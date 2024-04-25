Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of cobaltous sulphatedithionate liquors derived from cobalt resource".

The Indian patent follows the form of existing patents previously granted for the same invention in other jurisdictions. The patent incorporates 18 claims, including separation of cobalt compounds from cathode materials containing carbon and graphite.

The Indian patent brings RecycLiCo's global patent portfolio to fifteen (15). The Company has five (5) additional patent applications relating to lithium-ion battery recycling processes filed globally.

"We are pleased to extend our patent portfolio to include another important emerging market," said RecycLiCo Chairman Paul Hildebrand.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444   Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


RecycLiCo Battery Materials
×