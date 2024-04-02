Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a joint initiative with its partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), to embark on an ambitious drilling program in the Mankota area of Saskatchewan.

HEVI and NAH are planning to drill up to nine joint development wells (the " New Wells ") which are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, subject to surface and environmental restrictions. With HEVI's 20% working interest in the New Wells, the Company is positioned to capitalize on this strategic expansion, building upon three existing helium discoveries at Mankota, including the commercially viable 2-31 Well, as defined herein and as outlined in the Company's press release on February 26, 2024 . The Company intends to work with NAH over the coming months to determine specific well locations and timelines.

"NAH's decision to pursue drilling of an incremental six to nine wells demonstrates confidence in our ongoing partnership, builds on our existing three helium discoveries at Mankota, and highlights the opportunity to unlock value from HEVI's 5.6 million acres of prospective land in Saskatchewan," said Greg Robb, CEO of the Company. "HEVI is truly unique among our peer group, offering investors access to a very active, growth-oriented company with indirect exposure to the industry's leading Canadian helium producer in privately-held NAH. Further, we are the only public helium company with three helium discoveries, an additional six to nine new wells targeted to commence drilling within the next year, and a healthy balance sheet with positive working capital."

The additional drilling and development of the New Wells provides HEVI multiple catalysts and potential news events from now until the Company achieves first helium sales, expected in 2025. The Company is also pleased to confirm that HEVI has acquired an additional four sections of land (" 4 Crown Sections ") that was previously unleased and is adjacent to existing HEVI and NAH development in the Mankota area, effectively filling in an area near the heart of existing helium activity.

HEVI Upcoming Milestones and Catalysts - 2024 / 2025

HEVI Upcoming Milestones and Catalysts - 2024 / 2025

The accompanying map provides a visual overview of the Mankota area, showing existing wells and the location of the proposed 12-30 helium processing facility.

Mankota

2-31 Well

  • HEVI's first helium discovery well at 2-31-2-8W3 (" 2-31 Well ") was successfully stimulated and tested at economic rates with a helium concentration of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable.
  • Negligible volumes of water were produced at the 2-31 Well, a positive indication for helium recovery and processing.

9-18 Well

  • After initial testing, HEVI's discovery well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" 9-18 Well ") had a preliminary helium concentration of 0.78% and no water.
  • The 9-18 Well is awaiting stimulation, with timing subject to surface conditions.

9-35 Well

  • HEVI's discovery well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" 9-35 Well ") has been shut-in for the requisite 21-day period to collect reservoir pressure data for interpretation. The Company and NAH are currently evaluating the results to determine next steps.

14-20 Location

  • HEVI and NAH intend to drill an offset location to the 2-31 Well (the " 14-20 Location ") designed to further delineate the helium pool. Due to environmental restrictions, the 14-20 Location will not be drilled until after September 15, 2024.

New Well drilling program

  • HEVI and NAH intend to drill six to nine New Wells, inclusive of the 14-20 Location, on the joint lands noted in the accompanying map, placing the New Wells in proximity to NAH's producing Mankota pool and as a continuation of the trend being developed at Mankota.

12-30 Facility

  • NAH has received approval for a facility license at 12-30-2-8W3 (the " 12-30 Facility "), approximately 1,500 metres from the 2-31 Well.
  • A final investment decision (" FID ") on the 12-30 Facility is expected subsequent to further delineation of the adjacent helium pool, followed by construction and commissioning, with the goal of supporting first helium sales in 2025.

HEVI intends to continue updating the market on significant events and developments as information becomes available.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future production from the 2-31 Well, the 9-35 Well and the 9-18 Well, the Company's expectations regarding scalable helium production and unlocking value from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to shutting in the 9-35 Well for a 21-day period and the interpretation of results, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to the drilling of the New Wells inclusive of the 14-20 Location including the timing, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to stimulation operations on the 9-18 Well including the timing, timing of the FID, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to drilling an offset location and constructing a facility, the Company's intention to provide further updates regarding catalysts and significant updates and developments, the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may abandon or defer plans for continuing the completion, testing and evaluation of the 9-35 Well and/or the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans, including the drilling of the New Wells and the 14-20 Location; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring the 9-35 Well, the 9-18 Well or the 2-31 Well onto production; the Company and/or NAH may decide not to construct the 12-30 Facility; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a212f8b8-89cc-4ec9-9400-2717ccf7e768

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c598ca8-ab26-4b31-b2e5-f5def0a86adf


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

helium evolutionhevi:catsxv:hevioil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution
Sign up to get your FREE

Helium Evolution Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI)

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an operational update on three Mankota-area wells in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest alongside HEVI's partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), including preliminary test results from two wells and confirmed stimulation of a third well.

Operations Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .

HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its (80% held) 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Gas Appraisal in the Taroom Trough - Next to Wallumbilla

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Bass Oil Limited

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is an Australian-listed oil & gas producer that holds a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The Company is debt free and committed to creating value by leveraging the competitive strengths of its team, operating capability, reputation, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 15 percent of its member countries natural gas requirements in 2023. down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) refers to legislation Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Sea Bed Mining and Exploration) Bill currently before the New South Wales (NSW) State Parliament.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Helium Evolution
Sign up to get your FREE

Helium Evolution Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Related News

Uranium Investing

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Resource Investing

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Uranium Investing

How to Invest in Uranium ETFs (Updated 2024)

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

×