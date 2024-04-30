Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metals Australia

Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024

Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (“Quarter”):

Highlights

  • Highly experienced Mining Executive, Paul Ferguson commenced employment with the Company, as Chief Executive Officer on January 22nd, 20241. Paul’s commencement has enabled the Company to significantly advance planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. Contract awards for key programs and studies are imminent and will be announced during May.
  • The Company completed a $3.5M AUD2 (before costs) capital raise to support funding of its planned exploration programs in Quebec, Canada. The raise was completed at a 40% premium to the prevailing stock price and utilised the Canadian Federal Governments exploration tax incentive program (Flow Through Shares). This program is provided by the Canadian Government to help stimulate mineral exploration investment by providing increased tax incentives to investors who support companies exploring for critical minerals. The Company has subsequently noted announcements in the April 16th Canadian Federal Govt budget of changes likely to negatively impact these investor incentives from June 25th. Having completed the capital raise, the Company has ensured it has sufficient funding to achieve its exploration and development objectives.
  • Company representatives, including its CEO, hosted an investor booth at PDAC3 (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Mining convention in Toronto March 3rd to 6th. The convention was hugely successful with significant contacts and connections established, who have expressed their interest in our project. Connections made include government representatives, fund managers, investors and a wide range of technical services and engineering companies covering all aspects of the study programs required to advance the companies projects. This helped raise the profile of our Company’s flagship Lac Rainy project, along with our other Quebec based projects. Follow up meetings with the government and supportive, Quebec based, exploration and project investment funds has further enhanced our profile in Canada.
  • The Company held strategic planning workshops in Australia and Canada to review the extensive portfolio of high-quality exploration tenements held by the group. Strategic plans and priorities were developed for each project and plans are advancing to progress further exploration and metallurgical test programs. The Company is also investigating additional exploration or project opportunities where they add scale or accelerated pathways to development. The balance of the financial year will see further announcements, outlining plans.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×