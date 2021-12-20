Resource News Investing News
Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer . Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that in accordance with its stock option plan, it has granted a total of 1,925,000 incentive options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, at an option price of $1.00 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c4202.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy TSXV:FIND Uranium Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect.  His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office.  He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received Exploration Work Authorization diamond drilling permits from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the " Ministry ") for its 100% owned Shadow Uranium project (" Shadow ") in the Athabasca Basin area.

Baselode is encouraged by the Ministry's decision to approve the diamond drilling exploration permits as a result of the Company openly accommodating additional exploration conditions during the extended duty to consult process. Shadow was the first project staked by the Company as it believes the project area meets all of the criteria for hosting near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode continues dialogue with the impacted Indigenous communities to ensure that mutually agreeable solutions and benefits with minimal disturbances to Indigenous Lands and Rights are addressed for the planned exploration activities within the Shadow project area..

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode's Webinar Provides Comparisons of Assay Results from Drill Hole AK21-01

Baselode's Webinar Provides Comparisons of Assay Results from Drill Hole AK21-01

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to present its latest webinar ' What can we take away from the results of AK21-01?'. This webinar provides encouraging comparisons of the recently released Uranium assay results from drill hole AK21-01 with other notable Athabasca high-grade Uranium deposits.  Drill hole AK21-01 was the first drill hole in the Company's ACKIO uranium discovery on the 100% owned Hook uranium project (" Hook ").

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR:
VIDEO 6 – WHAT CAN WE TAKE AWAY FROM THE RESULTS OF AK21-01?

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baseload Energy, Queensland Gold Hills and Silver Bullet Mines discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less

UEX Closes $2.5 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Common Shares

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad

Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad: Advancing Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is turning the spotlight towards its other 100 percent owned, high-value assets in the Athabasca Basin due to the rebalancing of uranium prices.

According to Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad, the company has 11 projects that were on hold, waiting for a time when uranium prices were more favorable for the company to apply appropriate financing.

“We're still obviously very keenly interested in continuing our work at Oak Lake, but now we're going to really be opening up the warehouse on a lot of new projects,” Frostad said. "These are projects that we made discoveries on over the last five to 10 years, significant ones. We're now in a position to turn the spotlight towards some of those, and we'll be doing a significant amount of drilling in the coming year on a number of those projects."

Purepoint Uranium’s portfolio of projects in the Athabasca Basin covers 182,261 hectares, most of which have already demonstrated mineralized uranium in drill core.

“Our projects are large and well established. They're exactly at the right zone, and there's a lot of room there for big discovery. Our expectation is that over the next year or two, as we now apply more significant efforts towards these projects, we are in a very good place to come up with at least one and maybe more discoveries,” Frostad added.

“We have projects of merit, we are not just a real estate company hanging on to projects in the right neighborhood. These are projects that we can demonstrate have real value. We're following up on drill results with measurable percentages of uranium mineralization. We are exploring in a very methodical and proper manner across a complete pipeline of projects. We can continuously reprioritize where we put our efforts based on the results on an ongoing basis to make sure that we are always looking in the most prospective areas.”

Watch the full interview of Purepoint Uranium CEO Chris Frostad above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium Group in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium Group is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium Group and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres

Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor

Keep reading... Show less
Bathurst Metals Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results From Summer Sampling Program on 100% owned Gela Lake Project Area, Nunavut

Bathurst Metals Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results From Summer Sampling Program on 100% owned Gela Lake Project Area, Nunavut

(TheNewswire)

Bathurst Metals Corp

Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV ) ( OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 10 rock, grab samples collected where a Monzogabbro, Proterozoic Age, body intruded the regional Bathurst Fault, Nunavut, Canada, Figure # 1. The Gela Lake Project area covers 3,116.39 Hectares and overlies known copper, cobalt and gold mineralization. Fieldwork during August 2021 focused on only the south-central portion of the project area along both the eastern and western flanks of the monzogabbro intrusive in contact with Archean Metasediments and Volcanics

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 9,393,943 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.14 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,315,012.02. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The closing is subject to final acceptance by TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $75,000.72 in cash and 535,719 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issue.

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News