E3 Metals CEO: Developing a Proprietary Lithium Extraction Method

E3 Metals CEO Chris Doornbos joined INN to discuss his company’s direct brine lithium extraction project in Alberta’s Leduc Reservoir.









E3 Metals (TSXV:ETMC, OTC Pink:EEMMF, FWB:OU7A) President and CEO Chris Doornbos recently spoke with the Investing News Network (INN) about his company’s long-term goal of producing battery quality lithium products for the ever-growing electric vehicle industry and how E3 Metals’ presence in Alberta continues to accelerate.

E3 Metals is based in Alberta, and it is working to promote and develop critical minerals in the province more efficiently thanks to a meeting E3 Metals held in September with Sonya Savage, the Energy Minister from the Government of Alberta, at the company’s Calgary office.

At the meeting, the Alberta government said it had put together a five-member panel of experts from the metals and mining industry who will help the government further the province’s mineral potential, particularly in lithium, and will support the province in becoming a recognized leader in mineral resource production.

Request an Investor Kit: E3 Metals

Doornbos told INN that having this kind of support from the government is incredibly important because E3 Metals is a major player in the province’s lithium space.

Additionally, what makes E3 Metals stand out from other companies in the space is that it has developed a primary extraction method, called direct lithium extraction (DLE), through a partnership with Livent Corporation. Essentially, the technology draws lithium out of the brine in order to speed up the extraction process, which leads to the company producing litahium that can be converted into a format that can be used by battery producers.

In line with this, E3 Metals received a grant from the government of just under $100,000 from Alberta Innovates that will help the company fund a project in determining development plans and costs of brine production in the Leduc Reservoir.

“The support that we’ve seen from the Alberta government in terms of focusing their energy in their review of developing critical minerals — which is what they are doing currently — is going to have a huge benefit for the company and to the progress of developing [the Leduc Reservoir] project,” Doornbos told INN.

As such, Doornbos said that the company has to demonstrate that its DLE brine production in the Leduc Reservoir is a viable processing method by proving it in a pilot plant. He added that E3 Metals has been doing a lot of work over the last three years in order to achieve that goal.

“The work with Livent has definitely accelerated that and gotten us a lot closer to that end goal,” Doornbos said. “Once we’ve proven [the DLE brine production process] works through that pilot, the development of a commercial facility is fairly straightforward.”

Doornbos said that the company is targeting to have the pilot running, or at least constructed, by late 2021 and is prioritizing getting the DLE technology proven so it can move towards production.

For a more comprehensive update from E3 Metals CEO Chris Doornbos, watch the video above.

This interview is sponsored by E3 Metals (TSXV:ETMC,OTC Pink:EEMMF,FWB:OU7A). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by E3 Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. E3 Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with E3 Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.