Element 25 Limited

Butcherbird Expansion Project Advances through Naif Funding Process

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has completed a strategic assessment of the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 aims to increase Butcherbird’s annual production to 1.1 million tonnes per annum of manganese oxide concentrate in line with the Feasibility Study (FS) announced in January 20241.

The Expansion Project is now proceeding to the detailed due diligence phase of the NAIF assessment process.

NAIF is a Commonwealth Government financier providing concessional loans for the development of infrastructure projects in northern Australia and the Australian Indian Ocean Territories to deliver economic and social growth2.

Completion of a strategic assessment by NAIF does not represent a formal decision to offer or commit finance. NAIF has not yet made any decision to offer finance or made any commitment to provide any financial support to the Project, and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached between the parties.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said: “Our Butcherbird Project hosts a world-class manganese deposit with more than 260Mt in resources, which will has the ability to underpin a long life producing asset3. The results of our Feasibility Study for the Expansion Project1 show the potential for this asset to deliver over 1 million tonnes of manganese concentrate per year to market, generating strong returns for shareholders and providing feedstock for the Company’s planned HPMSM facility in Louisiana. Having NAIF involved in the project is a positive step towards financing its expansion.”

BUTCHERBIRD EXPANSION PROJECT

E25 plans to expand its Butcherbird operations to 1.1Mpta manganese concentrate production using expanded open-cut mining methods, a modified primary comminution circuit and a dense media separation (DMS) back-end solution to optimise grade and recoveries. Expansion would establish Butcherbird as a low-cost Mn operator (estimated US$2.76/dmtu C1 FOB cost1) able to produce at a cost lower than the low manganese sale price points seen within the Mn market. Mineral Resources used to support the Project’s 7.2-year mine life from 2024 to 2031 represents 36.0% of the total mineral resource inventory within the granted mining lease M52/1074.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Element 25 Limited

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to it’s planned construction of a high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana USA to supply domestic HPMSM to the US electric vehicle battery industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) announces it will immediately commence detailed design, planning and procurement for expansion of manganese ore production at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Mine in WA in line with the expansion Feasibility Study (FS) released earlier in January 20241.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Feasibility Study (Study or FS) to investigate the potential to expand the production of manganese concentrate at the Company’s 100% owned Butcherbird Project (Project), located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
manganese ore

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024

Caught up in the same volatility that impacted many metals in 2023, manganese prices trended downward on China’s slowing economic recovery and worsening global inflationary pressures.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is an important raw material for the steel industry. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper. It also has growing uses as a battery metal.

With those factors in mind, what will happen to manganese in 2024? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts who cover the market to get their take on what’s next for the manganese.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has achieved all milestones for the Louisiana State Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) incentive package to support E25’s planned lithium-ion battery grade high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana (Facility or Project). Governor Jon Bel Edwards has now approved the incentive agreement between E25, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, and the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

