Lexaria Bioscience Announces Warrant Issuance

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. announces that on March 16, 2020 it issued share purchase warrants to one of its Canadian-based consultants.









Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX, OTC:LXRP)(the “Company”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces that on March 16, 2020 it issued share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) to one of its Canadian-based consultants, entitling the consultant to purchase up to 500,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Company. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of US$0.30 per share for a period of five years expiring on March 16, 2025.

Pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Warrants and any Shares issued upon exercise thereunder shall bear legends restricting the trade of same until a period of at least six (6) months from the date of issuance has passed.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

www.lexariabioscience.com

For regular updates, connect with Lexaria on Twitter (https://twitter.com/lexariacorp)

and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lexariabioscience/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Chris Bunka, CEO

(250) 765-6424

Or

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions, including but not limited to any statement that any additional patent protection will be realized or that patent achievements will deliver material results. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, the inherent uncertainties in the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies, whether interim results from a clinical study will be predictive of the final results of the study or the results of future studies, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company’s needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance the Company will be capable of developing, marketing, licensing, or selling edible products containing cannabinoids, nicotine or any other active ingredient. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, business venture, letter of intent, technology licensing pursuit, patent application or allowance, consumer study, or any initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Click here to connect with Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE:LXX, OCT:LXRP) for an Investor Presentation.

Source