Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Operational and Financial Update

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights

  • Crawford on track for mid-2025 construction decision and first production by year-end 2027
  • Front End Engineering Design led by Ausenco

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today that it has commenced Front End Engineering Design at the Company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide project led by its long-term engineering partner Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") and supported by a number of engineering firms from the project's feasibility study.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "As we continue to successfully advance Crawford financing and permitting activities, we are confidently moving into this next phase of project development which maintains our targets of a mid-2025 construction decision and first production by year-end 2027 by sufficiently advancing engineering on a number of fronts."

The Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") step in this next phase of project development is expected to be completed by August 2024 . FEED activities will be supported by data collected during the 2024 winter geotechnical program, which is currently nearing completion. This program was focused on continuing to de-risk the project and acquiring sufficient data to allow a construction start once a decision has been made. This year's activities were focused in the process plant, primary crushing, mine stockpile and tailings management areas. These activities also included the driving of 24 test bearing-piles in the process plant and primary crusher areas which will be used for refining structural foundation designs.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global diversified engineering, construction and project management company providing consulting, project delivery and asset management solutions to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors. Ausenco's experience in mining projects ranges from conceptual, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for new project developments to project execution with EPCM and EPC delivery. Ausenco has been supporting Canada Nickel since 2020 when Ausenco was first engaged to lead the Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA"). After successfully completing the study, Ausenco continued to support Canada Nickel through the Feasibility Study, which was released in the fourth quarter of 2023, by supporting the metallurgical pilot plant program, the process plant and building design and the site water management design, all while coordinating project consultants.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Arthur G. Stokreef , P.Eng (ON), Manager of Process Engineering & Geometallurgy and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel , NetZero Cobalt , NetZero Iron and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby , CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the timing and completion of FEED activities, the outcomes of the construction decision, the timing of first production, the receipt of permits, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing and completion (if at all) of mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development plans and results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-commences-front-end-engineering-design-at-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-302113736.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/11/c6334.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Highlights
  • First two holes at Newmarket successfully intersect target mineralization including 373 metres of 0.24% nickel in NEW24-01
  • Best interval to date at first hole at Reid - 675 metres of 0.25% nickel including 142 metres of 0.32% nickel and 24 metres of 0.40% nickel in REI24-17
  • First five holes at Reid each intersect over 650 metres of target mineralization within an 800-metre-thick ultramafic sequence – approximately 2 times thicker than Crawford's Main zone

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive initial assay results from its 2024 exploration program including the first two holes at the Company's Newmarket property and results from the first hole from its Reid property, which delivered the best drill results to date from Reid.

A total of six holes have been completed at Reid and seventeen holes have also been completed at Crawford as part of a program to delineate an initial palladium-platinum (PGM) resource for which assays are pending. Four drill rigs are currently operating, and a fifth drill rig is expected to begin on April 1 st . As outlined in a conference call held on February 23, 2024 , the Company's 2024 exploration program is targeting delivery of seven additional resources by Q2-2025 and six further discoveries.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Canada Nickel Confirms Discovery at Mann Central, Successfully Completes Initial Drilling at Mann Northwest Property

Highlights

  • A new discovery, Mann Central, successfully delineated across 2.5 kilometre strike length by six holes
  • Three additional drill holes at previously announced Mann Northwest discovery, extended mineralization across a 2.7 kilometre strike length
  • Mann Northwest and Mann Central are two of five targets (others are Mann Southeast, Newmarket and Reaume) each with a geophysical footprint larger than Crawford, and a combined strike length of over 25 kilometres

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the final set of assay results from its initial exploration program at the Mann Property, a joint venture with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") whereby Canada Nickel can earn an 80% interest by completing certain cash and share payments and exploration expenditures (see original press release dated November 22, 2021 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Highlights

  • First five holes drilled by Canada Nickel into the "B" Zone intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of 0.27-0.29% nickel and contained higher grade intervals of 0.3% nickel or better
    • Higher grade intervals included 16.5 metres of 0.54% nickel
      within a larger interval of 54 metres of 0.38% nickel in BAN23-04
  • Upcoming summer 2024 drill program will complete the Canada Nickel drill program in preparation for an initial resource later in 2024
  • Company to host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2024 exploration program on Friday, February 23 rd , 2024 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2023 drill program within the "B" Zone at Bannockburn a 100% owned Canada Nickel property.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Highlights

  • Processing facilities expected to be the largest nickel processing facility in North America and largest stainless-steel and alloy production facility in Canada , filling a key gap in the North American electric vehicle supply chain – utilizing proven, low environmental footprint technology.
  • Both processing facilities to be designed to be net zero-carbon – utilizing Canada Nickel Company's carbon storage capacity to store CO 2 generated by each facility.
  • NetZero Metals led by Mike Cox with 35 years of nickel processing experience and senior leadership positions with Inco Ltd. and Vale SA overseeing a global portfolio of nickel refineries.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), intends to develop two processing facilities in the Timmins Nickel District: a nickel processing facility and stainless-steel and alloy production facility.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed its previously announced equity investment by Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. ("Samsung SDI") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$18.5 million (see Canada Nickel press release dated January 19, 2024 ). Samsung SDI has subscribed for 15.6 million common shares of the Company at C$1.57 per share. Samsung SDI now holds 8.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

About Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems ("ESS"), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Samsung SDI's executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation's growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI's place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-closing-of-samsung-sdi-equity-investment-302054961.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Receives Final Payment for Sale of Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Receives Final Payment for Sale of Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced sale (the "Transaction") of the Lac Arsenault project to Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Purchaser paid 1844 Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars (CAN$600,000.00) as follows:

  • One hundred thousand Canadian dollars (CAN$100,000) in cash; and

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on April 9, 2024. All matters set out in its management information circular dated March 7, 2024 were approved with 99% voting in favour of all resolutions, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the previously announced spin-out by the Company of 9,414,040 common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") to the shareholders of the Company and the Company will transfer to ACDC ownership of its Nickel Properties in British Columbia. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the closing of the Arrangement and the timing of the share dividend

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

  • Results demonstrate ability to produce saleable and highly marketable Zinc and Lead concentrates from the Primary Massive Sulphide domain.
  • Significant improvement in Zinc recoveries (13% increase) and concentrate grades (22% increase) compared to the Feasibility Study.
  • Metallurgical results, completed at coarser grind sizes supporting simplified flow sheet and lower capital and operating costs relative to the Feasibility Study.
  • Further improvement anticipated from additional ongoing metallurgical optimization test work.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF);(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") provides an update on the optimization metallurgical test program on the primary massive sulphides ("PMS") domain at Lagoa Salgada. The Massive Sulphides are the highest margin domain and a large value driver of NPV for the Lagoa Salgada Project. Bench scale metallurgical testing on composite samples from the PMS ore body were completed by Maelgwyn Metallurgical Laboratories (South Africa) with oversight from Minepro Solutions (Spain) and DRA Global (South Africa

Following completion of the July 2023 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS"), Ascendant initiated an optimization program for metallurgical performance to improve metal recoveries, concentrate grades and characterization of the deleterious elements in order to enhance the revenue potential for its Lagoa Salgada Project. The initial phase of the optimization program has been focused on the Primary Massive Sulphide mineralization from its Venda Nova North Sector, as this zone is the major revenue contributor for the project and is exploited early in the mine life. In addition to the metallurgical work, the company continues to progress its environmental permitting activities and expects to be granted the permit in Q3/24 which would position Lagoa Salgada as the next mine ready project on the Iberian Pyrite belt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a publicly traded Canadian minerals exploration company focused on exploring high-grade copper and gold deposits in North America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CUCO

Trading resumes in:

Company: African Energy Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid Share

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") which is proposed to commence on April 10, 2024 and terminate on April 9, 2025 or the earlier of the date all shares which are subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid are purchased.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company, the market price of the Common Shares does not accurately reflect the value of those shares. As a result, the Company intends to repurchase CNRI's Common Shares that may become available for purchase at prices, which make them an appropriate use of funds of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

CLEO Appoints CRO to Manage U.S. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Related News

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

iron investing

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Lithium Investing

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Uranium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Potash Investing

How to Invest in Potash (Updated 2024)

×