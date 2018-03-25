5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Tech Sector Loses “Billions” Last Week

The NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) was on the decline for the second week in a row, dropping from 7,419.20 points on Monday (March 19) to 7,139.09 points as of 1:27 p.m. EST on Friday (March 23). The NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT) also dipped during last week’s trading period, dropping from Monday’s open of 4,404.04 points to 4,211.88 points as of 1:28 p.m. EST on Friday.

On Thursday (March 22), CNBC reported that “billions” have been taken from the tech sector this week–which includes Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) $35 billion loss to its market cap earlier this week resulting from the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Still, not all hope was lost for the tech sector last week as a number of NASDAQ tech stocks were still on the rise, including:

Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Here’s a closer look at those companies.

Zix

Our top weekly NASDAQ tech stock is Zix, a company that provides security solutions including email encryption services, email data loss prevention, and mobile applications. Currently its email security services are being provided to over 19,000 businesses in industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and education, to name a few.

The company announced on Wednesday (March 21), that it had established a distribution agreement with Progress Distribution to help global enterprises in the UK and Europe to implement Zix Email Solutions in order to meet requirements of the Global Data Protection Regulation. As a result, it’s no surprise shares of Zix were on the incline last week: over the five day period shares of Zix increased 5.36 percent to reach $4.45 as of 2:22 p.m. EST on Friday.

Computer Task Group

Next is Computer Task Group. The company is an IT services provider company with operations in North America and Europe.

Computer Task Group provides its service to a wide range of industries, including: pharmaceuticals, oil and gas; manufacturing and logistics; steal and automotive; banking; finance; securities and insurance; government; the technology sector, with a focus on hardware, software, service providers, and corporate users of external IT resources; and communications service providers.

The company announced on Tuesday (March 20), that it had voted unanimously to submit a proposal to its shareholders to declassify the board by amending its restated certificate of incorporation and restated bylaws at its annual shareholders meeting to be held on July 26. That said, it’s not clear if this had a direct impact on its rising share price last week, which increased 2.54 percent to $8.08 as of 2:34 p.m. EST on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies

Middle of the pack on our 5 top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list is Synchronoss Technologies. The company helps its clients create revenue, reduce costs and deliver cloud, messaging and digital products.

On Thursday the company announced that it had renewed its agreement with Verizon to power Verizon Cloud’s solution for its wireless customers for another five years, which likely contributed to the company’s rising share price over the week. As of 2:41 p.m. EST on Friday, shares of Synchronoss had increased by 2.41 percent to $10.61.

Attunity

Attunity, a company that provides big data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud.

Its products include: Replicate, Compose, Gold Client, and Visibility to name a few. On the other hand, Attunity’s solutions range from Hadoop and Big Data, Data Warehousing, Database, Cloud and SAP.

That being said, Attunity didn’t have any company news over last week’s trading period, although its share price did rise 1.21 percent to $7.45 as of 2:47 p.m. EST on Friday.

Sapiens International

Closing out our five top weekly NASDAQ tech stocks list is Sapiens International, whose headquarters are in Israel. The company develops computer software solutions with a focus on the insurance industry. Much like Attunity, Sapiens didn’t have any news during last week’s trading period to relate to its rising share price. Over the five-day period, shares of Sapiens increased slightly by 1.20 percent to $8.75 as of 2:54 p.m. EST on Friday.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million and less than $500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the computer software and processing sector are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.