Cryptanite Announces ChargaCard Payments App in Private Beta Test

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company providing secure peer-to-peer payment systems, today announced beta tests for its ChargaCard payment app. ChargaCard’s secure network will offer alternative financing options intended to bypass expensive third-party financial institutions and predatory credit card firms. ChargaCar will help businesses recover past-due invoices and provide customers with flexible payment plans and zero percent interest rates. The private beta test will run through May 1.

ChargaCard will be rolled out in select states to help Americans living paycheck to paycheck access essential legal and professional services that may otherwise be hindered by credit card debt and/or low credit scores.

According to the State of Debt Collection 2018, approximately 30 million Americans have at least one debt in collections. The growing $100 billion debt collection services market—whether through in-house or third-party services—is ripe for disruption. ChargaCard’s beta testers include select small businesses with customers in need of help with past due bills.

“ChargaCard’s philosophy is simple: we want to help the millions of Americans who have been prevented from seeking legal or professional services because of low credit scores, while creating a sustained and healthy revenue stream for small businesses who would otherwise not be able to work with these clients because of the perceived risk,” said Maria Eagleton, co-founder of ChargaCard. “ChargaCard represents a more practical, compassionate approach, and we’re very proud of our work.”

About ChargaCard:

ChargaCard is on a mission to help businesses recover past due invoices and set up automated installment plans for customers with zero percent interest rates. ChargaCard’s secure network will help businesses recover customer expenses by offering alternatives that bypass expensive third-party financial institutions and predatory credit card companies with a zero percent merchant fee. ChargaCard is a wholly owned business of Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) and is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.chargacard.com.

