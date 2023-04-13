The Conversation (0)
Freeport-McMoRan
NYSE:FCX
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It operates geographically diverse assets with proven and probable mineral reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.