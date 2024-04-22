Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Lithium Universe

Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up

Description:

Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.

“Drawing on its expertise, LU7’s Dream Team is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, for which the company is rapidly completing a DFS (definitive feasibility study,” said East Coast Research analyst Behzad Golmohammadi in his report.

Led by lithium pioneer Iggy Tan, Lithium Universe has assembled a team of lithium industry experts that can deliver on the company’s goal to strengthen North America’s lithium supply chain. Through this expertise, Lithium Universe aims to close a widening lithium processing gap in North America, through a planned 16,000-tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, the analyst report cited. Lithium Universe is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study for the processing plant.

China currently controls around 60 percent of the global lithium refining capacity for batteries, a huge driver for North American efforts to a lithium supply chain for the region.

LU7's lithium dream team


“Western governments have come up with policies and strategic plans to support the expansion of their lithium refining capacities. However, the biggest challenge here is a lack of expertise that has led to a series of recent failures and delayed startups in the sector. This is where LU7’s Dream Team shines with its proven track record of successfully constructing and commissioning such projects,” the analyst report said.

Report highlights:

  • Lithium Universe’s “dream team” of lithium industry experts led by Iggy Tan is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, for which the company is rapidly completing a definitive feasibility study.
  • Lithium Universe plans to replicate the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Refinery, using the same engineering manager (Hatch) and the key executives who built the world-class Jiangsu Refinery.
  • China’s dominance in the global lithium supply chain has pushed governments in North America to develop and strengthen a secure supply chain outside China, with strategic support for projects that expand North America’s lithium refining capacity.
  • East Coast Research has valued Lithium Univers at AU$0.047 per share in a base-case scenario and AU$0.058 per share in a bull-case scenario, solely based on the Quebec lithium carbonate refinery project, and excluding the company’s prospective exploration assets or its spodumene concentrator project in Quebec.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

Lithium Universe
