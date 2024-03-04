Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Baselode Doubles Drill Program for Catharsis Uranium Project

Baselode Doubles Drill Program for Catharsis Uranium Project

  • The drill program will double in size to 4,000 metres
  • Three new target areas will be added
  • Baselode is seeking another grassroots discovery on Catharsis
  • Early drilling has encountered anomalous radioactivity, strong alteration, and encouraging redox-style alteration within brittle structures

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will increase the ongoing drill program on the Catharsis uranium project ("Catharsis") to 4,000 metres. Early drilling has shown encouraging signs that warrant the additional investment.

"Our first drill hole of this program intersected anomalous radioactivity* within a structural corridor at a favourable lithologic contact. These are important similarities with other uranium deposits. Subsequent drill holes followed the radioactivity up-dip (Figure 3) and intersected quartz-hematite oxidized fluid systems with redox-style and clay alteration characteristics reminiscent of high-grade uranium deposits (see Figures 4, 5 & 6). We will continue drilling the target area down-dip of the radioactivity, and along strike from it. We are encouraged by the results and have decided to increase our Program. We will drill more target areas than previously announced to test for near-surface, high-grade uranium deposits," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) for updates and explanations about the first three drill holes (CT24-009 to CT24-011) and target areas of the Program.

Catharsis 2024 Exploration Update

Catharsis Drill Program Details

Three drill holes, CT24-009 to CT24-011, for 721 m have been completed within Target Area D (Table 1). The Program has been upgraded to target 12 to 16 drill holes for 4,000 metres ("m") within 6 to 8 different untested target areas (Figure 2).

Drill hole CT24-009 was completed down to 305.0 m depth, having intersected anomalous radioactivity, 666 counts-per-second ("cps") over 0.7 m, including a maximum of 1,305 cps over 0.1 m, at 275.4 m depth within a structural corridor at a favourable lithological contact. The radioactivity was never recovered in drill core due to significant core loss however the radioactivity was identified by the downhole gamma probe.

Drill holes CT24-010 and CT24-011 were completed down to 218.25 m and 198.0 m depth, respectively. Both drill holes intersected encouraging clay, quartz, and hematite redox-style alterations associated with cohesive brittle structures up-dip of the radioactivity in CT24-009. CT24-011 intersected alteration styles and structural types with greater intensity over a broader width than CT24-010. These structures and alteration styles demonstrate the presence of hydrothermal fluids mixing along remobilized brittle structures, and are typically associated with Athabasca Basin basement-hosted uranium deposits.

The logistics support for a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey remains on-going. The survey is planned for over 10,000 line-km with flight lines 50 m apart.

* "Anomalous radioactivity" defined as >1,000 cps over 0.1 m as measured with the large NaI crystal from the downhole triple gamma probe model 2GHF-1000. Average background radioactivity for drill holes CT24-009 to CT24-011 established as 40 cps.

Click Here for Figures 1-6 - Drill Map - Core Photos - Cross Sections

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode1.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode1en.jpg

FIGURE 2 - Catharsis project and 2024 diamond drilling target areas A to G (white circles)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode2.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode2en.jpg

FIGURE 3 - Cross Section of drillholes CT24-009, CT24-010, and CT24-011

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode3.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode3en.jpg

FIGURE 4 - CT24-011, 134.7 to 154.5 m, overview of part of structural system and hydrothermal alteration

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode4.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode4en.jpg

FIGURE 5 - CT24-011, 138.5 to 145.5 m, close-up of clay and redox-style hydrothermal alteration

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode5.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode5en.jpg

FIGURE 6 - CT24-011, 144.3 m depth, close-up of redox-style hydrothermal alteration

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode6.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/200303_baselode6en.jpg

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details for drill holes CT24-009 to CT24-011

DDHTarget AreaEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 cps)Assay Results (>100 ppm U3O8)
CT24-009D403,0046,246,588476315-60305666 cps over 0.7 m at 275.4 mNA - no core recovered
CT24-010D402,9606,246,631475315-60218No significant results
CT24-011D402,9606,246,631475315-45198No significant results
3 DDH7211 DDH0 DDH

 

NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 200 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200303

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Baselode Ready to Start Drilling at Catharsis Uranium Project

Baselode Ready to Start Drilling at Catharsis Uranium Project

  • New video published detailing uranium targets planned for this drill program
  • Multiple untested targets will be drilled with this program
  • Drill and crews are on site, ready to start drilling

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details outlining drill plans for the Catharsis uranium project in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area.

"We have completed extensive work to define Tier 1 target areas that share characteristics with other world-class basement-hosted Athabasca uranium deposits, such as NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) Arrow and Gryphon deposits, respectively. The Catharsis drill program is ready to start, and our focus is to fast-track discovery by drilling multiple target areas with helicopter support," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Closes Bought Deal Financing

Baselode Closes Bought Deal Financing

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$6,000,000, which includes the full exercise of the Underwriter's (as defined herein) over-allotment option for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following:

  • 2,222,222 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • 7,692,308 flow-through units of the Company that were sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and collectively with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.65 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities (the "Underwriter") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner under the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

  • $12,000,000 for uranium delineation and exploration committed for 2024
  • Four drill programs planned across Baselode's Uranium Project Portfolio
  • The first drill program is scheduled to begin in 2 weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the 2024 exploration plans for the Company's Bear, Catharsis & Hook uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin").

"We are fully financed for the Company's largest exploration programs on our Bear, Catharsis, and Hook projects. Our strategy entails a substantial allocation of resources toward discovering new deposits within our 264,000-hectare package. Our team has spent months of preparation to hone in on promising exploration targets with significant potential for discovery. Additionally, we will be expanding the ACKIO discovery near-surface zones. For the first time, we'll also target ACKIO at depth, utilizing cutting-edge ANT technology that could give this project a whole new dimension. We are excited for an aggressive exploration program with the drills starting in a matter of weeks," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

For more details on the Company's 2024 drill programs and geophysical targets, please watch this video:

Catharsis Drill Program Details
8 to 10 drill holes for 2,000 metres ("m") are planned for 5 different untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start Mid-February. A 10,000 line km high-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey is planned concurrently with the drill program. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program and base camp of operations is currently being installed.

Bear Drill Program Details
6 to 8 drill holes for 1,500 m are planned for 1 to 2 untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start in May. A 2,000 line km gravity and magnetics airborne survey is planned for later in the year. Exploration permits are pending but expected shortly.

ACKIO (Hook) Drill Program Details
35 to 50 drill holes for 12,000 m are planned for delineation and exploration along strike and depth of the ACKIO mineralized structure. The program is scheduled to start early June. In May, the Company will deploy "Exosphere By Fleet®", an innovative high-resolution ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and interpreted prior to diamond drilling. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook Drill Program Details
16 to 20 drill holes for 4,000 m are planned for five different untested target areas outside of 1 km radius from ACKIO. The program is scheduled to start mid-June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1_550.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195968

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Underwriter"), as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase for resale the following on a "bought deal" private placement basis for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering"):

  • 2,222,222 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode and Ya'thi Nene Lands and Resources Sign Exploration Agreement

Baselode and Ya'thi Nene Lands and Resources Sign Exploration Agreement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode") and Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage, proudly announce that they have recently signed an Exploration Agreement to strengthen their relationship.

With substantial land holdings spanning approximately 264,172 hectares (652,783 acres), Baselode has uranium exploration targets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and the traditional lands of YNLR First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories and is committed to building a sustainable future for their company and the communities near which they explore. The recent agreement accentuates Baselode's dedication to corporate responsibility, aligning with YNLR's focus on environmental stewardship, employment, social well-being, and cultural preservation. Provisions include harvester compensation, contributions to YNLR's community trust, and contracting opportunities for northern businesses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following completion of ground-based geophysical surveying, the Company has commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Additional Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a further non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 2,179,500 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $392,310.  Each "Unit" issued in the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 29, 2026

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Highlighting a successful 2023, Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) Chief Financial Officer, Mark Stainthorpe, stated "Through the Company's effective and efficient operations and disciplined capital allocation, we achieved our net debt level of $10 billion in Q423, earlier than previously forecasted. As per our free cash flow allocation policy, we will now target to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks."

Canadian Natural's Vice Chairman, Tim McKay, also commented "In 2023, we delivered on our capital allocation strategy by strengthening our balance sheet, providing significant returns to shareholders and strategically developing our assets. We achieved record annual production while growing our reserves organically on both a total proved and total proved plus probable basis, with reserve replacement ratios of 166% and 194% respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore") has provided an update on the upcoming drill program at the 55,699 hectare Falcon Uranium Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. North Shore has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March.

Location Map of Falcon Project:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky-SouthFalconOption.jpg?v=0.1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase on February 29 th and March 1 st The Metals Investor Forum Toronto on March 1 st and 2 nd and participating in the PDAC March 3 rd to 6 th . We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us at these events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy
