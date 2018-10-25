Fusion Launches Advanced Cloud Communications Solutions to Costco Canada Members

Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced the launch of its cloud communications and connectivity services to Costco Canada Business members. The company engaged in cloud services said that its services will be offered at kisoks at all Costco retail stores in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. As quoted in the press release: The Fusion cloud communications offering is … Continued









Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced the launch of its cloud communications and connectivity services to Costco Canada Business members.

The company engaged in cloud services said that its services will be offered at kisoks at all Costco retail stores in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

As quoted in the press release:

The Fusion cloud communications offering is a fully managed, cloud-based UCaaS solution that delivers the features and functionality of large-scale enterprise solutions to businesses of all sizes. Fusion’s cloud communications solution increases business productivity with features and applications that support the needs of the increasingly mobile business professional. Business continuity is built in, with call routing capability that enables communication and collaboration from anywhere on any device. An online customer portal makes it simple for business customers to manage calls and features for increased efficiency and control. The Unlimited Business Bundle allows businesses to customize more than 30 features and includes unlimited Internet at multiple speeds. Fusion manages access and service, guaranteeing the highest quality and relieving business customers of administrative resource burdens and cost. Live customer service is available 24/7/365. “We are honored to partner with Costco to deliver the high value, low cost solutions that businesses need to connect, communicate, collaborate and grow. Today, more than ever, we know that business professionals are on the move, and we are taking the same productivity-enhancing features of the desktop to any device, wherever business requirements may lead,” said Dan Foster, Fusion’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Click here for the full text release.

