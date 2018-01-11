ALROSA Group Announces Diamond Sales Results

ALROSA Group (MCX:ALRS), the world leader in diamond production, announced diamond sales results for December and interim results for 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

In December 2017, ALROSA Group sold US$237.8 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to US$228.3 million, polished diamond sales – US$9.5 million.

According to preliminary figures, ALROSA’s rough and polished diamond sales in 2017 amounted to US$4.267 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for US$4.17 billion, polished diamonds – for US$96.9 million.