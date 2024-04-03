Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Highlights

  • Successful metallurgical flotation tests indicate potential for three valuable concentrates: copper, nickel, and PGMs
  • Results based on diverse mineralized materials within Ferguson Lake Project's NI 43-101 Mineral Resource
  • Promising outlook for low-capital cost development option
  • Underscores significant milestone in project advancement

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report encouraging results from its series of flotation bench tests of various domains of mineralized samples obtained from its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada which were conducted during 2023. The program and results are built upon metallurgical testing that completed by the Company in 2016.

"The consideration of this flotation flowsheet could significantly improve the economic potential and viability of the Ferguson Lake project," said Dr. Trevor Boyd, the Technical Advisor and QP of the Company. "It provides a roadmap forward in its development. The test results also demonstrate more options are available for the continued improvement of the metal concentrates and recoveries."

The Company believes that this flotation-gravity flowsheet could be a low-capital-cost option for the potential mine development of the Ferguson Lake Project, although the metal recoveries are lower than hydrometallurgy. Much effort has been devoted to the hydrometallurgical tests historically and by the Company, and the results demonstrated very high (>90%) recoveries for copper, nickel, cobalt, palladium and platinum from the massive sulfide materials. Alternatively, hydrometallurgy could be a technically highly effective option for the mine development of the Ferguson Lake Project, of which the capital and operating costs are higher.

Based on these results, in 2024, the Company plans to continue to conduct follow-up investigations of both flotation and hydrometallurgical processes, including new technologies such as bio-hydrometallurgy, for the extraction of metals for the Ferguson Lake Project. The Company will focus on the low-carbon footprint and green energy options for the project development.

The 2023 test work program was completed on two domain types of sample material selected from the 2022 CNRI diamond drilling program containing semi-massive to stringer to disseminated sulphide mineralization with sample head grades, as shown in Table 1. These samples are compared to the high-grade massive sulphide bulk sample material used in the 2016 testing program. All the testing programs were completed at the SGS Canada Inc. Lakefield facility in Ontario.

Table 1

Sample ID Cu % Ni % Co % S % Pd g/t Pt g/t
2023 Batch 1 drilling 0.33 0.29 0.038 9.33 0.69 0.085
2023 Batch 2 drilling 0.042 0.062 0.01 1.01 0.98 0.72
2016 Bulk Sample 0.86 0.96 NA 31.5 1.88 0.18


The program and independent review of Batch 1 and 2016 Bulk Sample, medium to high sulphide type mineralized materials encompassed gravity, flotation and magnetic separation test work. Bench tests successfully produced saleable up to 30% Cu and between 37 and 62 g/t PGMs concentrates with 80% Cu recovery. An independent review of the mineralogy of the deposit estimates the pyrrhotite (iron sulphide) to pentlandite (Ni sulphide) ratio is in the range of 35:1 in the massive and semi-massive sulphide zones of the deposit, with the Ni deportment to pentlandite to be about 71% envisioning the creation of a potentially payable 10% Ni bearing concentrate with 51% Ni recovery.

In general, the bench testing of the Batch 1 and 2016 samples, produced high-grade copper and variable grade Ni/Cu concentrates ranging on a grade – recovery curve from 5 to 20% Cu-Ni with recoveries of up to 98% Cu, 61% Ni and 35-75% PGMs. It was concluded that there is potential to significantly improve these results with additional testing using optimized conditions based upon our improved understanding of the Cu, Ni and PGM's mineral deportment.

Bench testing of the Batch 2 sample, which was obtained from the low-sulphide PGM rich type mineralized material successfully created potentially payable precious metal concentrates in which the highest PGM grade achieved was 92.1 g/t Pd plus 96.5 g/t Pt (totalling 189 g/t) and recoveries of up to 75% Pd and 55% Pt when gravity separation was included in the flotation flowsheet. Additional tests and investigations of the PGM mineralogy of the deposit are expected to improve these results.

Based upon the review of the historic and CNRI flotation test results completed by SRK Consulting for the three types of mineralized materials at the Ferguson Lake Project, it was concluded, for the first time in the history of the project, that three payable Cu-PGM, Ni-Cu-Co, and PGM-Cu concentrates could be produced using a flotation–gravity flowsheet.

This work resulted in the application of total recoveries of 95% Cu, 51% Ni, 89% Co, 76% Pd, and 60% Pt for the massive sulphide mineralized material and 78% Cu, 29% Ni, 48% Co, 60% Pd and 70% Pt for the low sulphide PGM mineralized material in the creation of the independent 43-101 Mineral Resource Statement (CNRI News Release, March 19, 2024) and accounts for these inputs in the estimate of the deposit's cut-off NSR.

Qualified Person:
The technical contents of this News Release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:
Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains a substantial National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate announced on March 19 2024, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79.3Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10gpt and 0.419Moz platinum at 0.19gpt; and Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 39.6Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.192Moz palladium at 1.43gpt and 0.205Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The Mineral Resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt.

This updated Mineral Resource incorporates the recent 39,270 metres of diamond drilling in 145 holes completed by the Company. (Refer to the press release "Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada" dated March 19, 2024, available on the Company's website and Sedar+. The technical report on the resource estimates, which is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile within 45 days.) The effective date of the current Mineral Resource Statement is March 19, 2024.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

Also, for further information contact:
Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free) https://CNResources.com
Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law, anticipated events, except as expressly required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North ResourcesCNRI:CATSXV:CNRIBase Metals Investing
CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Amendments to Consultants' Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Amendments to Consultants' Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to amend the exercise price of options to purchase a total of 1,600,000 Common Shares from $2.45 to $1.70 per share, for options previously granted to consultants to the Corporation.

About Canadian North Resources

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Highlights

  • A 172% increase of Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t;
  • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt;
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t;
  • Successful major upgrade of Mineral Resource tonnages from Inferred to Indicated category combined with continued expansion of overall Mineral Resource size along strike and down / up dip;
  • Potential for continued Mineral Resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long main mineralized horizon and within the open satellite mineralized zones

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate (Table 1) for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (copper, nickel, cobalt) and platinum group metal ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum) project in Nunavut, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Canadian North Resources Inc. Invites Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3031 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 3-6

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Dr. Kaihui Yang, CEO of the Company, will present at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors ("CPFI") Nickel and PGM session on March 5, 2024, at 10:10 AM. Dr. Yang will present a 10-minute overview of the Company and its large, high-grade Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project, and share insights into its most recent activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the completion of the redemption of its outstanding purchase Warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing and expired on December 29, 2023.

The Company has received total proceeds of $9,186,597 from the exercise of 6,124,398 warrants between January 1, 2023 and December 29, 2023. With the exercise of these Warrants, there are no remaining outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the launching of a metallurgical testing program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino "). Fifteen composite samples were prepared from core acquired in 2023 (the "Drill Program"). Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, prepared the Drill and Metallurgical Programs.

Drill Program

The 2023 Drill Program consisted of seven holes for 2,244 m ranging from 130 m to 556 m in length. The drill holes were located inside the current pit boundaries and were selected to provide a range of grades, host rocks, and mineralogy for the Metallurgical Program (see Figure 1). The drill holes were also selected to convert indicated resource to measured.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Geophysical program designed to deliver a pipeline of priority drill targets for new copper discoveries

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details on the upcoming geophysical surveys and exploration program at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program will be conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

Blue Sky Uranium Files Technical Report for Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Related News

Gold Investing

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Gold Investing

Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement

Resource Investing

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Copper Investing

John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

Gold Investing

Alamos Gold to Acquire Argonaut Gold in US$325 Million Deal

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

×