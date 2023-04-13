NYSE:FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It operates geographically diverse assets with proven and probable mineral reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.