Firebird Metals’ Integrated Strategy Well-placed in Booming LMFP Batteries Market, Analyst Says
Description
The growing demand for high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) used in lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) batteries positions Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) to become significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EV manufacturers, according to an analyst report published by Terra Studio.
“Compared to its peers, Firebird Metals and its Hunan high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate project accumulate a number of enviable characteristics: lowest capital expenditure; lowest capital intensity; life of project not limited by a mineral resource; lowest operating cost; highest profitability index (NPV/capex) with the lowest HPMSM price assumption; best expertise in lithium-ion batteries and in particular LFP and
LMFP batteries; and largest market at its doorstep,” stated the report prepared by JF Bertincourt, director of Terra Studio.
Firebird Metals is focused on developing its Oakover high-purity manganese project in Western Australia and integrating a downstream processing facility in China to produce battery-grade HPMSM for the LMFP battery market.
Hunan Chemical Engineering Design Institute (PFS engineering group) and Hunan Firebird Battery Technology staff
“Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries,” Bertincourt wrote, citing the significant market outlook for LMFP batteries, which is expected to replace 50 percent of lithium-ion phosphate batteries (LFP) by 2030.
Highlights of the report:
- Firebird Metals is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the booming market for LMFP batteries, given its strategy to develop a processing facility in China, which will be fed by concentrate from its Oakover project
- If successful, Firebird is poised to become a significant player in the manganese market for LMFP batteries and EVs, and also become a supplier for the silica-manganese alloy market.
- LMFP is expected to dominate the cathode market for EV batteries, due to the manganese’s ability to make LFP batteries safer, cheaper and have more range.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Overview
Firebird Metals (ASX:FRB) is an Australian mining company that’s well-positioned to develop a new manganese mining operation in Western Australia with a strategy to become a global battery cathode producer supporting a rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.
Batteries currently represent the largest non-alloy market for manganese, accounting for roughly 3 percent of global annual manganese consumption. The metal has a long history of being used as a cathode material in batteries, both in its natural form and in the form of electrolytic manganese dioxide. That includes modern lithium-ion batteries, the supply and manufacturing chain for which could potentially grow by over 30 percent annually from now through 2030.
Manganese-rich batteries are increasingly being held up as an alternative to standard lithium-ion batteries, leading to an expected exponential demand for the mineral. Tesla alone has already committed to producing manganese-based batteries for two thirds of its supply, owing to the metal's relative abundance and lower cost compared to nickel and cobalt.
Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) represents one of the most prominent phosphate battery configurations. In recent years, however, the business case for using manganese as a cathode material for lithium-ion batteries, known as lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), has become stronger. LMFP not only improves the battery’s energy density, but also increases capacity by up to 20 percent. LMFP batteries also perform better in low-temperature environments.
As LFP rapidly nears its theoretical energy density capacity, the rise of LMFP batteries as a replacement is all but inevitable as the world continues its slow march towards electrification and sustainable energy. Consequently, this means that demand for battery-grade manganese is set to explode in the coming years. And Firebird Metals is more than ready to step in and provide some much-needed supply.
Firebird maintains ownership over a massive manganese resource in Western Australia's Pilbara region in the form of its flagship Oakover project. Characterised by near-surface mineralisation, Oakover houses an estimated 176.65 million tons (Mt) of manganese across several different targets. Because of Oakover's favourable geology, Firebird can potentially leverage Oakover to supply not just the battery market but also multiple other industries, such as steel, all through a low-cost, simple mining operation.
The end result? Significant returns for investors — a projection only further emphasised by the impressive results returned by a recent concentrate scoping study on the project. Firebird maintains several other projects in Australia as well, including the Oakover-like Hill 616 and the exploration-focused Wadanya.
Firebird's long-term strategy reaches far beyond Australia's borders, however. From mining to downstream processing, the company's vision is to become a global cathode producer. For that, Firebird is looking to China, which to date accounts for roughly 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
In early September 2023, the company announced its plans to establish a processing plant in China, noting to investors that an in-house scoping study was already well underway. According to Firebird's managing director Peter Allen, the construction of this plant represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird. As with the rest of Firebird's operations, this new plant will be constructed with the company's ESG methodology front of mind, ensuring transparency and accountability in addition to human welfare, support for local communities and environmental sustainability.
This plan, should it proceed apace, has the potential to make an enormous impact on global manganese supply — all while positioning Firebird as a cost-competitive player in the manganese sulphate market and a promising investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- An Australian junior exploration company, Firebird Resources is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for manganese as the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market and global electrification continue to ramp up.
- Firebird maintains ownership of a massive manganese resource in Australia with significant growth potential.
- A recent concentrate scoping study confirmed the potential and profitability of the company's flagship project, Oakover, situated in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
- Firebird's long-term goal involves leveraging its manganese resource to position itself as a leading global producer of manganese sulphate for the battery industry.
- The company is currently embarking on a scoping study with plans to build a manganese sulphate plant in China. This will allow it to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, which currently accounts for 90 percent of global manganese sulphate demand.
- This study represents the next phase of major growth for Firebird, and is a significant part of the company's overall strategy to establish itself as a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.
Key Projects
Oakover
Situated 85 kilometres East of Newman in Western Australia's East Pilbara Manganese Province, Firebird's flagship Oakover project is characterised by favourable near-surface and shallow-dipping mineralisation. The project's favourable geology provides Firebird with multiple processing options, with the company currently targeting production of manganese concentrate and high-purity manganese sulphate. Oakover has, over the course of its history, been subject to extensive modern and historic exploration.
The most recent exploration program, completed by Firebird, resulted in a mineral resource estimate of 176.65 Mt at 9.9 percent manganese, including 105.8Mt at 10.1 percent manganese in the indicated resource category.
Project Highlights:
- Confirmed Potential: Firebird recently achieved a major milestone at Oakover with the completion of a concentrate scoping study which confirmed the project's outstanding long-term potential as a manganese hub. Highlights of the study include:
- Potential 18-year mine life.
- 1.2 Mt per annum with low strip ratio (0.45:1) and mining costs.
- Upfront capital investment of A$124 million with low capex optionality.
- A$741.3 million NPV and IRR of 73.1 percent.
- Indicated material accounts for 99.2 percent of material processed.
- 80 percent uplift in indicated resource at Oakover to 105.8 Mt.
- Metallurgical Results: Firebird has undertaken extensive metallurgical and hydrometallurgical testwork at Oakover, with results providing the company with a high level of confidence in its growth and profit potential. Notable highlights are as follows:
- Achievable 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate saleable product
- Achievable battery-grade manganese sulphate
- Current Plans: Firebird's concentrate scoping study assessed two production scenarios, each utilising simple processing, crush, screen, scrub and DMS beneficiation. It has chosen to pursue full production from startup with ~4 Mtpa processing and ~1.2 Mtpa of 30 to 32 percent manganese concentrate.
Hill 616
Located 35 kilometres south of the Oakover project, Hill 616 shares highly similar geological characteristics to Firebird's flagship, with shallow, gently dipping geology. Covering approximately 15.7 square kilometres within the Peak Hill Mineral Field, Hill 616 has to date undergone extensive historical drilling, with 116 holes for 4,900 metres over a 2.2-kilometre strike.
This drilling has resulted in an inferred mineral resource of 57.5 Mt at 12.2 percent manganese.
Wandanya
Wandanya is a recently established exploration-focused project situated 50 kilometres southwest of the world-class Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine. Its close proximity to Port Hedland affords it considerable direct shipping ore potential. Rock chip results indicate that Wandanya's deposits are also exceptionally high grade, returning results up to 64.9 percent and 55.2 percent manganese.
Management Team
Evan Cranston — Chairperson
Evan Cranston is an experienced mining executive with a background in corporate and mining law. He is the principal of corporate advisory and administration firm Konkera Corporate and has extensive experience in the areas of equity capital markets, corporate finance, structuring, asset acquisition, corporate governance and external stakeholder relations.
Cranston holds both a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia. He is currently the non-executive chairman of African Gold (ASX:A1G) and Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ, ASX:BNZ).
Peter Allen — Managing Director
Peter Allen is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience in marketing of manganese, lithium and a range of other commodities. He was previously the managing director of marketing for Consolidated Minerals Limited, which operates Woodie Woodie mine in WA and the Nsuta Manganese mine in Ghana.
Allen assisted manganese-focused explorer Element 25 (ASX:E25) and Gulf Manganese Corporation (ASX:GMC) with PFS and product marketing. More recently, he was the marketing manager for AVZ Minerals (ASX:AVZ), a company focussed on the Manono lithium project.
Wei Li — Executive Director & CFO
Wei Li is a chartered accountant with extensive professional experience across several key sectors which include the resource industry, international trade, capital markets, project management of IPOs and spin-outs, and financial accounting. His experience includes being employed by and acting as director and CFO of several companies, predominantly in the resource sector. Prior to these roles, he managed a private base metal exploration company in the NT of Australia and assisted in commissioning an AU$150-million electrolytic manganese dioxide plant in Hunan China.
Li is currently a non-executive director of Macro Metals.
Ashley Pattison — Non-executive Director
Ashley Pattison brings over 20 years of experience in the resources sector across corporate finance and operational roles. Qualified as chartered accountant, he has extensive experience in operations, finance, strategy and corporate finance. Pattison has been the managing director of a number of listed and private mining companies over the past 10 years and also CEO of a listed mining service company.
Pattinson is currently the executive chairman of PC Gold and a non-executive director of Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) and Macro Metals.
Brett Grosvenor — Non-executive Director
Brett Grosvenor is an experienced mining executive with over 25 years of experience in the mining and power industries. He holds a dual tertiary qualification in engineering and a master’s in business.
Auric Well-funded for Stage 2 Mining at Jeffreys Find After $4.7M Cash from Phase 1
First parcel of ore is expected by mid-April 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is cashed up for the second round of mining at Jeffreys Find in Western Australia after Phase 1 generated more than $4.7 million in free cash, according to an article published in The Sydney Morning Herald.
Phase 2 mining aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore, with the first parcel expected by mid-April 2024.
Auric and JV partner BML Ventures produced more than 9,740 gold ounces from two mining campaigns in 2023 generating a total revenue of $29.28 million for the first stage of the two-year project.
“Our level of confidence is high that Stage 2 will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” commented Auric Mining managing director Mark English.
Click here to connect with Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) for an Investor Presentation
.
Unearthing Efficiency: How the Mining Industry is Using AI to Make Data-driven Discoveries
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT to the public in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has exploded into the mainstream, turning into a gold mine for companies that have become early adopters.
What are the implications of AI for the mining sector? Can AI help revitalize investment in the chronically underfunded exploration stage? Can it provide the tools companies need to improve operational efficiency?
This year at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, AI and machine learning were broadly featured in several presentations, with participants aiming to answer those and other questions, as well as provide insight into how AI is being deployed and what it means for the future of the mining industry.
Mining sector no stranger to technology
Terms like AI and machine learning might seem like they've exploded onto the scene recently, but the reality is they’ve been around since the 1940s. So it should come as no surprise that an industry rooted in science has been using these technologies for decades, not only to improve extraction and processing, but also to aid in discovery.
This idea was discussed during a PDAC panel hosted by Steve de Jong, CEO of AI company VRIFY.
Chris Taylor, former president and CEO of Great Bear Resources, which was acquired by Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) in 2022, said the company's use of machine learning tools was instrumental in making the district-scale discovery of the Dixie gold deposit in Ontario, which sent waves through the industry in the late 2010s.
Taylor said he believed he was included on the panel to provide a contrarian point of view.
“Every geologist that I know, every person that was instrumental in the Great Bear discovery, was already doing both computer modeling and interpretation and traditional field geology. So it’s not like there’s a dichotomy. These are tools that we’ve been using for a long time," he explained to listeners.
Specifically, geographic information system (GIS) programs such as Esri's ArcGIS have been used by the mining industry to help model and visualize exploration data since the mid-1980s. Taylor detailed how the tools used by Great Bear worked by having a geologist input a mathematical equation into GIS software.
“It all came down to the brain of the geologist and what factors you thought were most important. So you’d build an equation, and you’d wait for the equation and that would give you a number answer of zero or one,” he said. The results would help build a model that would provide the most prospective targets on the property.
How is the mining industry using AI today?
The data modeling tools used by Great Bear are still widely employed in the mining industry, but are beginning a new phase of evolution as AI and machine learning are more widely adopted and more closely integrated into GIS tools.
While some resource companies have approached AI cautiously, preferring to stick with the standard methods of exploration they are accustomed to, others have embraced the technology.
With backing from the likes of billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, privately owned KoBold Metals has taken the second approach. In fact, the exploration company has been mistaken for a tech company due to the software side of its operations and its close connection with Silicon Valley capital. Even so, KoBold is emphatic that it is an exploration company first — just one that has fully integrated machine learning into its processes.
The company, which currently holds interests in more than 60 projects, made headlines in December 2022, when it agreed to pay US$115 million to EMR Capital, a private equity firm with an 80 percent stake in the Lubambe copper mine in Zambia. In return, Kobold received a 52 percent stake in the Lubambe extension project, which is now known as the Mingomba deposit. As part of the agreement, the company also committed to investing an additional US$35 million for exploration work at the site, which it has been carrying out since then.
In February of this year, KoBold confirmed that Mingomba hosts a large resource, calling it the largest copper discovery in a century, and said it intends to fast track mine development at the site.
Some media reports have credited the discovery to the team’s software. However, KoBold’s co-founder and CEO, Kurt House, who was also part of the VRIFY panel, described it as part of a larger process. KoBold’s software is a type of machine learning called a neural net — a set of processing nodes modeled after the human brain — that can put together a model based on billions of parameters. This requires integrated teams that provide the AI with enhanced data from drill results plus broader geological data, which it then uses to better target resource deposits.
“Every exploration program we have worldwide is co-led by a geoscientist and a data scientist, every single one,” House said at PDAC. “They’re glued together.” This is in contrast to the standard exploration process, whereby a more limited set of parameters would be fed to a GIS program by a geoscientist without the aid of a data scientist.
VRIFY's de Jong was similarly positive about how AI tools have evolved in the mining space.
In 2017, his company began the development of its namesake tool, which allowed improved communication between companies and their investors. The program uses AI to aid in the production of presentations that marry easy-to-read data on exploration activities, financials and company activities with intuitive 3D models of deposits and drill sites. Since then, VRIFY has gone on to be used by 180 companies in the mining industry.
Much like AI tools, VRIFY as a company has also evolved. In an interview with the Investing News Network, de Jong said his company is working with four mining companies to beta test its new AI-powered VRIFY.ai mineral exploration tool.
De Jong said VRIFY’s approach differs from KoBold’s; it's more granular and works by applying a company’s own data sets to VRIFY’s trained AI model to see patterns and identify mineralization that might otherwise be missed.
“If I give you a database, even if it’s just drill holes or rock samples from the surface, but there are positive assay hits of the type of mineral you’re looking for within that, then we can take that, then grab every other data set available and train it to look for more occurrences of those positive hits,” he explained.
So far, de Jong said the tools have revealed targets that are encouraging, and he’s excited about the next steps when companies go out to drill the areas identified by VRIFY’s tool and begin to validate the data.
What does AI mean for mining investors?
Mining industry investment has lagged for many years now. While the rewards of exploration have the potential to be high, the risks are even higher. In the “Where Will the Money Come From?” panel at PDAC, Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) Founder and Chair Emeritus Pierre Lassonde explained how rare successful projects are.
“I took a 10 year span from 1983 to 1993 and looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” he told the audience at the convention. “Of those 3,000, only five companies actually delivered mines that opened and made money. The ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years.”
Lassonde went on to discuss how AI has the potential to revolutionize the exploration process, but added the caveat that to be effective it needs vast amounts of data gleaned from drill programs and assay results, making it less accessible for the earliest-stage explorers or those operating in underexplored regions.
“AI is going to help incredibly, but you have to understand that AI is fed by data,” he said. “So if you have a project that already has 300,000 meters of drilling, AI is going to be incredibly useful to you because you’re feeding it massive amounts of information, and it will be helpful. But if you have a totally new discovery with two drill holes, it's not going to be very helpful because it has no information.”
In the VRIFY panel, Taylor spoke about how AI tools are helping make operations more efficient, which in turn leads to lower costs and ultimately provides investors with better returns. “What it will do is put the power back in the exploration geologist to make those decisions efficiently, and keep that return coming for investors,” he said.
For de Jong, efficiency is more of a by-product of AI’s true potential, which is helping companies maximize their chance at making a greater discovery, whether it's aiding in resource expansion or finding a completely unknown deposit.
Of course, it's not just exploration that is benefiting from what AI and machine learning have to offer.
During another PDAC presentation, Denise Johnson, a group president at Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), talked about how the company has been investing in new technologies like battery electric mining vehicles and AI.
On the production side, Johnson painted a picture of how companies are already deploying AI to operate mines more efficiently, decrease mining waste and ultimately drive productivity.
She said leveraging AI at remote mining sites can be particularly advantageous, noting that optimization is essential when getting labor and equipment to challenging locations. “We’re focused right now also on combining data and sensors and intelligence to really improve the understanding of the orebody so that customers can make more precise real-time decisions, which really enables that end-to-end value chain optimization,” she said.
Whether AI improves operational efficiency, unlocks greater value from resources or both, the end result is a benefit to investors as it helps reduce risk in a naturally high-risk part of the industry.
That's one reason why de Jong sees early adopters in the industry faring well compared to their counterparts who continue on a more standard path to exploration.
“I do think you’re going to see the companies that are out there and loudly embracing this start to get a premium in the market, because investors are going to say, ‘This is a tool that’s going to help you increase the potential (return on investment) on every dollar that I invest in your company. Why wouldn’t I reward you for that in the market?’” he said.
However, like Lassonde, de Jong noted that AI isn’t a panacea that can come in and magically find targets — it still takes work and data and time to develop tools. When asked how investors can determine if companies are just trying to ride the attention AI has been getting without properly employing the technology, he was straightforward.
“The best way to tell if someone’s just looking for buzzwords and to kind of pump a share price versus actually doing something or standing behind it is whether or not they’re drilling those targets,” he said.
Right now, AI seems to be making inroads in mining. If it holds even half the potential its proponents suggest, it should aid in driving discovery and attracting new investment to an industry that has lacked both for some time.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
ESG Now the "Price of Admission" for Miners as Investors Seek Responsible Companies
In today's rapidly evolving investment landscape, the spotlight isn't just on financial returns; it's also on environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance — better known as ESG.
According to a 2021 report from Accenture Global (NYSE:ACN), 59 percent of investors want miners to aggressively pursue decarbonization and be market leaders in that effort. The report, titled "Global Institutional Investor Study of ESG in Mining," was based on responses from 200 public and private institutional investment firms from around the world.
On a similar note, 63 percent of respondents said they would be willing to divest from or avoid investing in mining companies that fail to meet their decarbonization targets or don't pursue decarbonization aggressively enough.
These numbers are reinforced in a 2023 report from EY on business risks and opportunities in the mining sector.
The annual report, which surveyed 150 mining executives, ranks ESG as the top risk on the radar for businesses.
The importance of ESG was also reiterated at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, which was held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in early March.
During a panel called “Mineral Financing and the Banking Ecosystem,” mining experts from Canada’s top banks weighed in on the value of ESG for investors and the challenge of attracting capital to the sector in the current market.
“I think now (ESG) is kind of the price of admission,” said Andrew Thompson, director of global mining equity sales at RBC Capital Markets. He said investors are approaching the sector with the expectation that a company’s ESG work is strong.
Due to this expectation, he believes ESG is less top of mind than it was a few years ago.
“Now it's part of the overall investment thesis as opposed to determining the investment thesis,” he said.
The idea of good ESG metrics being the price of admission was reinforced by Jackie Przybylowski, managing director at BMO Capital Markets, who noted at PDAC that “(ESG) doesn’t feel as performative as it has.”
She explained to listeners that in the past it felt like companies were only adding ESG slides into their presentations to lure investors, and now it feels more genuine and holistic.
Raising capital a key challenge for juniors
While ESG was the top concern identified by companies in EY's report, the second spot went to raising capital, a challenge that junior miners in North America have been especially impacted by.
The need for capital has also been compounded by the speed at which the energy transition must occur.
“Capital has moved up in the ranking as the sector competes for investment and incentives to accelerate exploration and development of minerals and metals vital to the energy transition,” EY's report reads.
“We’re seeing a shift from a short-term focus on returns to a long-term view of value, encouraged by recognition that longer-term investment horizons are required to meet 2050 net-zero goals.”
Although some investors are taking a more long-term stance, the PDAC panelists noted that risk aversion has spiked.
The market has become less tolerant of disruptions compared to a decade ago, when there was a more favorable environment for investment and growth, explained Przybylowski.
“Investors these days are much more scared or skittish of operational risks, geopolitical risk — any kind of disruption,” she said. “And so we see a much bigger response in the share price today than we would have when I started my career.”
Aside from the growth in risk aversion, there has been a loss of speculative capital since the late 2010s.
“In the last five years, we haven't seen the big wins in the exploration space — the big wins being the big premium takeouts that we saw in the past,” RBC’s Thompson said. “That's probably keeping some of the capital on the sidelines. You've also lost capital, that more speculative capital, to Bitcoin, to cannabis a few years ago.”
Thompson added that there isn’t the same amount of capital going into the exploration side as there once was.
For her part, Przybylowski noted that some of the capital raising may be hindered by portfolio managers avoiding stocks with market caps below US$2 billion. “When I'm talking with generalist investors that are looking for new ideas, that's basically the cut off for a lot of them, and that's even considered sort of small-cap funds in the US as well,” she said.
“Everybody knows raising capital for junior mining stocks is getting increasingly difficult."
With audio files from Lauren Kelly.
To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update of ongoing exploration and targeting activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”). Recently, Company geologists completed further mapping and sampling to better define targets for the planned upcoming drilling programmes. Leveraging off previously acquired geochemical, geophysical and drilling data, the Company has identified a pegmatite swarm with over 40 fertile pegmatites identified with mapping, sampling and portable-XRF (p-XRF) analysis confirming the presence of spodumene in 10 of the individual pegmatites (Figure 2). The recent sampling returned a best rock chip assay of 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) with numerous results >1% Li2O (Table 1). The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Ongoing mapping and sampling has delineated 10 individual spodumene bearing pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project.
- Recent High-Grade rock chip assay results with numerous results >1% Li2O which include:
- 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010)
- 2.76% Li2O (24WS0017)
- 2.60% Li2O (23SW0039)
- 2.36% Li2O (24WS0004) &
- 2.02% Li2O (23WS0047)
- Detailed ground gravity data acquisition complete and data processing underway to target mineralised pegmatite bodies at depth.
- Drilling approvals partially complete with remaining items progressing to allow drilling to commence as soon as possible.
- The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the ongoing 2024 exploration campaign.
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
The Company has received assay results from 51 whole-rock samples taken during a recent mapping program of the Company’s focus area (Figure 2 & Table 1). An additional 156 p-XRF sample points were also collected from pegmatites to assist in delineating the prospectivity and strike extents of the mapped pegmatites (Table 3). Over ten pegmatites have been identified in the focus area with the tenor of mineralisation varying between the various pegmatites, but also within individual pegmatites. A peak assay from the recent rock chip sampling returned 3.01% Li2O (24WS0010) while historical rock chip sampling previously returned a peak assay of 3.12% Li2O (10686). Multiple assays from rock chip sampling have returned high-grade assays >1.0% Li2O. The controls on the zonation of mineralisation are currently not fully understood with further work required to determine the controls on the location of high-grade mineralisation.
In conjunction with the recent mapping and sampling, p-XRF mapping program was undertaken to increase data density and assist in further delineation of fertile pegmatites. The use of a handheld p-XRF, while no substitute for whole-rock geochemical analysis, is standard industry practice and an effective and dynamic targeting tool used in LCT-pegmatite exploration. p-XRF data can be used to identify and assess granitic parent rock fertility with respect to the hosting potential of LCT pegmatites and can differentiate potential rare metal-bearing pegmatites from barren, more typical pegmatites with granitic composition. When used in conjunction with whole-rock analysis, the p-XRF can assist in mapping fertile vs barren pegmatites at a fraction of the price and in a fraction of the time. When assessing granitic parent rock fertility, fertile granites exhibit elevated Rb, Cs, Sn, and Ta, as well as lower K/Rb ratios than typical granites. From analysis of whole-rock assay data Company geologists note:
- Where the sampled pegmatite contains economic mineralisation (>1.0% Li2O), the K/Rb ratio is <10.
- However a K/Rb <10 in whole-rock assay data does not always correlate directly with economic lithium mineralisation.
Although the whole-rock assay data highlights the limitations of using the K/Rb in LCT-pegmatite exploration, correct application of both the p-XRF and K/Rb ratio can be an effective targeting tool to delineate more- prospective vs less-prospective pegmatites.
Figure 1: Spodumene (orange) bearing pegmatite 24SW0010 fluorescing under UV light.
Figure 2: Results from surface mapping of pegmatites at the West Spargoville Project
The Company also wishes to advise the market that it has completed a ~3,900 station, highly detailed ground gravity survey over the priority focus area. The detailed gravity survey is designed to aid in targeting the mineralised pegmatites at depth. The hypothesis is that the mapped pegmatites may converge and blow-out at depth and the gravity survey will assist in identifying the controlling structures to mineralisation. Data processing is now underway, with the results of this to be released once completed.
The Company is currently working through the approvals process to complete drilling over the main focus area. The Program of Work (PoW) has been approved by DMIRS, whilst liaison with the Native Title party to complete a Heritage Survey is still ongoing. The Company will update the market once all approvals have been received.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).
- 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
- The drilling will follow-up on the 2023 program where MSRC0121 intersected:
- 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- The drilling will also target the northern 2km of the strong copper-in-soil anomaly that has now had Heritage Clearance.
- A deeper diamond drilling program is planned for June to test the undrilled area between the molybdenum mineralisation and the 3.5km long copper-in-soil trend.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The 2023 program intersected one of the strongest copper intervals in this region to date. Combined with the extensive surface anomalism and the large nearby Minnie Springs Molybdenum Porphyry, we affirm our belief of the potential of a substantial mineral system at this project. Drilling will be conducted north, south and at depth of MSRC012 to further define extensions of the Minnie Springs copper discovery intersected last year. This program will also give us a first look at the northern half of the 2km long high-level copper anomaly.”
The deeper diamond program scheduled for June will provide drill coverage between the molybdenum mineralised core intrusion and the large copper-in-soil anomaly.
Figure 1. Minnie Springs existing and planned RC Drilling over gridded copper in soil geochemistry (blue shades are l< 40ppm Cu, red colours are > 90ppm Cu in soils). Historic drilling has defined the molybdenum rich zone. Copper grades shown as bar graphs.
In parallel with the drilling, the extensive soil sampling program that commenced in late February (Figure 2) continues with initial results expected from Moogooree and Howells Gap in the next few weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
- Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
- Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
- FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
- Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
- Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada
FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.
The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firebird Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
