Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Ionicre Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) announces it has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) by way of a share placement of approximately 423 million shares at $0.013 per share (“Placement”). The Placement was strongly supported by both key existing shareholders.

  • IonicRE has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) in a Placement;
  • Placement includes participation of $0.5 million from IonicRE Executive Chairman Mr Brett Lynch, further to his recent $1.5 million investment on joining the Company in January 2024;
  • Funds raised will support:
    • Advancing Ionic Technologies’ magnet recycling technology and enhancements to its Magnet Recycling Demonstration Plant, currently producing separated magnet rare earth oxides (REOs) in Belfast, UK, along with the completion of a Feasibility Study for a full-scale plant, expected mid 2024; and
    • Advancing offtake and financing discussions presently underway at the Makuutu Ionic Adsorption Rare Earths Project, where the demonstration plant at site is producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) which will be evaluated by several parties to advance offtake negotiations.

Managing Director Tim Harrison commented,“We have received such a significant amount of interest from various magnet manufacturers, alloy makers and OEM’s who are interested in utilising our world-class magnet rare-earth recycling technology for access to secure, sustainable, and traceable rare earth supply. Demand at our operational demonstration plant in Belfast is now full for the next 18 months with potential partner trials advancing to plan.”

“Further, our upstream project, the Makuutu Rare Earth Project, is also advancing well with several offtake negotiations with partners who will be evaluating our MREC being produced at the Makuutu demonstration plant. We are on the verge of a tangible increase in shareholder value. We greatly appreciate the support of existing shareholders with funding this placement.”

Placement Details

The Company has received binding commitments from existing sophisticated investors to raise $5.5 million (before costs) through the issue of 423,076,923 fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) at an issue price of $0.013 per Share (“Placement”). Participants will receive 3 free attaching unlisted options for every 4 shares issued with an exercise price of $0.02 (being a 54% premium to the issue price of Shares under the Placement) and a 4-year term which will see 317,307,690 unlisted options (“Options”). 216,967,454 free attaching unlisted Options will be issued utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1, with the balance to be issued subject to shareholder approval.

The issue price under the Placement represents a 25.3% discount to the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of IonicRE shares over the past 10 trading days. Shares issued under the Placement will be issued utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and are expected to be issued on or about Wednesday, 1 May 2024. The Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with IonicRE’s existing Shares quoted on the ASX.

Mr. Brett Lynch, IonicRE’s Executive Chairman, will subscribe for 38,461,539 Shares ($500,000) under the Placement plus 28,846,154 free attaching Options with an exercise price of $0.02 and a 4-year term, subject to receiving approval at a general meeting of shareholders to be held this quarter. This is in addition to Mr Lynch’s $1.5 million equity investment in January 2024 when he joined the Board of the Company.

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and MST Financial Services Pty Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with Canaccord acting exclusively as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner (Global Coordinator) to the offer.

Use of Funds

It is the intention of the Company to use the funds raised under the Placement to advance the commercial partnership negotiations, magnet recycling demonstration plant enhancements and the completion of the feasibility study at Ionic Technologies, plus activity at the Makuutu demonstration plant tied to offtake negotiations and working capital.

The Joint Lead Managers will be entitled to receive a fee equal to 6% of the Placement proceeds, excluding the amount subscribed by Mr. Brett Lynch. Subject to shareholder approval, the Company proposes to issue 20 million unlisted options to the Joint Lead Managers with an exercise price of $0.02 and expiring 4 years after the date the options are issued.

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Nothing contained in this announcement constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. Investors should seek appropriate professional advice before making any investment decision.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Ionic Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D3QY7D2U



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Welcomes EU Critical Minerals Act Progress

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) welcomes developments from the European Union last week, where the European Parliament and the Council, the grouping of EU governments, agreed on common text for the Critical Raw Materials Act to encourage recycling of magnet rare earths, now classified as Strategic Raw Materials.

Ionic Rare Earths Managing Director Tim Harrison said the wholly-owned Ionic Technologies facility in Belfast, UK, was progressing key discussions with magnet manufacturers on swarf (metal and magnet making waste) recycling plus exploring opportunities to access a steady supply in magnets to be recycled from sources such as end-of-life turbines from grid scale wind farms and components from used electric vehicles.

"Our proprietary magnet recycling technology will help the EU meet these targets to develop domestic, secure, and sustainable supply chains to address strategic supply and sovereign security," Harrison said.

The EU's decision upgrades the benchmark for recycling of critical raw materials from 15 percent to at least 25 percent of annual consumption of raw materials by 2030.

"Our Belfast facility is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate our mining, refining and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths which are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence," he said.

The European Union's media release states:

"The Critical Raw Materials Act is intended to make the EU more competitive and sovereign. It aims to cut red tape, promote innovation along the entire value chain, support SMEs and boost research and the development of alternative materials and more environmentally friendly mining and production methods.

The legislation will set up economic incentives and a more stable and secure business framework for the deployment of mining and recycling projects, with faster and simpler authorisation procedures."

As a next step in this legislative process, the informal agreement must be approved by both EU Parliament and Council to become law. It will be put to a vote in the Industry, Research and Energy committee on 7 December 2023.

The Belfast Demonstration Plant location, has the ability for the Belfast facility to meet EU criterion based upon the Windsor Framework, providing dual market access across the EU and UK and provides a platform for the Company to explore both commercialisation of the technology in Belfast and also wider Europe.



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Infill Results Deliver Higher Grade Intersections

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to advise initial drill results from the Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling at its 60 per cent owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu" or "the Project") in Uganda.

The Company is progressing the development at the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").

Assay results for 56 holes of the 128-hole Phase 5 resource infill and extension drilling program completed on Retention Licence (RL) 00007 have been received. The program is intended to increase resource estimation confidence from inferred to indicated status on resource areas A and B, and to test extensions of those areas to expand the mineral resource area. Figure 1* is a plan of the Makuutu 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and exploration target areas with MRE areas A and B located on the western end of the deposit located within RL00007.

Intersections compiled above the MRE lower cut-off of 200ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide less Cerium Oxide (TREO-CeO2) are listed in Table 1* and shown diagrammatically in plan view in Figure 2*.

Drilling was on a 200 metre spaced pattern with forty nine (49) of the drill holes being extensions to the MRE and seven (7) are MRE Area A infill holes. Figure 2* shows the core hole locations (diamond shape) with intersection thickness (point size) and TREO grade (point colour) with the reported 200 metre spaced holes with bold hole numbers and the previous 400m spaced holes in italic hole numbers. Previously reported regional exploration RAB drill holes are also shown (round points).

The 49 extension holes were drilled up to 1.8 kilometres west of the western boundary of MRE Area A, within the Makuutu mineralised trend. This extension drilling shows mineralisation continues beyond the MRE boundary with narrow intersections in low lying areas on the margins of the mineralised plateaus and increasing in thickness on the plateaus.

The resulted infill holes have generally shown thicker and higher-grade intervals than the original 400 metre spaced drill holes used to estimate the inferred resource. Best intersections include;

- RRMDD762, with 21.8 metres at 783ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth; and
- RRMDD761, with 16.7 metres at 714ppm TREO from 4.7 metres depth.

Several of both extension and infill drill holes show high grade heavy rare earth (HREO) and critical rare earth (CREO) intersections including extension holes;

- RRMDD712, with 9.9 metres at 952ppm TREO including 430ppm HREO and 530ppm CREO;
- RRMDD713, with 6.7 metres at 1,008ppm TREO with 428ppm TREO and 483ppm CREO; and
- RRMDD767, with 9.9 metres at 1,163ppm TREO with 672ppm HREO and 641ppm CREO.

The elevated proportions of HREO and CREO coincide with weathered limonitic veining and alteration in the clay and underlying saprock. Furter investigations of these results is required to determine the extents of these high-grade zones.

The results from the remaining 72 drill holes are currently at the laboratory in Perth being analysed or in transit from Makuutu to Perth for analysis.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5K3XL569



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its rare earth magnet recycling business Ionic Technologies International Ltd ("Ionic Technologies"), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast UK.

Ionic Technologies is a global first mover in the recycling of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable, traceable and sovereign Rare Earth supply chains.

Ionic Technologies has received multiple new enquiries regarding partnering with the Company to utilise its magnet recycling technology to secure sustainable rare earths supply. Ionic is now ramping up its capabilities and moving operations at its Demonstration Plant to 24 hours, 7 days a week production capacity, which will enable greater volumes of rare earths to be produced for samples to potential customers, and which will facilitate converting these discussions into commercial agreements.

Ionic Technologies has already successfully secured funding for two CLIMATES grants from the UK Government's Innovate UK totalling GBP2 million (A$3.90 million) (ASX 12 September 2023) which provides a significant endorsement of the Company and the technology. Ionic Technologies successful grant funding submissions centred on two CLIMATES projects:

1. in partnership with Ford Technologies (Ford) and Less Common Metals (LCM), Ionic Technologies will develop a traceable, circular supply chain of rare earths for application in EV motors within the UK; and

2. in partnership with the British Geological Survey, Ionic Technologies will complete a feasibility study and supply chain analysis for a commercial magnet recycling plant in Belfast.

Ionic Technologies' Demonstration Plant has already produced quantities of high purity (> 99.5%) neodymium (Nd) and dysprosium (Dy) rare earth oxides (REOs), as announced 19 June 2023. After initial process commissioning and production runs through Q3 2023, Ionic Technologies has installed additional processing equipment, and is in the final stages of upgrading the installed control system which is now undergoing processing commissioning and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Ionic Technologies is targeting 24/7 operations from early January 2024, with commercial production runs to support the LCM and Ford collaboration, and processing end of life magnet samples for other potential customers.

These additional supply chain engagement discussions have progressed based upon reverse enquiry post production of high purity REOs in June 2023. The Company is evaluating several significant opportunities across the rare earth supply chain, and progressing supply arrangements with leading businesses in the permanent magnet supply chain.

Technology Overview

Since its founding in 2015, as a spinout from Queens University Belfast (QUB), Ionic Technologies has developed processes for the separation and recovery of REEs from mining ore concentrates and waste permanent magnets.

The technology developed is a step up in efficient, non-hazardous, and economically viable processing with minimal environmental footprint.

Ionic Technologies proprietary technology provides a universal method for the recovery of high purity grade rare earth elements from lower quality and variable grade magnets, to be used in the manufacture of modern high-performance and high specification permanent magnets required to support substantial growth in both electric vehicle (EV) and wind turbine deployment.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RP19U0V8



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

ChemX Materials

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina


Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited

Massive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate >1B Tonnes for EMA Rare Earth Project

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: BCM) (“BCM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Ema and Ema East projects (collectively Ema), forming part of the Company´s wholly owned REE projects, Apuí, Amazon, Brazil (Table 2) at a cut-off of 500ppm the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate contains 1,017Mt @ 793 ppm TREO.

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


DY6 Metals

Rock Chips of up to 3.22% TREO Identified in Newly Granted Machinga Licence

Heavy rare earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the assay results for the second comprehensive reconnaissance rock chip and soil sampling program completed at Machinga Main Licence Area Anomaly (Figure 1).

Rare earth elements on the periodic table.

Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2024)

From electric vehicles and wind turbines to water treatment and nuclear power, rare earth elements (REE) are critical for many of the technologies necessary for a cleaner, greener economy and world. However, understanding pricing for these commodities can be tricky.

There are 17 rare earth minerals in all, and each is classified under different groups — typically light rare earths and heavy rare earths. Prices are available for multiple individual and mixed products, including for the rare earths used in permanent rare earth magnets, so it can all seem a bit overwhelming.

“The supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets is complex, regionally concentrated and marked by a lack of transparent pricing,” according to international price reporting agency Fastmarkets. “This can lead to unpredictable costs, budgeting difficulties and supply insecurity. Geopolitical tensions further add to this uncertainty.”

Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) is pleased to announce its maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Yttria Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit, located on its Mt Stirling Project near Leonora in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

