Kootenay Silver Reports High Grade Infill Drill Intercepts at La Negra, Mexico

Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) (the “Company” or “Kootenay”) is pleased to announce the results of the final 10 drill holes from the 2017 drilling campaign completed by Pan American Silver Corp. (“Pan American Silver”) on the La Negra silver discovery.

The definition drill program completed on La Negra is part of an option agreement between Kootenay and Pan American Silver that provides Kootenay with a series of work and cash commitments and a carried to production interest on La Negra and the Promontorio Mineral Belt located in Sonora State, Mexico.

Kootenay President and CEO James McDonald stated:

“We are pleased with the excellent grades and continuity encountered in the La Negra mineralized breccia with the infill drilling conducted in 2017. We are looking forward to the 2018 exploration program which is entering the third year of our agreement with Pan American Silver and will focus on testing additional targets.”

Click here to read the full text release.