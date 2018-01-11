Diamond Investing

ALROSA Group Announces Diamond Sales Results

« Lucapa Diamond Recovers M…
• January 11, 2018
Add Comment

ALROSA Group (MCX:ALRS), the world leader in diamond production, announced diamond sales results for December and interim results for 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

In December 2017, ALROSA Group sold US$237.8 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales by value amounted to US$228.3 million, polished diamond sales – US$9.5 million.

According to preliminary figures, ALROSA’s rough and polished diamond sales in 2017 amounted to US$4.267 billion. Rough diamonds were sold for US$4.17 billion, polished diamonds – for US$96.9 million.

Yury Okoemov, vice president, commented:

In 2017, rough diamond demand was fairly stable, market activity was in line with the seasonality and our expectations. The average price of rough diamonds sold by ALROSA was a little lower than a year ago, which is due to the changed sales assortment resulting from the increased demand for small-sized rough diamonds from Indian diamond cutting sector in the first half of 2017. We expect that in 2018 the diamond market will be balanced due to a moderate growth in the global demand for diamond jewelry and no major change in the global diamond mining.

Click here to read the full ALROSA Group (MCX:ALRS) press release.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Diamond Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Diamond Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply