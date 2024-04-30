- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report
31 March 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auricor the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 March 2024 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.
HIGHLIGHTS
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- Stage Two Mining commenced on 10 March 2024 with over 300,000 tonnes of ore to be mined in 2024.
- First toll mining campaign for 2024 is underway at Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- First gold sales expected early May 2024.
Munda Gold Project
- Assay results received for all of the 361 holes drilled in the first Munda 10m X 10m grade control pattern.
- Four contract mining companies have provided pricing estimates for mining and drill and blast services at Munda.
- Metallurgical testwork underway.
Corporate
- 17,493,780 options exercisable at 31 March 2024 were converted in April 2024, being 99% of this class of options on issue.
- The Company received $2,644,067, before costs, in April 2024 from exercise of options.
- Current cash at bank is around $4,100,000.
Managing Director, Mark English said:
"Another excellent quarter for Auric, both from operational and corporate perspectives.
“It was great to recommence mining at Jeffreys Find with BML Ventures Pty Ltd. It’s a terrific time to be mining and producing gold with such a tremendous gold price. We are looking forward to a strong year from mining activities at Jeffreys Find.
“We completed the grade control/resource definition drilling program at Munda in this March quarter. This is another positive step towards development of Munda and whilst there remains a lot to be done, we are still working towards mining commencing in either the last quarter of calendar year 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.
“The completion of the fund raising of the 31 March 2024 options was well received by our shareholders and the shortfall underwriter, with 99% of the total options available being exercised into shares. We now have about $4.1M cash at bank with further cash due from our share of surplus cash from mining at Jeffreys Find, a great place to be,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is pleased to announce its mining exploration entityan doil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.
APPENDIX B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
March Quarterly Activities Report
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
CHINESE LMFP BATTERY STRATEGY
- Subsequent to quarter end, Firebird hosted a large group of shareholders and sophisticated and institutional investors for a site visit in China. The extremely successful visit comprised of several activities including:
- Tour of the Company’s operational Pilot Plant, Jinshi Port and Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park, where the Company’s land and proposed plant site is situated, in Jinshi, Hunan province
- Meeting with key members of the Jinshi Government and China National Chemistry Southern Construction and Investment Co Ltd (China Chemical)
- Visit to major shareholder Canmax Technologies Co., Ltd’s tier-one, globally significant 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan
- Site visit successfully demonstrated the compelling opportunity of establishing operations in China and the strong local support Firebird has to establish itself as a key, low-cost, near-term producer
- Firebird and leading engineering firm China Chemical signed a non-binding strategic cooperation agreement to develop and build the Company’s high-purity manganese sulphate plant
- China Chemical is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) a large Chinese conglomerate
- CNCEC was founded in 1953, has completed over 90,000 projects and is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects.
- CNCEC has built and maintains the Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park
- Agreement is a significant validation and endorsement of Firebird’s LMFP battery strategy and Manganese Sulphate Project
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Feasibility Study at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in coming weeks
OAKOVER PROJECT
- Ongoing work program planned for Oakover Project in 2024 principally focussed on key environmental surveys and studies
CORPORATE
- Cash position at end of March 2024 of $6.1m
“Importantly, we are attracting the right parties in China to partner with and work towards establishing our operations. China Chemical, a subsidiary of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation, which is a large Chinese conglomerate, has completed over 90,000 projects, is responsible for 90% of all Chinese Chemical Engineering projects and built and maintains the Jinshi Industrial Chemical Park, where our operations will be situated.
“Post quarter end, the Company hosted a large investor group for a site visit in China. This was an incredibly successful event, which included a tour of our Pilot Plant and R&D Centre, the Jinshi Port, Jinshi High-Tech Industrial Park and our major shareholder Canmax Technologies’ globally significant, tier-one 60,000 tonne per annum lithium hydroxide plant in Meishan. We believe the visit demonstrated the unique and compelling advantages the Company has developed by dedicating our strategy within China and look forward to a busy year ahead as we work towards becoming a low-cost, near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) is pleased to announce its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG- Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Radium Point Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Radium Point, like the Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project, was secured as part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Digitisation and GIS integration of historic, but high-quality analogue datasets for the northern half of the Radium Point Project highlighted multiple large & high-grade U-Cu- Au & Ag targets, all of which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work.
- The Company is now planning extensive diamond drilling activities in Q3 of this year at the Radium Point Project, alongside ground truthing recently identified targets, the Company will focus on undrilled areas that returned high grade historic rock chip results.
- At Reedy South, a drill contractor was engaged to drill up to 2,000m of reverse circulation designed to infill and test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold.
- Appointment of Mr Troy Whittaker as Executive Director and Mr Eric Sondergaard as Country Manager in Canada, as the Company focuses on its portfolio or uranium, silver and copper projects in Northwest Canada. Post quarter-end, Troy transitioned to Managing Director and Eric was appointed as Executive Director.
- The Company issued 331,328,071 ordinary shares following conversion of listed and unlisted options, raising $4.97m before costs of which non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options for $637,500.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $5.49 million as of the end of March 2024.
Radium Point Project
During the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 2,813 km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Firetail Resources Quarterly Activities Report For the period ending 31 March 2024
Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong cash position at approx. $4.8M AUD.
- Picha Copper Project, Peru (“Picha”): 3,756m completed of ~5,000m diamond drill (“DD”) program, with results received from 6 drillholes, and assay results pending for a further 4 drillholes.
- Cobremani Target: Assay results received for 23PCMD0001 included 1.3m @ 18.6 g/t Ag from 64.10m adding to the previous best result of 13m @ 2.81% Cu and 27.1g/t Ag from 2m (using a cut-off of 0.1% Cu).
- Cumbre Coya Target: Drilling intersected significant polymetallic mineralisation, results included 15.5m @ 0.72% Cu, 130g/t Ag 1.92% Pb and 0.16% Zn from 3.25m. Firetail confirmed the mineralised structure extends over 170m in strike lengthe and is open in all directions.
- Fundicion Target: Drilling intersected distal indicators of a potential porphyry system from around 250m, including sheeted quartz veins, intervals of phyllic alteration and significant pyrite mineralisation.
- Charaque Project in Peru (“Charaque”): Minera Barrick Perú S.A., a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (collectively, ‘Barrick’), has continued its exploration program at Charaque with further geological mapping and rock chip sampling, centred on the Teresa target.
- Asset base well positioned to leverage strong Copper and Silver commodity prices
Commenting on the March Quarter, Firetail's Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, said:
“It has been a positive quarter for Firetail, and it has been great to see the progress that our team has made in Peru in broadening our understanding of the copper / base metals system at Picha. With each new target drilled we gain more insight into the mineralisation, and it has been particularly encouraging to have the drilling result to validate our exploration model. In summary, our maiden drill campaign at Picha has been highly sucessful with several minrealisaed intersections reported.
“We are also pleased to see work moving forward at the Charaque Project through the Barrick team under the earn-in agreement on this project. We look forward to providing more news as the program of mapping and surveying is advanced.
“In closing, I’d like to thank the Firetail team for their excellent work and all of our shareholders for their ongoing support.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Copper Porphry Potential Grows at Georgetown Project
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Georgetown Project in Queensland where the Company has extended a geochemistry program to further investigate potential it has identified for a copper porphyry discovery.
Highlights
- High grade copper veins have developed adjacent to a copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek prospect, within the Georgetown Project in Queensland
- High-grade copper assays of up to 23.5% Cu
- Mineralogy review strongly supports the presence of a shallow, constrained significant copper mineralised porphyry system
- Geochemistry favourably compares to similar geologically aged projects including Mount Leyshon, Kidston, Red Dome and nearby Mt Turner
- Copper mineralised zone of the Fiery Creek porphyry system is interpreted to lie close to surface
- Outcropping vein areas indicative of pencil porphyry type systems as documented at North Parkes and Ridgeway, NSW
- Extended geochemistry sampling program underway at Fiery Creek with planned detailed geologic mapping activity
- Geophysics survey (pole dipole, IP, resistivity, MT) scheduled for August 2024
“Emu is increasingly confident the Fiery Creek prospect has the makings of a massive multi- million-tonne copper porphyry system. In addition to Mr Maund’s assessment, the results of our geochemistry work to date at Fiery Creek have confirmed the potential for a near-surface, high- grade deposit which warrants further investigation. Emu intends to strengthen its understanding of this discovery in 2024 by applying modern exploration techniques not previously used in the area. This includes the next key step for the Company which is to undertake a definitive geophysical survey of the Fiery Creek Prospect area in August this year.”
Emu has contracted Independent Consulting Economic Geologist and Fellow of the AusIMM and AIG, Mr Nigel Maund, to assess the Company’s Fiery Creek prospect, within the Georgeotwn Project.
The scope of Mr Maund’s assessment includes:
- a comprehensive mineralogical investigation of the Fiery Creek vein samples1,
- review of EMU exploration data, and
- an update to his interim report2.
In his interim report, Mr Maund suggested the Fiery Creek quartz, copper oxide, sulphide vein array system appears to be developed within the cupolas of two possible, closely spaced “pencil porphyry – type” mineralised systems.
Further research work undertaken by Mr Maund, relying on the updated EMU geologic exploration database, has strengthened his view and interpretation of the system. Indeed, evidence of feldspar porphyry intrusive bodies and phreatic breccias and advanced argillic alteration have been confirmed from Fiery Creek samples viewed under microscope.
Figure 1. Fiery Creek Copper/Yataga Granodiorite summarising rock
Fiery Creek Geochemistry Suggests Shallow Copper Mineralisation
Substantial high-grade copper assays of up to 23.5% Cu were recorded with anomalous associated elements: bismuth (up to 1.88%), silver (up to 480 g/t), arsenic (up to 1,650 ppm), antimony (up to 667 ppm), zinc (up to 1,470 ppm), barium (up to 1.25 %) and tellurium (up to 215 ppm). Mr Maund noted that the system is copper dominated with significant bismuth and silver. Referencing Dr Scott Halley’s3 work, Mr Maund noted the level of erosion within a porphyry copper system can be pinpointed by its geochemical footprint and its silicate and sulphide mineralogy. See Figures 2 and 3 below. These diagrams illustrate that the Fiery Creek system is likely to have been eroded to the upper potassic alteration shell of a porphyry copper system with high grade copper impregnated veining currently exposed to surface.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter).
Highlights
- Assay results received from last quarter's drilling at the Ti-Tree project identified mineralisation at several prospects.
- Strong results, consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system were received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m @ 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m @ 1.67% Cu
- A 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at Minnie Springs, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
- Extensive soil sampling program commenced, representing the first systematic exploration over large parts of the mineralised Ti-Tree and adjacent Minga Bar Shears
- Soil program to target both base metal-gold and lithium prospective Leake Spring Metamorphics as well as extensions to the Minnie Springs porphyry style copper- molybdenum trend.
- Cash position of $4.55m as of 31 March
Augustus has continued to advance its mineral exploration ground efforts within the Ti-Tree Project with a regional soil sampling program commencing in March and a second RC drilling program commencing in early April at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect.
Drilling Activities
The Ti-Tree project covers some 3,600km2 and overlies 85kms of strike of the Ti-Tree Shear which is known to host a significant number of mineral occurrences in the region. The project area also contains >20kms of strike of the Money Intrusion, where Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) has recently discovered significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation1 .
Assay results from late last quarter’s drilling which comprised 78 holes totalling 9,086m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling were received in the March quarter2.
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, Coo Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford Bore and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Map of Crawford area and Minnie Springs, key drilling targets
Significant assays with >1m width at >0.1%Cu are shown in Table 1 below. Intervals marked * contain composite samples (nominal 4m).
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
