the source of the historic Isle Brochet high grade boulder trains.
FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU) recently announced completion of the winter 2024 exploration drill program at its PLS high-grade uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 15 holes (~5,567m) were completed on six separate target areas. The target areas were located along strike to the east (East Extension) and to the west (Bridle & Saddle) of the Triple R deposit as well as parallel shear structures located to the north (Holster and Pistol) as well as to the south (Saloon) of Triple R. Drilling encountered highly prospective features considered essential to the presence of high-grade uranium mineralization such as favorable lithology, large-scale hydrothermal alteration, graphitic shear zones and in some cases elevated radioactivity on the various target areas. Based on the results of the winter program, multiple target areas on the PLS Corridor will be prioritized for follow up drilling in subsequent programs.
Ross McElroy, CEO for Fission, commented, " This is an extremely encouraging start to the renewed exploration activity at PLS. With anomalous radioactivity in multiple holes, we are very excited to have a number of high-priority target areas identified for follow up drilling. I particularly want to highlight the fact that these results are from regional exploration drilling. While our Triple R deposit continues to advance towards production on time and on schedule, we believe the PLS project has a lot more to give, and these drill results speak clearly to that potential."
Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) recently reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
"Our 2023 financial performance benefitted from higher sales volumes and realized prices in our uranium and fuel services segments. Our net earnings, adjusted net earnings, and cash from operations all more than doubled compared to 2022, with adjusted EBITDA up 93%. In 2024, we expect strong financial performance as we begin to realize the benefits from our investment in Westinghouse. We plan to continue to transition to our tier-one cost structure and make the capital and other expenditures we believe are necessary to position the company for continued sustainable growth. Growth that will be sought in the same manner as we approach all aspects of our business; strategic, deliberate, disciplined, and with a focus on generating full-cycle value," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO.
"Heightened geopolitical uncertainty, global production shortfalls, and transportation challenges in 2023 further highlighted the growing security of supply risk at a time when we believe the demand outlook is stronger and more durable than ever. The benefits of nuclear power have come clearly into focus, with 28 countries around the world declaring support for the tripling of capacity to help achieve global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The uncertainty about where nuclear fuel supplies will come from to satisfy growing demand has led to increased long-term contracting activity, and in 2023, about 160 million pounds of uranium was placed under long-term contracts by utilities. Prices across the nuclear fuel cycle continued to rise. Spot enrichment prices are up 38% and conversion prices continue to achieve record highs. Uranium spot prices have more than doubled from around $48 (US) per pound at the end of 2022 to $100 (US) per pound at the end of January 2024, after peaking at $106 (US) per pound earlier in the month, and the long-term price for uranium was $72 (US) per pound, an increase of about 38% over the same period."
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies.
Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Stallion Uranium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
