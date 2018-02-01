Lucapa Announces Brooking Diamond Update
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX:LOM) and its partner, Leopold Diamond Company Pty Ltd, provided an update on the macro and micro diamonds recovered from the Little Spring Creek prospect at the Brooking diamond project in Western Australia.
As quoted in the press release:
Subsequent review of the cleaned diamonds illustrate a relatively high white diamond content with yellow diamonds also being noted. The Brooking diamond project (80% owned by Lucapa) is located within 50km of the Ellendale mine which, when in production, was the world’s leading source of fancy yellow diamonds.
As set out in the ASX announcement of 11 January 2018, a total of 119 diamonds were recovered from 86.8kg of samples from lamproite intersected in the core of a single HQ (63mm diameter) hole drilled at the Little Spring Creek prospect. The 119 diamonds recovered from the Little Spring Creek lamproite drill core samples included seven macrodiamonds and 112 micro-diamonds. Macro-diamonds are classified as individual stones greater than 0.5mm in at least one dimension. Diamonds smaller than 0.5mm are classified as micro-diamonds. The largest of the seven macro-diamonds recovered from the Little Spring Creek core samples was approximately 1.0mm x 0.6mm x 0.5mm in size.
As set out in the ASX announcement of 29 January 2018, Lucapa is planning follow-up exploration programs at Little Spring Creek and other prospective targets identified within the 118km2 Brooking project. This work will commence as soon as access to the West Kimberley region is available again after the northern wet season.
