Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11,AIM:ALL,OTCQX:ALLIF) has submitted its application for listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange (GSE) following its announcement of broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa, the Ghana News Agency has reported.

The application was confirmed by GSE managing director Abena Amoah, who believes the move will help promote local participation. The GSE urges more companies to be listed on the exchange and provide opportunities for domestic investment.

Atlantic Lithium said it looks forward to receiving further drilling results and delivering a mineral resource estimate upgrade for the project in the second half of 2024.


To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11,AIM:ALL,OTCQX:ALLIF) for an Investor Presentation.

A11:AU
Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium CEO and Chairman John Wisbey.

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

Keep reading...Show less
AM Resources (TSXV: AMR)

AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce the discovery of 49 new pegmatites within an area of 12,32 km2. These pegmatites consolidate the Company’s strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt (see press release dated March 21, 2024).
  • Land package also includes the Valerie Property, where 27 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 7.2 km2, and the Emilia Property, where 22 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 5.12 km2.
  • AM Resources properties are located within a 620 km radius of 14 battery plants.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2land package

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.

Keep reading...Show less
First Nations totem pole with mining trucks.

First Nations Engagement Key as Critical Minerals Boom Sweeps Canada

As Canada prepares to ramp up its efforts to supply the growing critical metals value chain, consulting with the country’s many First Nations communities is becoming more important than ever.

Demand for these key metals is projected to balloon over the next two decades. It is estimated that by 2050, 1.4 billion metric tons of copper will be required to facilitate electrification needs, with dozens of new mines needed.

For context, the total amount of copper mined throughout human history only tallies 700 million metric tons.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer.

Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.

“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”

Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

Atlantic Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

×