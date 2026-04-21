The global anti‑obesity medication (AOM) market is expected to grow at a 13 to 15 percent annual rate through 2034. GLP‑1 drugs are driving the surge in weight loss treatments, therefore increasing innovation in oral GLP‑1 delivery.

US$22.37M company Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) is focused on making these therapies more tolerable and convenient for patients without reducing efficacy.

The biotech’s proprietary platform is called DehydraTECH™, aimed at improving the performance and intake experience of orally administered drugs. By enhancing performance and reducing side effects, Lexaria aims to set a new standard for oral therapeutics while building licensing opportunities with major pharmaceutical partners.

DehydraTECH has been in advanced research and development since 2015, initially centered on studies assessing pharmacokinetics. At least 65 patents of the technology have been granted, while others are pending applications to diabetes, hypertension-related conditions, epilepsy, antiviral drugs, central nervous system conditions, phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors and others.

The company is focusing on looking at its technology to blockbuster drug classes, specifically GLP‑1 receptor agonists used in diabetes and obesity treatments. Lexaria is working with pharmaceutical partners to bring this innovation into commercial products. Results from both human and animal studies have been encouraging, showing stronger drug performance and better tolerability. Backed by a growing patent portfolio and ongoing research, Lexaria is moving closer to licensing deals and broader commercialization opportunities.