Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

"It’s Up to the Rocks" — Snowline Exec Talks Yukon Exploration and Future Plans

Gold Investing
yukon mountain scenery
Image courtesy of Snowline Gold.

Snowline Gold stole the show during a recent tour of Yukon mining sites, but CEO Scott Berdahl said the company isn't feeling pressured.

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD,OTCQB:SNWGF) was in the spotlight during a tour of mining sites in Canada's Yukon.

CEO Scott Berdahl said the firm is advancing multiple projects, but is particularly encouraged by two discoveries with high-grade visible gold. These top-priority targets are known as Jupiter and Valley.

The Investing News Network (INN) had the chance to learn more about the company during the week-long visit, which was hosted by the Yukon Mining Alliance. Read on to learn about Snowline's progress and its place in the territory's landscape.

Snowline CEO not fazed by attention

Snowline has quickly risen up in the ranks in the Yukon, gaining attention from investors and experts alike.

Throughout INN's visit to the territory, whispers about Snowline's impressive progress circulated amongst tour participants. During a day of one-on-one conversations with mining firms, multiple other companies mentioned Snowline as a comparison point or as an encouraging sign of the attention the Yukon as a whole is getting.

In total, the company's portfolio is made up of eight Yukon projects covering over 333,000 hectares.

Cor Coe, CEO and director of Sitka Gold (CSE:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF), which has a number of Yukon gold properties, told INN that Snowline’s “spectacular results” show how much potential is still attached to large areas of Yukon.

When asked if it's stressful for the company to be standing out and generating so much attention, Berdahl said he believes Snowline's work speaks for itself and will continue to do so.

“I don't think there's any particular pressure,” he said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, we are just doing the best job that we can — we're exploring what we see as some very prospective rocks, and it's up to the rocks.”

Other Yukon companies benefiting from Snowline attention

Snowline's Jupiter and Valley discoveries, made back in 2021, are helping to showcase the Yukon's untapped potential. The former is located at the company's Einarson project, while the latter is part of the Rogue property.

While the Yukon area is famous for its grand gold rush period in the late 1800s, executives told INN there is still a lot to uncover in the territory, especially with modern technological advancements.

“This is kind of like a slower-burn gold rush of majors looking for attractive long-term and stable places to invest capital," Berdahl said. "The Yukon, of course, has incredible geological potential and is very underexplored, even today."

Other Yukon companies have pointed to the advancements made by Snowline as an incentive to continue with their own projects. Brandon Macdonald, CEO and director of Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF), said the close proximity of many of the companies operating in the Yukon can create a community learning process.

“It's super exciting and interesting,” he said. “They're able to kind of point and learn from each other.”

Investor takeaway

Snowline may be leading the charge in the Yukon, but the attention it's receiving is benefiting other companies as well.

As for Snowline itself, looking ahead, Berdahl said his company is focused on two drills at the Valley site and has set aside another drill for a target called Gracie. “(The sites) all have different styles and really compelling targets as far as gold mineralization goes, and so we're keen to keep exploring the broader district as well,” he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Fireweed Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence. Flights, accommodations and meals were provided to this reporter by the Yukon Mining Alliance on a special invitation case.

