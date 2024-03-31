- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11,AIM:ALL,OTCQX:ALLIF) has submitted its application for listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange (GSE) following its announcement of broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa, the Ghana News Agency has reported.
The application was confirmed by GSE managing director Abena Amoah, who believes the move will help promote local participation. The GSE urges more companies to be listed on the exchange and provide opportunities for domestic investment.
Atlantic Lithium said it looks forward to receiving further drilling results and delivering a mineral resource estimate upgrade for the project in the second half of 2024.
Overview
Despite its long mining history, favourable regulatory climate and stable political backdrop, Ghana remains largely overlooked as an investment jurisdiction for battery metals. Situated on the West African coast, the country boasts a strong strategic location and abundance of mineral wealth.
In 2023, the country reclaimed its title as Africa's number one producer of gold. And gold isn't the only precious metal to be found in the country. Ghana is also home to significant lithium reserves, with c. 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources.
Located between Europe, the United States and China, Ghana is perfectly positioned to serve as an important hub for the global supply of the battery metal.
Australian lithium exploration and development company Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage this opportunity through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for use in electric vehicle batteries, helping drive the transition to decarbonisation.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 shows that, considering its current 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t, FOB Ghana Port, Ewoyaa has demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Through simple open-pit mining, three-stage crushing and conventional Dense Media Separation (DMS) processing, the DFS outlines the production of 3.6 Mt of spodumene concentrate over a 12-year mine life, delivering US$6.6 billion life-of-mine revenues, a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 105 percent.
Atlantic Lithium intends to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue, which will reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
In return, Piedmont will receive 50 percent of the spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa, providing a route to consumers through several major battery manufacturers, including Tesla. With 50 percent of its offtake still available, Atlantic Lithium is one of very few near-term spodumene concentrate producers with uncommitted offtake.
Already the largest taxpayer and employer in Ghana’s Central Region, Atlantic Lithium is expected to provide direct employment to roughly 800 personnel at Ewoyaa and, through its community development fund whereby 1 percent of retained earnings will be allocated to local initiatives, will deliver long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.
Atlantic Lithium also has the potential to capitalise upon considerable additional upside across its extensive exploration portfolio — potential it intends to leverage to the fullest as it becomes an early mover in West African lithium production.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
Key Assets
Ewoyaa
Set to be Ghana's first lithium-producing mine, Atlantic Lithium's flagship Ewoyaa Project is situated within 110 kilometres of Takoradi Port and 100 kilometres of Accra, with access to excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in June 2023 confirmed the project's economic viability and profitability potential, indicating a 3.6-Mt spodumene concentrate production over the mine's 12-year projected life.
Atlantic Lithium is currently in the process of securing a mining lease for the project, which will enable the commencement of the permitting process. Through the deployment of a Modular DMS plant, which will process 450,000 tons of ore as the main 2.7-Mt processing plant is being constructed, the mine is expected to deliver first production in 2025.
Highlights:
- Promising DFS Results: Atlantic Lithium's recent DFS reaffirmed Ewoyaa as an industry-leading asset with low capital intensity and excellent profitability. Highlights include:
- Estimated 12-year life of mine, producing 3.6 Mt spodumene concentrate.
- 365 ktpa steady state production
- Average LOM EBITDA of US$316 million per annum
- NPV of US$1.5 billion
- Free cash flow of US$2.4 billion from life-of-mine revenues of US$6.6 billion
- Modest $185 million capital cost
- Payback within 19 months.
- Favourable Location: The project's starter pits are positioned within one kilometre of its processing plant. Additionally, Ewoyaa has access to reliable existing infrastructure, located within 800 metres from the N1 highway and adjacent to grid power.
- Promising Reserves: Ewoyaa's current mineral resource estimate is 35.3 Mt at 1.25 percent lithium oxide, with ore reserves of 25.6 Mt at 1.22 percent lithium oxide.
- Potential for Further Exploration: There remains significant exploration potential, with only 15 square kilometres of Atlantic Lithium's entire tenure having been drilled to date.
- Strong Partnerships: Atlantic Lithium has a 50-percent offtake deal with Piedmont Lithium, which itself has offtake agreements with both Tesla and LG Chem.
- Positive Presence: Atlantic Lithium will generate significant economic benefits to the region. Once operational, the project is expected to employ roughly 800 personnel.
Côte d'Ivoire
Atlantic Lithium currently has two applications pending for an area of roughly 774 square kilometres in the West African country of Côte d'Ivoire. The underexplored yet highly prospective region is known to be underlain by prolific birimian greenstone belts, characterised by fractionated granitic intrusive centres with lithium and colombite-tantalum occurrences and outcropping pegmatites. The area is also incredibly well-served, with extensive road infrastructure, well-established cellular network and high-voltage transmission line within roughly 100 kilometres of the country's capital, Abidjan.
Management Team
Neil Herbert - Executive Chairman
Neil Herbert is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 30 years of experience in finance. He has been involved in growing mining and oil and gas companies both as an executive and as an investor for over 25 years. Until May 2013, he was co-chairman and managing director of AIM-quoted Polo Resources, a natural resources investment company.
Prior to this, Herbert was a director of resource investment company Galahad Gold, after which he became finance director of its most successful investment, the start-up uranium company UraMin, from 2005 to 2007. During this period, he worked to float the company on AIM and the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2006, raise US$400 million in equity financing and negotiate the sale of the group for US$2.5 billion.
Herbert has held board positions at a number of resource companies where he has been involved in managing numerous acquisitions, disposals, stock market listings and fundraisings. He holds a joint honours degree in economics and economic history from the University of Leicester.
Keith Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Keith Muller is a mining engineer with over 20 years of operational and leadership experience across domestic and international mining, including in the lithium sector. He has a strong operational background in hard rock lithium mining and processing, particularly in DMS spodumene processing. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he held roles as both a business leader and general manager at Allkem, where he worked on the Mt Cattlin lithium mine in Western Australia.
Prior to that, Muller served as operations manager and senior mining engineer at Simec. He holds a Master of Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Pretoria. He is also a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Board of Professional Engineers of Queensland, and the Engineering Council of South Africa.
Amanda Harsas - Finance Director and Company Secretary
Amanda Harsas is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 25 years’ experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, she worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Harsas is a chartered accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the US.
Len Kolff - Head of Business Development and Chief Geologist
Len Kolff has over 25 years of mining industry experience in the major and junior resources sector. With a proven track record in deposit discovery and a particular focus on Africa, Kolff most recently worked in West Africa and was instrumental in the discovery and evaluation of the company’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, as well as the discovery and evaluation of the Mofe Creek iron ore project in Liberia. Prior to this, he worked at Rio Tinto with a focus on Africa, including the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea and the Northparkes Copper-Gold mine in Australia.
Kolff holds a Master of Economic Geology from CODES, University of Tasmania and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, London.
Patrick Brindle - Non-executive Director
Patrick Brindle currently serves as executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Piedmont Lithium. He joined Piedmont in January 2018. Prior to this, he held roles as vice-president of project management and subsequently as chief development officer.
Brindle has more than 20 years' experience in senior management and engineering roles and has completed EPC projects in diverse jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, China, Mongolia, Australia and Brazil. Before joining Piedmont, he was vice-president of engineering for DRA Taggart, a subsidiary of DRA Global, an engineering firm specialising in project delivery of mining and mineral processing projects globally.
Kieran Daly - Non-executive Director
Kieran Daly is the executive of growth and strategic development at Assore. He holds a BSc Mining Engineering from Camborne School of Mines (1991) and an MBA from Wits Business School (2001) and worked in investment banking/equity research for more than 10 years at UBS, Macquarie and Investec prior to joining Assore in 2018.
Daly spent the first 15 years of his mining career at Anglo American’s coal division (Anglo Coal) in a number of international roles including operations, sales and marketing, strategy and business development. Among his key roles were leading and developing Anglo Coal's marketing efforts in Asia and to steel industry customers globally. He was also the global head of strategy for Anglo Coal immediately prior to leaving Anglo in 2007.
Christelle Van Der Merwe - Non-executive Director
Christelle Van Der Merwe is a mining geologist responsible for the mining-related geology and resources of Assore’s subsidiary companies (comprising the pyrophyllite and chromite mines) and is also concerned with the company's iron and manganese mines. She has been the Assore group geologist since 2013 and involved with strategic and resource investment decisions of the company. Van Der Merwe is a member of SACNASP and the GSSA.
Jonathan Henry - Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Henry is a senior executive with significant, global listed company experience, primarily in the mining industry, having held various leadership and board roles for nearly two decades. Henry is currently the non-executive chair of Toronto Venture Exchange-listed (TSX-V) Giyani Metals. He has been heavily involved in the strategic management and leadership of projects toward production, commercialisation and, ultimately, the realisation of shareholder value. He has gained significant experience working across capital markets, business development, project financing, key stakeholder engagement (including public and investor relations), and the reporting and implementation of ESG-focused initiatives.
Henry was the executive chair and non-executive director at Euronext Growth and AIM-listed Ormonde Mining, non-executive director at TSX-V-listed Ashanti Gold, president, director and CEO at TSX-listed Gabriel Resources and various roles, including CEO and managing director, at London and Oslo Stock Exchange-listed Avocet Mining PLC.
Aaron Maurer – Head of Operational Readiness
Aaron Maurer is a senior-level business executive with over 25 years’ international multi-commodity mining experience, overseeing strategic, operational and financial performance. Over his career, he has held several engineering, production, operational and senior executive roles. Before joining Atlantic Lithium, he served as executive general manager - operations at Minerals Resources, where he oversaw the Mt Marion Lithium mine and three iron ore mines in Western Australia. He was previously the managing director and CEO of PVW Resources and general manager (site senior executive) at Peabody Energy Australia.
His significant expertise spans the development and implementation of safety and cost-saving initiatives, change management, strategic planning, business development and employee development. Maurer holds a Master in Corporate Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining).
Roux Terblanche - Project Manager
Roux Terblanche is a mineral resource project delivery specialist with proven African and Australian experience working for owners, EPCMs, consultants and contractors. He has a wide range of commodity experiences, including lithium, gold, copper, diamonds and platinum. He has proven to add value and deliver projects safely, on time and within budget.
Terblanche has worked in the UAE and across Africa, including Ghana, the DRC, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Rwanda, Botswana and Senegal. He was instrumental in increasing the operating footprint of an international construction company across Africa and was integral to the building of the Akyem, Tarkwa Phase 4 and Chirano mines in Ghana.
Terblanche holds a national diploma in mechanical engineering, a diploma in project management and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of South Africa.
Iwan Williams - Exploration Manager
Iwan Williams is an exploration geologist with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of commodities, principally iron ore, manganese, gold, copper (porphyry and sed. hosted), PGE's, nickel and other base metals, as well as chromitite, phosphates, coal and diamond.
Williams has extensive southern and west African experience and has worked in Central and South America. His experience includes all aspects of exploration management, project generation, opportunity reviews, due diligence and mine geology. He has extensive studies experience having participated in the delivery of multiple project studies including resource, mine design criteria, baseline environmental and social studies and metallurgical test-work programmes. He is very familiar with working in Africa having spent 23 years of his 28-year geological career in Africa. Williams is a graduate of the University of Liverpool.
Abdul Razak - Country Manager
Abdul Razak has extensive exploration, resource evaluation and project management experience throughout West Africa with a strong focus on data-rich environments. He has extensive gold experience having worked throughout Ghana with AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields Ghana, Perseus and Golden Star, as well as international exploration and resource evaluation experience in Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Guinea.
Razak is an integral member of the team, managing all site activities including drilling, laboratory, local teams, geotech and hydro, community consultations and stakeholder engagements and was instrumental in establishment of the current development team and defining Ghana’s maiden lithium resource estimate. He is based at the project site in Ghana.
International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.
“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.
“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.
He noted the Raleigh Lake property is also highly prospective for rubidium, which was not part of the PEA, but presents another opportunity for the company.
“Rubidium is heavily used in … making high quality optical fiber," Wisbey said. “It's got a pretty high market price as far as we can see. So we're doing a lot of research on actually how big is the market.”
Watch the full interview with International Lithium CEO John Wisbey above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Lithium (TSXV:ILC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt
AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce the discovery of 49 new pegmatites within an area of 12,32 km2. These pegmatites consolidate the Company’s strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.
- Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt (see press release dated March 21, 2024).
- Land package also includes the Valerie Property, where 27 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 7.2 km2, and the Emilia Property, where 22 pegmatites have been identified over an area of 5.12 km2.
- AM Resources properties are located within a 620 km radius of 14 battery plants.
AM Resources’ 1,500 km2land package
Valerie Property
Located just 1 km southwest of the Frederick property, the Valerie property hosts 27 pegmatites over an area of 7.2 km2. The average pegmatite length is 203 metres and the longest one measures 447 metres.
Emilia Property
Located 8 km southwest of the Frederick property, the 5.12 km2 Emilia property hosts 22 pegmatites with the longest pegmatite measuring 505 metres long and 110 metres wide, showcasing the large scale potential of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
Total length of pegmatites – a marker of potential
The cumulative length of pegmatites across the Valerie and Emilia properties amounts to 8 km, indicative of the substantial prospective lithium opportunity at hand.
David Grondin, CEO of AM Resources commented: “The added strategic value of our Emilia and Valerie properties cannot be overstated, with 8 km of pegmatite bodies to explore. Combined with the 112 pegmatites on the Frederick property, we could not be more excited to begin our exploration campaign.”
“In terms of logistics, we have the strong advantage of having our technical team, led by Julien Desrosiers, our COO Europe, all based in Europe, which will have a positive impact on costs and acquisition opportunities. In addition, our team has a strong understanding of the permitting and regulatory process in Austria and has access to the necessary resources and equipment to explore and develop our projects,” added Mr. Grondin.
Geological setting, the importance of the mica schists bodies1
The geology of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt is similar to geological formations in Canada. The presence of mica schists is significant. Mica schists are metamorphic rocks that have undergone high-temperature and pressure changes. These conditions are favorable for the formation of certain minerals, including spodumene, from the breakdown of Li-bearing alumino-silicate mineral staurolite, which can contain significant amounts of lithium (up to 0.3% Li2O). The breakdown of staurolite can release lithium into the surrounding rock, where it can be incorporated into pegmatites.
The partial melting of rocks is crucial for the development of pegmatites in the Austroalpine Unit of the Eastern Alps, where albite-spodumene pegmatites are associated with metamorphic events. The evidence suggests pegmatites are derived from the anatexis of Al-Li-rich metapelites under upper amphibolite facies conditions.
Location, location, location
As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.
Qualified Person
Technical information related in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., of PJLEXPL Inc., a registered geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #833) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lafleur is independent from the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the AM Resources geological information.
About AM Resources
AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite deposits. With a strategic portfolio of assets and a commitment to responsible resource development, the Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AM Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. AM Resources does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information:
David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-583-3490
www.am-resources.ca
Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.
- Pilot Plant commissioning complete with first phase of operations for the production of Lithium Carbonate underway.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Engagement of Ausenco to complete independent peer review study of the 250 tonne per annum plant design, block flow process, and evaporation pond design.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Figure 1 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
The Company has completed the commissioning works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant and will now begin operations with the overall goal of producing battery grade Lithium Carbonate. The Pilot Plant will look to produce an initial sample batch using synthetic brine of approximately 50-100kg of product.
Following completion of this milestone, evaporated brine, currently being sourced from the Stage 1 Drilling Program, will be utilised to produce approximately 2 to 10 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate products anticipated to be battery grade product. After this, the Company will consider relocation of the Pilot Plant to site following the completion of construction and filling of evaporation ponds to provide feed for the plant.
Figure 2 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
In relation to the commencement of operations at the plant, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The Rio Grande Sur Project continues to advance toward first production at a significant pace. With plant operations now underway, we look forward to the production of the first Lithium Carbonate products demonstrating the enormous potential of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.”
In conjunction with our Stage 1 drilling program which is currently underway and the potential upgrade to our existing JORC resource, we continue to make significant progress on multiple fronts as we move toward becoming a Lithium producer. To this end, we continue to progress the environmental permitting applications to commence construction of the evaporation ponds which is currently being targeted for this year. The entire team is very excited about the production process, and we look forward to reporting on the results over the coming months.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
First Nations Engagement Key as Critical Minerals Boom Sweeps Canada
As Canada prepares to ramp up its efforts to supply the growing critical metals value chain, consulting with the country’s many First Nations communities is becoming more important than ever.
Demand for these key metals is projected to balloon over the next two decades. It is estimated that by 2050, 1.4 billion metric tons of copper will be required to facilitate electrification needs, with dozens of new mines needed.
For context, the total amount of copper mined throughout human history only tallies 700 million metric tons.
Looking beyond copper, a 2023 report from the Fraser Institute indicates that to achieve ambitious 2050 climate targets, the world will need at least 388 new mines focused on lithium, cobalt, nickel and other battery raw materials.
In Canada, many of these new mines will be in or adjacent to First Nations communities, which makes consultation and engagement a key priority in order to get the mines built. However, in recent months there have been several reports of First Nations communities opposing new projects. Most prominent has been the pushback on mining activity in Ontario’s Ring of Fire, and more broadly on the provincial government’s permitting process.
In 2023, the Ford government implemented legislation to expedite mine and access road permits. However, the Building More Mines Act is devoid of any mention of First Nations engagement despite previous assurances that local Indigenous communities would be consulted and apprised of mining-related activities on their lands.
Additionally, the current exploration permitting process in the province allows claims to be staked with virtually with no initial input from the communities this process may impact.
With those and other circumstances in mind, it's no surprise that the topic of improving relations between First Nations communities and the mining sector was a recurring theme at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC), held in early March. Here's what key stakeholders had to say.
Indigenous voices urge early and frequent contact
During a panel discussion at the convention titled "Where Exploration Meets Operations: Sustainable Value Chains for Critical Minerals," experts emphasized the significance of early and substantive involvement with Indigenous communities in the exploration and development phases of mining projects.
Among the panelists was Valerie Taggart, project coordinator for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. Taggart, who is of settler descent and lives with her partner on the traditional and unceded territory of the Algonquin, offered insight on the historical challenges between First Nations communities and the mining sector.
“I have found that historically First Nations people have been told what sustainability is. It's innovative technology, energy efficiency. It's electrifying areas previously dominated by fossil fuels and following parameters laid out by government agencies,” she told attendees, adding, “First Nations people have been told that sustainability is a world issue, and as such requires a worldly approach to lower overall emissions, the human carbon footprint and pollution."
However, she pointed out that for many First Nations communities the concept of sustainability is much more local.
“The health of the land, water and air are paramount to the sustainability of the Algonquin people themselves, whose culture and way of life is deeply rooted in land-based practices like hunting, fishing and trapping, which is their constitutional right,” Taggart explained to the audience.
She also underscored the need for the mining industry to understand its cumulative impact, noting that First Nations are often having conversations with multiple mining companies, not just one.
“First Nations people must endure a higher volume of traffic noise and air pollution, water contamination and all the other negative impacts that come with the day-to-day operations of a mine,” she said.
“These are measurable impacts; we know these impacts are present. When the plants are no longer harvestable, the animals are displaced and driven from their homes so that people go hungry.”
Recognizing the potential negative impacts of mining projects on First Nation communities, Taggart emphasized meaningful engagement as a pathway to mitigate these repercussions.
“The Algonquin people of Pikwakanagan feel that the earlier a First Nation becomes aware of and engaged in a project, even as early as the conception phase, the better for all parties,” she said. “The more involved a First Nation is in various studies that aid in the outcome of a project in a real and tangible way, the better the overall outcome of a project.”
She suggested that companies begin First Nations engagement as soon as a viable resource has been defined, while emphasizing the importance of understanding that each community is unique.
“It's really important to reach out and allow them to kind of lead that process and to engage with them as they see fit,” she said. “Because everybody has a different level of comfort in engaging with proponents in their territory.”
Mining companies keen to establish and maintain trust
Mining sector panelists also highlighted the necessity for transparent communication, advocating for community involvement at an early stage, and for the integration of Indigenous experts right from project inception.
For Stephen Crozier, vice president of sustainability at Wyloo, the process begins with establishing trust.
He explained that the mining industry has been less than transparent in the past, and must address this shortcoming in relation to its collaboration with First Nations communities, non-First Nations communities and the general public.
Crozier went on to identify compartmentalization of information as a major hurdle that impedes effective governance and relationship building. To address this issue, he suggested a paradigm shift that he described as the “glass box" approach, which prioritizes comprehensive data collection and structured access.
“It's not a glass box in the sense that this is a transparency initiative, it's far more fundamental than that,” he told the audience at PDAC. “What we want to capture is all of the either structured or unstructured data streams that relate to what it is we're proposing to do — how we're going to engineer it, how we construct it, how we operate and how we commission and provide that picture. (We want to) ensure that we have that data collection so that it's available to navigate, so we can provide access to parties in a structured manner.”
Blair Way, COO and director of Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,ASX:PMT,OTCQX:PMETF), said consultation must begin at a very early stage. Patriot is developing the Corvette lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.
The company began engaging with local Cree First Nation community before deploying any “boots on the ground.” The process began during COVID-19 lockdowns and was facilitated primarily through Zoom calls and virtual meetings. As COVID restrictions eased, community engagement transitioned from virtual platforms to in-person interactions, marking a pivotal shift in dialogue dynamics.
“The level of interest that we experienced from those early discussions has fed our relationship from day one,” Way said. “Again, it comes down to the word 'trust' — you talk about what you're doing, you say what you do and do what you say, and do that right from the get go.”
Patriot also brought on First Nations members to work alongside the company and witness the exploration processes.
By openly discussing operations and aligning actions with words, a foundation of trust was established, laying the groundwork for ongoing collaboration, Way noted. With 11 drill rigs now deployed, the Indigenous community remains informed and actively participates in project activities with Patriot.
Using a similar process, Geneviève Morinville, vice president of sustainability and regulatory affairs at Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), underscored the importance of early consultation and site transparency as well.
“The team saw really quickly that it was important to have a dedicated person towards sustainability and develop the community relations to make sure we were present on the ground,” she commented. “We actually brought folks from elders to the younger generations to come and see what our work was.”
This entailed showcasing equipment and explaining the exploration process. Winsome, which also operates in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, has committed to regularly updating the local Cree First Nation about site activities while soliciting feedback and advice from the community, explained Morinville.
Wrapping up the talk, Taggart reminded panelists and attendees to be respectful of the nations they work alongside.
“Remember the hardships that First Nations people face every day, the systemic racism that they face on job sites and in their life, whether you're engaging with these nations,” she said.
“Take cultural awareness training if it's offered, because it will help you. And the more that you listen to the First Nations communities that you are working with on your projects, the more sustainable your projects will be overall.”
With audio files from Lauren Kelly.
To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.
“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”
Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.
“At this point, I just feel like the sky's the limit. I don't know how big it will be. But the more holes we drill, the more we'll find out.”
Watch the full interview with Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
