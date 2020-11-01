Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Village Farms Gets LP Ownership Deal

A Canadian cannabis company is celebrating a decision that will allow it to take full control of a third-party producer.

Also in the market this week, two companies confirmed their merger and told shareholders the details about the new resulting company.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

US Election and Cannabis Free Report Cover

US Election 2020 and Cannabis

  
Investing in cannabis? Read what experts have to say about cannabis and the US Election!
 

LP ownership showdown comes to an end

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF,TSX:VFF) confirmed that Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) shareholders have decided to allow Emerald to sell its stake in Pure Sunfarms, a licensed producer (LP) of cannabis.

On Thursday (October 29), both publicly traded companies announced the decision. Emerald CEO Riaz Bandali thanked investors for the decision as the company undergoes a rebalancing period. According to Emerald, a 98.65 percent majority of shareholders approved the transaction.

While the two companies originally joined forces to launch and oversee Pure Sunfarms, conflict ensued between Village Farms and Emerald as the two first disputed a wholesale agreement stipulation.

While the issue was later solved, contention over Emerald’s majority ownership stake in Pure Sunfarms remained in the spotlight.

In September, the two companies finally came together to settle the ownership dispute, and it was agreed Village Farms would acquire the 41.3 percent stake in Pure Sunfarms owned by Emerald.

Two US cannabis companies close merger plan

Also on Thursday, Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF) told the market its planned reverse takeover deal with BR Brands will complete at the end of October. The new company will be called BellRock Brands and will trade under the ticker symbol “BRCK.”

“Under BellRock management, the platform is poised for exponential growth, through both M&A and organic R&D, and is purposely built to cater to all of the industry’s fastest growing segments,” Andrew Schweibold, chairman of BellRock, said in a statement.

In terms of management, Dixie CEO Chuck Smith will retain the top position. “Our mission is to build the first national cannabis house of brands,” he said.

Cannabis company news

  • IntelGenx (TSXV:IGX,OTCQB:IGXT) announced a planned supply agreement deal with Heritage Cannabis Holdings (CSE:CANN,OTCQX:HERTF) to provide filmstrip products with CBD, with distribution planned for the Canadian and Australian markets.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) expanded the presence of its Select-branded stores to the Illinois state market. The company’s branded stores are now available in 15 states.
  • Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH) added six new stores in October to its portfolio across Canada. The new stores are located in Ontario, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (CSE:LHS,OTCQX:LHSIF) reported its financial results for its second fiscal quarter of 2021. The company highlighted its 26 dispensaries in the Florida market and reported net sales of C$18 million for the period.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Heritage Cannabis Holdings is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Cannabis Free Report Cover

Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2020!

  
Read our FREE 2020 cannabis outlook report!
 

Thoughtful Brands Provides Update on Verrian and Announces New CFO

Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FSE:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Thoughtful Brands“), is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Mr. Geoff Balderson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience having worked for both private and public corporations. Mr. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies. Mr. Balderson is the President of Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., a private consulting company that advises public companies, and provides accounting, filing and corporate secretarial services to a multitude of publicly listed companies. Prior to his years in private business, Mr. Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities Corp. Mr. Balderson is a University of British Columbia Marketing and Sales Management graduate

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Balderson as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer,” said Thoughtful Brands President, Joel Shacker. “Geoff brings to our team a breadth of experience and knowledge, having worked with a number of publicly traded companies, as well as private companies offering advisory services to public companies. Geoff is a great addition to our team and I am looking forward to have him aboard.”

Keep reading... Show less

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact Firm – ACB

– Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 1, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aurora investors under the federal securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less

Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final Review Stage

Receipt of licence will be a major milestone in the Company’s commercialization and white-label plans

Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has moved to the Final Review Stage for a Standard Processing Licence from Health Canada.

Keep reading... Show less

Nutritional High Announces Completion of the Conversion of the 10% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures

 Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) (OTC Pink: SPLIF) (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the proposed conversion of the 10% senior unsecured convertible Debentures (the “10% Debentures”) described in the management information circular dated September 17, 2020.

In accordance with the amendment approved at the meeting of the Debentureholders held on October 8, 2020, approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has completed the forced conversion of the 10% Debentures at $.02 per share.

Keep reading... Show less

Nutritional High Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

 Nutritional High International Inc.(CSE: EAT) (OTC Pink: SPLIF) (“Nutritional High” or the “Company”) announces today that it has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Company by its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and certain other insiders of the Company, whether direct or indirect, so long as the 2020 Filings (as defined below) remain outstanding. The issuance of an MCTO would generally not affect the ability of persons who are not, or who have not been, directors, officers or other insiders of the Company to trade in the Company’s securities.

In discussion with its auditors, the Company has determined that it is not able to meet the November 30, 2020 filing deadline (the “Filing Deadline“) for its audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020, the management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certification relating to the 2020 financial statements (collectively, the “2020 Filings“). Although the audit process is progressing, the auditors anticipate some delays in completing the audit process, such that the Company is not able to meet the Filing Deadline for the 2020 Filings.

Keep reading... Show less