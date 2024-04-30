- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Metals Australia Quarterly Activities Report - to 31 March 2024
Highlights
- Highly experienced Mining Executive, Paul Ferguson commenced employment with the Company, as Chief Executive Officer on January 22nd, 20241. Paul’s commencement has enabled the Company to significantly advance planning and preparation for the exploration, metallurgical test work programs and design studies required to move its flagship Lac Rainy high-grade graphite project towards development. Contract awards for key programs and studies are imminent and will be announced during May.
- The Company completed a $3.5M AUD2 (before costs) capital raise to support funding of its planned exploration programs in Quebec, Canada. The raise was completed at a 40% premium to the prevailing stock price and utilised the Canadian Federal Governments exploration tax incentive program (Flow Through Shares). This program is provided by the Canadian Government to help stimulate mineral exploration investment by providing increased tax incentives to investors who support companies exploring for critical minerals. The Company has subsequently noted announcements in the April 16th Canadian Federal Govt budget of changes likely to negatively impact these investor incentives from June 25th. Having completed the capital raise, the Company has ensured it has sufficient funding to achieve its exploration and development objectives.
- Company representatives, including its CEO, hosted an investor booth at PDAC3 (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) Mining convention in Toronto March 3rd to 6th. The convention was hugely successful with significant contacts and connections established, who have expressed their interest in our project. Connections made include government representatives, fund managers, investors and a wide range of technical services and engineering companies covering all aspects of the study programs required to advance the companies projects. This helped raise the profile of our Company’s flagship Lac Rainy project, along with our other Quebec based projects. Follow up meetings with the government and supportive, Quebec based, exploration and project investment funds has further enhanced our profile in Canada.
- The Company held strategic planning workshops in Australia and Canada to review the extensive portfolio of high-quality exploration tenements held by the group. Strategic plans and priorities were developed for each project and plans are advancing to progress further exploration and metallurgical test programs. The Company is also investigating additional exploration or project opportunities where they add scale or accelerated pathways to development. The balance of the financial year will see further announcements, outlining plans.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Basin Energy Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is pleased to announced its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Basin Energy Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX: BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 31 March 2024 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’) and an accompanying Appendix 5B.
- Active exploration of all three of Basin’s Athabasca uranium properties including:
- Phase 2 exploration drilling at Geikie
- Ground geophysics at Marshall and North Millennium
- Significantly oversubscribed $3.3 million capital raise completed
- Continued engagement and consultation with stakeholder groups
- U3O8 spot price1 surpasses US$100/Lb; hitting 16-year high, with uranium spot price trading as high as US$106/Lb during January 2024
Exploration for the Quarter occurred on all of Basin’s Athabasca Basin uranium projects (the ‘Projects’) (Figure 1). Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Geikie Project (‘Geikie’) commenced, with more than 2,000 metres of drilling completed, and maiden ground electromagnetic surveys at the North Millennium and Marshall projects (‘North Millennium’, ‘Marshall’) with 86-line kilometres of data acquired.
In February, the Company raised A$3.3 million (before costs) via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors. The treasury remained over $5 million at the end of the Reporting Period.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“The first quarter of 2024 has been a busy period for Basin, with exploration happening concurrently on all three of our Athabasca Uranium projects.
Basin is in a strong position with funding in place to allow continued exploration in the heartland of the world’s premier uranium district.
We look forward to updating the market in the coming weeks on the outcomes of the drilling and geophysics.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report
31 March 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auricor the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 March 2024 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- Stage Two Mining commenced on 10 March 2024 with over 300,000 tonnes of ore to be mined in 2024.
- First toll mining campaign for 2024 is underway at Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- First gold sales expected early May 2024.
Munda Gold Project
- Assay results received for all of the 361 holes drilled in the first Munda 10m X 10m grade control pattern.
- Four contract mining companies have provided pricing estimates for mining and drill and blast services at Munda.
- Metallurgical testwork underway.
Corporate
- 17,493,780 options exercisable at 31 March 2024 were converted in April 2024, being 99% of this class of options on issue.
- The Company received $2,644,067, before costs, in April 2024 from exercise of options.
- Current cash at bank is around $4,100,000.
Managing Director, Mark English said:
"Another excellent quarter for Auric, both from operational and corporate perspectives.
“It was great to recommence mining at Jeffreys Find with BML Ventures Pty Ltd. It’s a terrific time to be mining and producing gold with such a tremendous gold price. We are looking forward to a strong year from mining activities at Jeffreys Find.
“We completed the grade control/resource definition drilling program at Munda in this March quarter. This is another positive step towards development of Munda and whilst there remains a lot to be done, we are still working towards mining commencing in either the last quarter of calendar year 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
“The completion of the fund raising of the 31 March 2024 options was well received by our shareholders and the shortfall underwriter, with 99% of the total options available being exercised into shares. We now have about $4.1M cash at bank with further cash due from our share of surplus cash from mining at Jeffreys Find, a great place to be,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is pleased to announce its mining exploration entityan doil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.
APPENDIX B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
March Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- Subsequent to quarter end, Firebird hosted a large group of shareholders and sophisticated and institutional investors for a site visit in China. The extremely successful visit comprised of several activities including:
- Tour of the Company’s operational Pilot Plant, Jinshi Port and Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, where the Company’s land and proposed plant site is situated, in Jinshi, Hunan province
- Meeting with key members of the Jinshi Government and China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical)
- Visit to major shareholder Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd’s tier-one, globally significant 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan
- Site visit successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity of establishing operations in China and the strong local support Firebird has to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
- Firebird and leading engineering firm China Chemical signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to develop and build the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant
- China Chemical is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects.
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park
- Agreement is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate Project
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in coming weeks
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Ongoing work program planned for Oakover Project in 2024 principally focussed on key environmental surveys and studies
CORPORATE
- Cash position at end of March 2024 of $6.1m
“Importantly, we are attracting the right parties in China to partner with and work towards establishing our operations. China Chemical, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation, which is a large Chinese conglomerate, has completed over 90,000 projects, is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects and built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park, where our operations will be situated.
“Post quarter end, the Company hosted a large investor group for a site visit in China. This was an incredibly successful event, which included a tour of our Pilot Plant and R&D Centre, the Jinshi Port, Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park and our major shareholder Canmax Technologies’ globally significant, tier-one 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan. We believe the visit demonstrated the unique and compelling advantages the Company has developed by dedicating our strategy within China and look forward to a busy year ahead as we work towards becoming a low-cost, near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) is pleased to announce its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG- Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Radium Point Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Radium Point, like the Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project, was secured as part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Digitisation and GIS integration of historic, but high-quality analogue datasets for the northern half of the Radium Point Project highlighted multiple large & high-grade U-Cu- Au & Ag targets, all of which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work.
- The Company is now planning extensive diamond drilling activities in Q3 of this year at the Radium Point Project, alongside ground truthing recently identified targets, the Company will focus on undrilled areas that returned high grade historic rock chip results.
- At Reedy South, a drill contractor was engaged to drill up to 2,000m of reverse circulation designed to infill and test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.
- Appointment of Mr Troy Whittaker as Executive Director and Mr Eric Sondergaard as Country Manager in Canada, as the Company focuses on its portfolio or uranium, silver and copper projects in Northwest Canada. Post quarter-end, Troy transitioned to Managing Director and Eric was appointed as Executive Director.
- The Company issued 331,328,071 ordinary shares following conversion of listed and unlisted options, raising $4.97m before costs of which non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options for $637,500.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $5.49 million as of the end of March 2024.
Radium Point Project
During the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 2,813 km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
