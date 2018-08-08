VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS) announced that Spark and Cannon, VIQ’s Australia based reporting and transcription services was awarded a contract with the Victoria Police for the provision of secure transcription of police recordings. The company said that the value of contract is more than AUD$2 Million per year and that it is a multi-year deal. As … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

VIQ Solutions Announces Multi-Million Dollar Contract



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:VIQ Solutions Announces Multi-Million Dollar ContractURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/data-investing/viq-solutions-announces-multi-million-dollar-contract/ Send Cancel

VIQ Solutions (TSXV:VQS) announced that Spark and Cannon, VIQ’s Australia based reporting and transcription services was awarded a contract with the Victoria Police for the provision of secure transcription of police recordings.

The company said that the value of contract is more than AUD$2 Million per year and that it is a multi-year deal.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are thrilled that the Victoria Police have awarded Spark & Cannon this prestigious contract. This significant win further positions us as the leader for secure law enforcement technology and services,” said Sebastien Paré, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. “It assures solid revenue for many years, with the opportunity to further help Victoria Police through VIQ’s expanded product portfolio, including our latest artificial intelligence capabilities.” The Victoria Police is the primary law enforcement agency of Victoria, Australia and has been operating since 1853. It currently has over 18,000 sworn members across 332 police stations. Spark & Cannon has provided secure transcription services to Victoria Police since 2008. With the new contract, Spark & Cannon will continue to provide 100% of the transcription services, making them the sole transcription services supplier. “This new contract with Victoria Police demonstrates the confidence they have in Spark & Cannon to provide quality, efficient and secure transcription services,” said Matthew Fowler, Managing Director at Spark & Cannon. “We’re pleased that Victoria Police recognizes Spark & Cannon’s leadership and innovation as we continue to provide them with the highest level of service and security.” “As Spark & Cannon continues to win new contracts with police, medical and legal customers across Australia, we look forward to expanding our offerings to these customers to include additional technology and services,” added Mr. Paré.

Click here for the full text release.