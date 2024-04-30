Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources Quarterly Report 31 March 2024

During the March quarter 2024, Far Northern Resources Ltd (ASX: FNR) successfully raised $4.165 million and was accepted to admission to the official list of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Shares in FNR started trading on 12 April 2024. The initial Public Offering (IPO) raised $4,165,000 through the issue of 20,825,000 shares at an issue price of $0.20. The total undiluted shares on issue at the date of listing was 70,961,135 with FNR having a Market Capitalisation of $14,192,227 and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $10,027,227.

  • Far Northern Resources successfully raised $4.165M and satisfied the listing conditions to enable the quotation of its shares on ASX
  • FNR acquired 100% of Premier Mining and Bridge Creek Mining post 31 March
  • Director Conducted Site Visit to Bridge Creek in the NT
  • Directors conducted Pre-Listing Road Shows Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth
  • Rock Chip sampling over copper anomalies at Empire - see announcement 15 April 2024.

FNR has accumulated an exciting package of tenements in the Northern Territory and Queensland that are highly prospective for Gold and Copper. Exploration will commence shortly in the Northern Territory while a rock chip program has been conducted in North Queensland at the Empire project over the southern end of the Empire Mining Lease (see FNR’s announcement dated 15 April 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper March 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q3 FY24.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

RM Research Outlines Potential Rerating of Culpeo Minerals Driven by Chilean Copper Projects

Description

Australian market analyst firm RM Research projects a potential rerating of Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO,OTCQB:CPORF), a copper exploration and development company, to more than $100 million market capitalization, driven by potential success in either of the company’s high-grade copper projects in Chile.

Lanthanein Resources Ltd

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

Culpeo Minerals

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Miramar Resources

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful in securing funding under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned district-scale Bangemall Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Manuka Resources March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Eclipse Metals Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

