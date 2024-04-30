Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Quarterly Activities Report

31 March 2024

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auricor the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 March 2024 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine

  • Stage Two Mining commenced on 10 March 2024 with over 300,000 tonnes of ore to be mined in 2024.
  • First toll mining campaign for 2024 is underway at Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
  • First gold sales expected early May 2024.

Munda Gold Project

  • Assay results received for all of the 361 holes drilled in the first Munda 10m X 10m grade control pattern.
  • Four contract mining companies have provided pricing estimates for mining and drill and blast services at Munda.
  • Metallurgical testwork underway.

Corporate

  • 17,493,780 options exercisable at 31 March 2024 were converted in April 2024, being 99% of this class of options on issue.
  • The Company received $2,644,067, before costs, in April 2024 from exercise of options.
  • Current cash at bank is around $4,100,000.

Managing Director, Mark English said:

"Another excellent quarter for Auric, both from operational and corporate perspectives.

“It was great to recommence mining at Jeffreys Find with BML Ventures Pty Ltd. It’s a terrific time to be mining and producing gold with such a tremendous gold price. We are looking forward to a strong year from mining activities at Jeffreys Find.

“We completed the grade control/resource definition drilling program at Munda in this March quarter. This is another positive step towards development of Munda and whilst there remains a lot to be done, we are still working towards mining commencing in either the last quarter of calendar year 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

“The completion of the fund raising of the 31 March 2024 options was well received by our shareholders and the shortfall underwriter, with 99% of the total options available being exercised into shares. We now have about $4.1M cash at bank with further cash due from our share of surplus cash from mining at Jeffreys Find, a great place to be,” said Mr English.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AWJ:AU
Auric Mining
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining


Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Auric Mining Exploration Entity and Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) is pleased to announce its mining exploration entityan doil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

Firebird Metals

March Quarterly Activities Report

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the March 2024 Quarter.

White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

White Cliff Minerals (ASX:WCN) is pleased to announce its quarterly activities and cashflow report for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Firetail Resources logo

Firetail Resources Quarterly Activities Report For the period ending 31 March 2024

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the three month period ending 31 March 2024.

Emu NL

Copper Porphry Potential Grows at Georgetown Project

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Georgetown Project in Queensland where the Company has extended a geochemistry program to further investigate potential it has identified for a copper porphyry discovery.

Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter).

Auric Mining
×