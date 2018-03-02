Resource Investing Rebounding Resource Sector Sets Stage for Positive PDAC Optimism about the resource space is running high, and PDAC President Glenn Mullan believes this year's convention is shaping up to be a good one. « Weekly Round-Up: Gold Tum… Charlotte McLeod • March 2, 2018

This year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention is fast approaching, and Glenn Mullan can’t wait for it to begin.

Mullan is president of PDAC, and he believes all signs show that this year’s convention will be a good one.

“In past years there’s been no disguising the fact that the industry wasn’t in very good shape,” he said via phone less than a week ahead of the four-day convention. “This year conversely I think we’re all pretty happy with the fact that there are a lot of signs of a rebound.”

Some of those signs are empirical — for example, “the TSXV, the market indices, the number of financings, the breadth of the financings, the number of companies, the number of programs.”

Others are less empirical. Mullan noted that many companies appear to be sending teams to PDAC this year rather than just one person, as sometimes happens in down years. He’s also noticed “lots of sellouts” — the Awards Gala & After Party is already sold out, and so are some of the student programs.

The Investors Exchange is sold out as well, with more than 400 companies having confirmed their attendance. “A lot of the other things that are still ongoing we won’t have the hard numbers for until the convention opens and unfolds. But everything is pointing towards a really solid convention,” Mullan said.

In terms of what attendees can expect at PDAC, Mullan confirmed that key topics like battery metals and the gold vs. cryptocurrencies debate will be well represented. He also commented that diversity and innovation are two other themes that will be highlighted at the convention.

“Diversity within the PDAC is really pointing toward the gender gap in the industry. That’s become a dominant theme,” he said. “And innovation — whether it’s disruptive technology or potential changes to our industry … there will be lots of talk about those kinds of technological evolutionary developments.”

When asked how investors can make the most of PDAC’s extensive offerings, Mullan encouraged attendees to plan their days out in advance. “It really helps to actually go through the program, highlight areas of interest and try to fit something into the morning, the afternoon and evening for each of the days. Then let the rest of the networking evolve around that.”

All in all, Mullan concluded, “all the signs are there that we’re heading for a really positive PDAC convention. I’m dying for it to start.”

PDAC will be held from March 4 to 7 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. If you’d like to attend, click here for detailed information on how to register. You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!

