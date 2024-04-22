- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up
Description:
Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.
“Drawing on its expertise, LU7’s Dream Team is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, for which the company is rapidly completing a DFS (definitive feasibility study,” said East Coast Research analyst Behzad Golmohammadi in his report.
Led by lithium pioneer Iggy Tan, Lithium Universe has assembled a team of lithium industry experts that can deliver on the company’s goal to strengthen North America’s lithium supply chain. Through this expertise, Lithium Universe aims to close a widening lithium processing gap in North America, through a planned 16,000-tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, the analyst report cited. Lithium Universe is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study for the processing plant.
China currently controls around 60 percent of the global lithium refining capacity for batteries, a huge driver for North American efforts to a lithium supply chain for the region.
“Western governments have come up with policies and strategic plans to support the expansion of their lithium refining capacities. However, the biggest challenge here is a lack of expertise that has led to a series of recent failures and delayed startups in the sector. This is where LU7’s Dream Team shines with its proven track record of successfully constructing and commissioning such projects,” the analyst report said.
Report highlights:
- Lithium Universe’s “dream team” of lithium industry experts led by Iggy Tan is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, for which the company is rapidly completing a definitive feasibility study.
- Lithium Universe plans to replicate the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Refinery, using the same engineering manager (Hatch) and the key executives who built the world-class Jiangsu Refinery.
- China’s dominance in the global lithium supply chain has pushed governments in North America to develop and strengthen a secure supply chain outside China, with strategic support for projects that expand North America’s lithium refining capacity.
- East Coast Research has valued Lithium Univers at AU$0.047 per share in a base-case scenario and AU$0.058 per share in a bull-case scenario, solely based on the Quebec lithium carbonate refinery project, and excluding the company’s prospective exploration assets or its spodumene concentrator project in Quebec.
For the full analyst report, click here.


Lithium Universe
Overview
Despite the weakened demand and the subsequent price decline in 2023, demand for lithium is still on track to significantly outstrip supply by 2030. Many nations continue to ramp up initiatives to augment their domestic supplies of lithium and other critical minerals.
The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, for instance, establishes a comprehensive framework for the development of sustainable, responsibly sourced domestic materials. Beyond that, its goals include supporting economic growth, promoting climate action, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities, fostering workplace inclusivity and enhancing global partnerships. The US Inflation Reduction Act has a similar objective, with provisions such as sustainability tax credits and reduced renewable energy costs.Through its highly prospective Apollo lithium project in James Bay, Québec, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is well-positioned to leverage the expected demand for lithium over the next decade. Québec is rapidly emerging as a major destination for lithium production, setting the stage for Lithium Universe to potentially become a significant producer not just for the North American market, but globally.
A vertically integrated exploration and development company, Lithium Universe is led by the renowned lithium development veteran Iggy Tan. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Australia's lithium industry, Tan spearheaded Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), establishing it as one of the country's leading lithium mining companies. Working with a highly experienced team, Tan now aims to replicate that success with Lithium Universe.
Tan is joined by a number of esteemed mining professionals, including leading technical expert Dr. Jingyuan Liu. Liu was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of Galaxy Resources' Mt Cattlin Spodumene project along with the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant.
The team also includes: Patrick Scallan, a seasoned veteran with 25 years of management experience at the largest lithium hard rock mine in the world; Alex Hanly, who brings more than a decade of experience in capital delivery and operational management for mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing; Huy Nguyen, who helped design and construct Mt Cattlin's Spodumene plant; and Roger Pover, former plant manager at Mt Cattlin.
Lithium Universe's strategy for Apollo is simple: quickly identify a resource and establish a producing mine to facilitate the company’s vertically integrated mine-to-refinery vision. The company is also pursuing the establishment of a lithium processing hub in the region to support operations at Apollo.An engineering study on the company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery is underway. Hatch, the company conducting the study, has finalized the design flowsheet and draft site layout for the refinery. The QLPH is rated at 16,000 tons per annum (tpa) with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5 percent lithium oxide. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent grade. Target plant availability is 84 percent and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85 percent.
Company Highlights
- Lithium Universe is a vertically integrated company with a highly prospective lithium resource in Québec's James Bay region.
- The company is led by lithium exploration and development veteran Iggy Tan, who seeks to replicate his successes at Galaxy Resources with Lithium Universe.
- Other significant names in the mining industry are also part of the management team, representing multiple decades of combined experience in mining exploration, development, production and operations.
- Lithium Universe's flagship project, Apollo, is highly prospective and well-suited for the company's integrated mine-to-refinery strategy.
- The company's initial public offering was extremely impressive, starting at 2 cents per share and eventually reaching 6.3 cents and raising its maximum subscription of $4.5 million.
Key Project
Apollo Lithium Project
Spanning over 240 square kilometres, the highly prospective Apollo lithium project comprises 466 claims and is associated with a significant geological dataset. Located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality in northwest Québec, the property is in the same greenstone belt as Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT,TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) Corvette lithium project, which has a maiden resource of 109.2 million tons at 1.42 percent lithium oxide. Apollo's tenement package encompasses 17 known pegmatite outcrops.
Project Highlights:
- Project Geology: Apollo displays mineralisation typical of greenstone belts in the La Grande sub-province, with spodumene pegmatites hosted by mafic metavolcanic rocks and pegmatitic granite Vieux Comptoir. Property geology consists primarily of Mesoarchean and Neoarchean intrusions.
- Strong Mineral Potential: Apollo is located 29 kilometres southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project and 28 kilometres East of Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1,FSE:4XJM, OTCQB:WRSLF) Adina Project. It displays similar mineralisation, magnetism and geology to the two projects, both of which recently returned incredibly promising results:
- Corvette Lithium: 156 metres at 2.12 percent lithium oxide at CV5
- Adina: 107 metres at 1.34 percent lithium oxide from 2.3 metres
The company has completed its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo and received all the final soil laboratory analyses. A drilling strategy is in place for 2024, along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources’ Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling programme.
Management Team
Iggy Tan — Non-executive Chair
Iggy Tan, a trailblazer of the modern lithium industry, was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited. Tan is looking to replicate that success with Lithium Universe, having built Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project. He also acquired the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina for Galaxy.
When Tan started at Galaxy, the company’s market capitalization was less than AU$10 million. It rose to AU$2.5 billion when the company merged with Orocobre Limited in August 2021. Tan's previous experience working with lithium dates back to the early 1990s when he briefly managed the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and commissioned the first lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated.
Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has served as executive director for a number of ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently CEO and managing director of Altech Batteries Limited.
Alex Hanly — Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hanly has over 10 years of experience in capital delivery and operational management for publicly listed companies within the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries in Australia and Africa. Over the last three years, Hanly held the role of chief executive officer of ASX-listed gold company Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL). He was responsible for the successful IPO of the company, the operational management and the efficient execution of the fast-track exploration strategy.
Hanly has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration specialising in global project management.
Patrick Scallan — Non-executive Director
Patrick Scallan’s extensive experience in the lithium industry is a valuable addition to the LGX board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally and also hosts the highest-grade ore body in the world. This makes Greenbushes a unique anomaly, as no other lithium deposit worldwide compares to it.
Scallan oversaw the mine’s many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to 1.4 million tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.
Scallan is also highly skilled in managing local community relationships, having acted as shire councillor for nearly 20 years during his time at Greenbushes, receiving his Order of Australia Medal for his community and local government contribution. His previous roles include management positions at Capel and Eneabba Mineral Sands in Western Australia and Western Deep Levels Gold Mine in South Africa.
Dr. Jingyuan Liu — Non-executive director
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Liu also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project.
Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Liu has over 30 years’ experience in project management, process and equipment design for minerals processing and the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel and energy industries, both in Australian and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia and has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
He is currently chief technology officer for Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), developing high capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.
Gernot Abl — Executive Director
Gernot Abl was previously a strategic managing director with vast experience in business management, operations and investment for some of the fastest growing industries in the world. After gaining over 15 years of corporate experience, he led the only pure esports play listed on the ASX, Esports Mogul Limited. Abl has a proven background in business management and commercial intuition, initially from working as a management consultant for both Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Corporate Finance in Perth and Melbourne.
Abl also led the restructure and turnaround of a financially distressed ASX-listed media company and currently holds directorships for a range of start-up companies, offering corporate advisory, project management and commercial negotiation advice to multiple businesses. He has a degree in law and commerce with honours in finance and accounting from the University of Western Australia.
Fadi Diab — Non-executive Director
Fadi Diab was the former head of global payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. There, he managed the global payroll team, which is responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries. Diab is an accomplished senior executive recognised for leveraging strong team leadership and development to drive forward progress.
He has a background in human resources, having held the role of executive human resource manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and currently runs an investor relations company.
Diab has a Bachelor of Business, Human Resource Management, and Industrial Relations from the University of Western Sydney and a Master of Business Management from University of Technology Sydney.
John Sobolewski - Chief Financial Officer
John Sobolewski’s experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the LU7 dream team. At Galaxy Resources, he played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. He was also crucial in establishing teams and systems in Australia and internationally. His experience in financial modelling and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe, completing definitive feasibility studies of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub concentrator and lithium carbonate refinery projects.
Sobolewski is a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include managing director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and company secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, financial controller and company secretary with Croesus Mining NL, and group accountant and company secretary with Titan Resources NL.
Vincent John Fayad — Joint Company Secretary
Vincent John Fayad is a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertaken by mid-tier accounting firm PKF. In 2016, he established his own firm, Vince Fayad & Associates, to provide accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas.
Over the last 25 years, Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominantly related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies.
Fayad is currently an executive director and joint company secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) and joint company secretary of Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV). He is also a non-executive director of Nexon Asia Pacific, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT.
Kurt Laney — Joint Company Secretary
Kurt Laney is an experienced chartered accountant specialising in the provision of advisory, consultancy, taxation and corporate secretarial services. Laney is currently an associate director of Vince Fayad and Associates, where he provides accounting and taxation services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, large family-owned businesses and multinational entities.
Laney is also the joint company secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) and Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE), along with several unlisted public companies primarily focused on the tech and mining industries. He has previously served as the company secretary of Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL).
Justin Rivers — Head of Geology
Justin Rivers possesses more than 20 years of senior executive, technical and commercial experience in Africa, Australia, Asia, Arctic, Middle East, North America and South America in the major and junior space, with a particular focus on Iron Ore and Gold. He has a well-tenured strategic and tactical approach to the mining industry with intimate commercial, business development and M&A experience in Tier-1, publicly listed and private equity environments.
Prior to joining Lithium Universe Limited, Rivers held the position of executive director and CEO of Mauritian domiciled private equity company Convertible Resources, driving strategic development of its gold projects in the Siguiri region of northeast Guinea. He has a Bachelor of Science (first class honours) majoring in geology and environmental science from the University of Tasmania.
Terry Stark — Head of Mining
Terry Stark was previously managing director - resources division for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), where he was responsible for all of Galaxy’s mineral resources assets such as exploration and mine operations. Stark oversaw the Mt Cattlin construction and subsequent successful start-up. He also managed the Galaxy James Bay project and had a good relationship with the local Cree Nation.
A veteran mining engineer, Stark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science specialising in mining engineering.
John Loxton - Head of Lithium Carbonate Refinery
John Loxton's lithium experience commenced in 2010 with work on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China where his responsibilities initially were at a Sponsor level, and further into the project. He was the project manager for the final stages of construction and commissioning. In 2019, Loxton was engaged by Tianqi Lithium as head of projects for the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. He managed the commissioning of the first train achieving the first product in 2021 and undertook execution planning and establishing a project team for an identical second train in 2022. Loxton is a project manager with over 45 years of experience across a diverse range of energy, industrial, process, civil, and major infrastructure projects.
Roger Pover — Head of Processing
Roger Pover was previously the Mt Cattlin plant manager for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY). He was part of the commissioning and start up team and operated the plant for many years. Pover also directed all optimisation modifications made at Mt Cattlin.
Pover is a veteran in the lithium industry, having commenced his career at Greenbushes Lithium mine in the early 90s. He has a 45-year career in the mining and chemical processing industries involving mineral sands, alumina refining, lithium, iron ore, tantalum minerals and tin production.
Huy Nguyen — Engineering Manager
Huy Nguyen has been seconded from Mintrex to act as Lithium Universe Limited’s engineering client representative. Mintrex was the lead engineering company that designed and constructed (together with DRA Global) the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Plant.
Nguyen was part of the construction supervision when Mt Cattlin was built, so he is experienced with not only the design but also the construction process that delivered a project on time and on budget.
Nguyen has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Curtin University, Master of Business Administration and a member of Engineer Australia.
Victoria Vargas - Director, Lithium Universe Holdings (Canada)
Victoria Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) more than 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Before joining Alamos Gold, Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Québec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Acquisition of Laguna Verde Licences
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce it has completed the planned acquisition of the 23 Laguna Verde licences (the "Licences") previously subject to an option agreement resulting in the Company now having full ownership, as well as control, of the full 108 mining licences comprising the Laguna Verde project.
The decision to take full ownership of the Licences, details of which were contained in the Company's AIM Admission Document dated 11 March 2022, in the Directors' opinion, enhances the potential future returns to shareholders, while reducing risk, given the asset's now relatively advanced stage. The Company has also been advised that taking full ownership of the Licenses clears the path for the planned dual-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
The Company has also issued convertible loan notes ("CLNS") to raise gross proceeds of £1 million for the Company on what the Directors believe are advantageous terms. Further details of the CLNs are set out below.
Highlights:
- CTL enters into a sale and purchase agreement ("SPA"), now taking full ownership of Licences that were previously held by way of an option agreement
- The SPA caps payments to the vendors of the Licences ("Vendors"), enhancing potential future returns to CTL shareholders and reduces the potentially unlimited shareholder dilution risk under the previous option terms
- CTL has been advised that taking full ownership of the Licences, under the SPA, clears the path for the ASX listing
- Staged payments to the Vendors under the SPA will be budgeted in the normal course of business over a period of up to 10 years, with the first payment having been funded through an un-secured, three-year £1m convertible loan notes on attractive terms
- The later contingent staged payments will be funded either as a very small part (~1%) of the construction finance for Laguna Verde or from sales revenues after sales of 10,000 tonnes and 35,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) have been achieved from Laguna Verde production (estimated at approximately 2-3% of revenues from those sales volumes)
- The new commercial arrangements for the Licences provide clarity on the timing and amounts payable for the Licences and no longer include a subjective mechanism for calculating the amounts due to the Vendors or involve any payments in CTL ordinary shares.
- With CTL now owning 100% of all the 108 licences covering the Laguna Verde Project, this will support CTL's CEOL applications and further clear the path to production.
Steve Kesler, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"Acquiring the 23 Laguna Verde licences under new commercial arrangements, so the Company has full ownership as well as control, is a prudent decision, which will support potential long-term returns to investors. The Company has also been advised that gaining full ownership of the licences will clear the path for the dual-listing on the ASX. While the timing of this decision has been driven by the ASX listing requirements, it was always planned to make these changes for commercial reasons and to provide our shareholders and potential strategic parties with clarity on the ownership position and amounts payable over time. The Board is pleased to have reached agreement with the Vendors on this matter and thanks them for their flexibility over the course of the past few months.
"Having been offered attractive terms by a third party to fund the first staged payment through a convertible loan facility, the Board felt it was prudent to take up this offer, allowing us to continue to focus our existing resources on our ongoing and planned work programmes. We are grateful to the new convertible loan note holder who has demonstrated real confidence in our plans.
"I would also like to recognise and thank our previous CEO, Aldo Boitano, for his crucial role in bringing both these agreements to a successful conclusion.
"Now that these changes have been made, we will look to dual-list on the ASX, with the relevant documentation on this now being under way. We will update our shareholders on this in due course when the application has been made."
Summary:
The original option agreement, entered into with the Vendors of the Licences in April 2021, gave CTL the exclusive right to acquire 100% of the Licences within a 5-year period. As detailed in the Company's AIM Admission Document dated 11 March 2022, this agreement also gave the Company complete control of the Laguna Verde project area as it owned and controlled all other licences comprising the project.
The option agreement that was established is a standard commercial structure within the mining industry and, given the Vendors already owned the 23 licences at that time, it represented an effective mechanism for the Company to gain full control of the Laguna Verde asset in 2021.
The option agreement fully complies with Chilean law and is in-line with UK listing requirements. CTL was, however, advised by the ASX authorities that such an agreement does not conform to current ASX listing rules as it does not provide ownership of at least 51% of all licences on a company's "flagship assets". The timing of this change from an option agreement to a mining licence SPA is being driven by the need to comply with ASX listing rules.
The Board has consistently believed, however, that it would be advantageous to replace the option agreement with full ownership prior to seeking strategic investors and construction finance for Laguna Verde. As such, the timing of this change is not materially different to that planned.
The Board believes this change is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as it represents an effective transfer of potential long-term value to shareholders at a time that minimises risk, given the progress made at Laguna Verde and the now evident potential value of that asset as detailed in the Scoping Study released in January 2023.
Under the option agreement, CTL was required to pay the Vendors a percentage of the commercially extractable lithium reserves value from the Licences, on or before maturity in March 2026, with determination of this value being undertaken by an independent expert. This approach reduced upfront risk during the asset's early stages of development but potentially opened the Company to a balloon payment on maturity, of which 80% was to be made in CTL ordinary shares. This represented future financial and dilution risk and negotiations in relation to reserve valuation exposed CTL to potentially protracted discussions and legal debate.
The replacement of the option agreement with the SPA provides clarity on future payments to the Vendors of Licences, capped at a total value of US$35.0 million, with staged payments as detailed below, and the two largest payments being payable out of production revenue. Under the SPA, the last contingent payment should be made within 5 years of the previous contingent payment, with all payments having been made within 10 years from the date of the execution of the SPA (i.e. by 19 April 2034). CTL has been advised it also clears the path for the ASX listing given the Company now has full ownership of the Laguna Verde licence area rather than control through an option agreement.
The initial staged payment of US$1.25m has been settled through £1m unsecured convertible loan notes, with subsequent staged payments already budgeted for as part of the Company's business plans. Based on the cashflow model, as outlined in the Laguna Verde Scoping Study, the two largest production-based payments are expected to account for between 2-3% of production revenue from those specific sales of 10,000 tonnes LCE and then 35,000 tonnes LCE.
The CLNs are on favourable terms, reflecting confidence in the Company's future returns profile, with the conversion price being the lower of a 50% premium to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of the ordinary shares prior to the conversion notice, or 30 pence per ordinary share. The interest rate is the Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, administered and published by the Bank of England, plus three (3) per cent. The CLN also allows the Company to focus its current cash resources on its operational and technical work programmes, rather than using them to make staged payments under the SPA.
An interview with Gordon Stein, CFO, explaining the new arrangements will be made available soon.
Background Details:
Laguna Verde is the Company's flagship and most advanced project located in Chile. The project comprises 108 licences with a JORC compliant resource of 1.8 million tonnes of LCE, with a Measured & Indicated resource of 1.1 million tonnes. The Licences subject to the SPA are carried in the Company's books in its unaudited interim statement as of 30 June 2023 at £11.0 million under "exploration and evaluation assets" representing the Company's expenditure on these assets to that date.
The Company's wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA ("ASL"), holds in its name 85 licences over the Laguna Verde project as well as being party to the option agreement relating to the further 23 mining licences covering the Laguna Verde Project (see details of the Option Agreement in Schedule 1).
The nature of option agreements in Chile means that the option-holder had the exclusive right to acquire 100% of the relevant mining licences within a defined period of time by making certain payments, as detailed in the option agreement, normally based on achieving certain milestones or performance criteria.
ASL has met all payments due to date on the option agreement and had until April 2026 to exercise the option and make the due payments, which would have involved a mixture of cash payments and ordinary shares in the Company at that time. Details of what those payments would have involved are outlined in Schedule 1.
The Licences under option agreement were deemed by the ASX to be a key part of the Laguna Verde Project, which it considered to be the Company's "flagship asset", hence the need for ASL to own at least 51% of the Licences at the time of the listing.
ASX confirmed to the Company's Australian lawyers in Q1 2024 that the proposed new terms under the SPA should meet the requirements of the ASX listing, to own more than 51% of all the licences at all times, and that the payment of the first instalment to the Vendors should immediately address these requirements, enabling the Company to proceed with its planned dual-listing on the ASX.
SPA summary:
- The option agreement relating to the 23 licences has been terminated and replaced with a new SPA executed on 19 April 2024 to acquire 100% of these Licences. The Licences will be held under the Company's new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, CleanTech Laguna Verde SpA ("CLV"). CLV will only hold the Licences and not the Laguna Verde project.
- First staged payment of US$1.25 million was made to the Vendors upon execution of the SPA and a further five fixed payments will be made on a defined time basis, between 6 - 60 months after the SPA execution date, totalling a further US$9.25 million.
- Only after commencement of sales of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") from Laguna Verde, two further contingent payments will become payable to the Vendors (the "Contingent Payments"): (i) US$6.5 million once sales totalling 10,000 tonnes LCE have been made and (ii) US$18 million once cumulative sales totalling 35,000 tonnes LCE have been made. At this point, these payments are expected to equate to around 2-3% of the sales values of those volumes of LCE at the time, assuming a long-term LCE sales price of around US$22,500/tonne.
- Schedule of staged payments:
Milestone
Amount (US$)
Event of Default Reversion Interest
Fixed Payments:
Upon SPA execution and transfer of the Licences to CLV - already paid
1,250,000
0%
6 months after SPA execution
1,250,000
49%
18 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
30 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
42 months after SPA execution
1,000,000
49%
60 months after SPA execution or within 60 days of commencing the start of construction of the plant facilities at Laguna Verde - whichever comes first
5,000,000
49%
Total Fixed Payments
10,500,000
Contingent Payments:
Within 60 days of cumulative sales of 10,000 tonnes LCE from Laguna Verde having been achieved (which would be equivalent to sales revenues for ASL of US$225 million at a LCE sales price of US$22,500/tonne LCE) (1)
6,500,000
40%
Within 60 days of cumulative sales of 35,000 tonnes LCE from Laguna Verde having been achieved (which would be equivalent to sales revenues for ASL of US$787.5 million at a LCE sales price of US$22,500/tonne LCE) (1). This payment to be made no more than 5 years after the previous contingent payment and all payments must be made within 10 years of the date of the SPA.
18,000,000
30%
Total Contingent Payments
24,500,000
Total Payments
35,000,000
Note (1): US$22,500 was the long-term LCE price included in the Laguna Verde Scoping Study and is still consistent with current long-term analyst price data.
- CLV will be managed and governed by Directors appointed by CTL, in-line with practices for wholly owned subsidiaries and as long as ASL continues to meet the staged payments to the Vendors on time, with no Event of Default occurring, ASL will retain 100% ownership of CLV and the Vendors will not be involved in the management or operations of CLV.
- In the event ASL should default on any staged payments, within 30 days of a default remedy period, ASL will be required to issue shares of up to 49% in CLV and establish a governance framework for CLV which comprises standardised elements for jointly operated entities including a shareholder agreement, Board of Directors, etc., which will protect the interests of the parties.
- In the Event of Default, a clawback mechanism will be in place to allow CTL to acquire back the shares without penalty by paying the default amount due including accrued interest. The shares held by the Vendors in CLV will then be acquired back by ASL.
Convertible Loan Notes ("CLNS" or "Convertible Notes"):
On 19 April 2024, the Company has issued the CLNS to a high-net-worth investor ("Noteholder") to raise gross proceeds of £1 million for the Company on what the Directors believe are advantageous terms.
Further details of the CLNS are set out below:
- The Noteholder has the right at any time to convert each Convertible Note, subject to a minimum denomination value of GBP £50,000, into ordinary shares in the Company by giving the Company 10 business day's written notice of its intention to convert ("Conversion Notice").
- The CLNS can be converted at any time into ordinary shares in the Company at the conversion price ("Conversion Price"), which is the lower of:
- a 50% premium to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (as reported by Bloomberg) of the Shares ("VWAP") prior to a conversion notice; or
- £0.30 per ordinary share.
- The CLNS have a maturity date of 19 April 2027 ("Maturity Date").
- Interest will accrue daily and be calculated on the Denomination of the Convertible Notes outstanding. It will not include, and therefore not compound, any accrued interest. The interest rate is the Sterling Overnight Index Average rate, administered and published by the Bank of England, plus three (3) per cent.
- The Noteholder will have the option to have interest settled in cash on a semi-annual basis. Any interest not cash settled will be accrued and added to the balance owing to the Lender at the maturity date or at the time of any conversion.
- The Company may choose to early repay the outstanding balance of the CLNS at any time up to Maturity Date by providing at least 30 days' written notice to the Noteholder(s) ("Early Repayment Notice"). The settlement amount for early repayment will equal the amount of the CLNS outstanding, plus any accrued and unpaid interest at the date of the Early Repayment Notice, plus any interest which would have accrued on the outstanding CLNS outstanding up to the Maturity Date had the early repayment not occurred.
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
+44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish / Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 207 628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 207 523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and holds licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley
Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is excited to announce the signing of a binding agreement to acquire Bengal Mining Pty Ltd (Bengal) which holds, via its wholly owned subsidiary Tigre Mineracao Ltda (Tigre) option agreements over two lithium projects, Caraíbas and Sidrônio (the Projects) in Brazil’s prolific Lithium Valley district in the state of Minas Gerais (Proposed Acquisition).
The Company views the Proposed Acquisition as transformative for its future, leveraging the strategic proximity of the projects to Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project1 hosting 70.3Mt @ 1.27% Li2O and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project2 hosting 108.9Mt @ 1.41% Li2O. The Projects have been acquired from Bengal, a privately held Australian company which holds exclusive options across all seven (7) tenements totalling 3,372 Ha.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Projects located in the prolific Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project
- Multiple pegmatites have been identified at the Caraíbas Project, with peak lithium rock chip assay results grading up to 0.53% Li2O (lepidolite)
- Significant tantalum (1,245ppm), rubidium (1,175ppm) and caesium (1,455ppm) rock chip assay results are considered positive exploration indicators
- Strong aeromagnetic geophysical trends correlate with regional mineralised trends
- Projects lie within geology of the Salinas Formation which hosts other lithium Resources in the region
- Proposed Transaction based on 5Mt, 10Mt and 20Mt Resource milestones presenting significant upside at both a project and company level demonstrating vendor confidence
- Oversubscribed placement of A$1.5M at A$0.07 per share to facilitate work program
- Field work to commence as soon as deal completion and approval at Company EGM
- Access to a seasoned field team that holds significant local IP, providing invaluable fieldwork expertise and insights
The Company is planning to begin on-ground works as soon as the Proposed Acquisition is finalised. Early-stage reconnaissance works indicate presence of lithium bearing minerals (lepidolite) with the immediate strategy to now confirm potential and then test via drilling. The Projects are subject to an exclusive option agreement that allows the Company flexibility in its exploration approach to determine the most prospective opportunities that it sees most value in based on initial work programs.
Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “This Proposed Acquisition represents a significant transaction for the Company. We believe in the lithium thematic and see now as a great opportunity to acquire highly prospective projects in known and established lithium regions. Minas Gerais in Brazil has emerged as a proven lithium hub with the acquisition located in close proximity to the world class lithium resources of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina project and Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project. The Project presents some excellent early indicators of lithium mineralisation with prospective underlying geology that offers clear exploration targets. As part of the transaction we welcome new key shareholders, to the Company and look forward to the next stage of evolution of the business. It is exciting to see the Company developing and expanding our influence; we now have projects in three of the predominant lithium regions in the world: Dundas in Western Australia, Quebec in Canada and Mina Gerais in Brazil. We look forward to starting our on-ground works in Brazil and also progressing works on our other projects in Western Australia and Canada”.
About the Projects and Minas Gerais as a Lithium Region
The Projects are located in the Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Projects cover 3,372 Ha comprising seven (7) exploration licences and are located approximately 20km south of Latin Resources’ (ASX: LRS) Colina lithium project and 60km north-west of Signa Lithium’s (NASDAQ: SGML) Grota do Cirilo project (Figure 1). The region has emerged as one of the world’s premier lithium districts over the past few years and presents significant exploration potential.
The Company will benefit from access to a seasoned ground team, providing invaluable fieldwork expertise and insights, enhancing the Company's strategic approach to exploration. Relationships the Company already has in the region will help facilitate project growth and advancement.
Minas Gerais is Brazil’s third largest economy with over 300 mines operating in the state with tier-1 operators including Vale, BHP and Rio Tinto. The state boasts a strong mining labour pool and presents a cost competitive jurisdiction for exploration and project development with mature infrastructure, hydro power and road access.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Galan Lithium Limited (‘GLN’) will be lifted immediately following the release by GLN of an announcement regarding an update on government permitting.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 19 April 2024 (Argentina time), the Catamarca Governor signed a commercial agreement in support of the grant of permits for the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project (HMW). The permits will allow for the domestic sale or export of lithium chloride concentrate, Galan will however continue to endeavour to place lithium chloride concentrate locally. Galan commits to pursuing further downstream processing routes (e.g. lithium carbonate, hydroxide or other alternatives) after 4 years, in a location outside the Hombre Muerto salar. The next step in the process is the formalisation and the passing into legislation.
Highlights:
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government in support of the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate to be sold locally or exported internationally
- Galan’s ability to export lithium chloride concentrate is expected to facilitate access to a larger customer base domestically and internationally, potentially offering enhanced offtake terms and funding/prepayment opportunities
- The agreement includes an increase in the proposed royalty rate to 7% and potential advance payments. This is similar to the successful regime operating in Australia (applied to the export of spodumene concentrate, which contributed to Australia becoming the largest Lithium exporter in the world, in recent years), thereby supporting the rapid development of the HMW project
- The agreement includes a commitment by Galan, after 4 years, to pursue further downstream processing routes (e.g. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide or other alternatives), outside the Hombre Muerto salar, with the intent to offer priority to a collaboration with the Catamarca government agency
- The HMW Project is a Tier One project that will produce a low cost premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and remains on track for first production in H1 2025.
- The agreement also cements an important prerequisite required for the grant of Phase 2 permits (currently under application), potentially enabling the continuity of development for Phase 2 construction at the completion of Phase 1.
- Galan continues to work closely with the local Catamarca government in relation to our long term value add lithium production strategy, this agreement further significantly de-risks the strategy and provides evidence of our very strong, positive and collaborative relationship with local authorities and our community
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Ltd Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca on Friday 19 April 2024
As previously announced, the HMW project is separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate (currently under construction) by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “Galan would firstly like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the Government of the Catamarca Province in Argentina for their continued support. We look forward to continuing to work side by side with our local communities and authorities, towards achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable outcomes for both the people of Argentina and Galan’s shareholders, through the further downstream development of lithium processing routes such as lithium carbonate, hydroxide or other alternatives, in Catamarca.
This commercial agreement is an important milestone in implementing Galan’s strategy, providing access to a larger international customer base at potentially improved sales and funding/prepayment terms. The agreement is expected to provide tangible progress towards the granting of Phase 2 permits on our journey to becoming the next lithium producer in Argentina.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing
GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to report that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 2,706,667 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $406,000 with all securities issued having a four-month hold period which expires on August 20, 2024. The Private Placement remains subject to obtaining final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twenty-four months from the date issuance.
No finder's fees were paid with this issuance.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's 100% controlled Mexican Hat gold property located in S.E. Arizona, advance exploration at the Daisy Creek Lithium project, as well as for general working capital.
About GMV Minerals Inc.
GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV. Recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com
Click here to connect with GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) to receive an Investor Presentation
AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria
AM Resources Corporation(“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce that it has completed the compilation of government data on its newly acquired 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024) with the discovery of 94 new pegmatites. AM Resources has now identified a total of 281 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.
- Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
- Compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 94 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 40 metres to 2,100 metres.
- Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.
- Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources’ position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.
AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package
First Group
The Company has identified a pegmatite corridor comprising of 88 pegmatites with lengths varying from 40 metres to 1,200 metres. A total of 38 pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals. The other pegmatites are hosted within lenticular pegmatoid gneiss, which is less favorable to the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.
Second Group
An additional 6 pegmatites with one reaching over 2,100 metres in length were discovered. These pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.
David Grondin, CEO of AM Resources stated: “Through our compilation work, our technical team has identified 281 pegmatites, the longest of which exceeds 2 km in length. When we began our journey in Austria over a year ago, we were aware of the potential of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt. However these discoveries are beyond our expectations. This preliminary assessment of our new land package is extremely exciting and we look forward to a summer exploration and sampling campaign that will target each of these pegmatites.”
Location, Location, Location
As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.
Qualified Person
Technical information related in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., of PJLEXPL Inc., a registered geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #833) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lafleur is independent from the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the AM Resources geological information.
About AM Resources
AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite deposits. With a strategic portfolio of assets and a commitment to responsible resource development, the Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AM Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. AM Resources does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information:
David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-583-3490
www.am-resources.ca
