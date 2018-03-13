Relevium Announces Initial Launch of Hempco’s PlanetHemp® in the USA

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “Increasing market awareness of the beneficial properties of hemp are creating strong momentum in the food and food additives space. Through our exclusive partnership with Hempco, giving us access to its PlanetHemp® brand, we are exceptionally well positioned to gain market share in this rapidly growing segment of the market. The launch of these products in the United States via Amazon, and in the future on other main sites, such as Jet.com, is an important milestone for both companies. We anticipate this will drive considerable growth and create significant shareholder value for both companies.”

Diane Jang, CEO of Hempco Canada stated: “We are pleased with Relevium’s initiatives towards the launch of the PlanetHemp® products in the U.S. Market. This relationship adds a significant presence on the most important eCommerce channels in the U.S. and we look forward to building a successful long-term and expanding relationship with Relevium.”

The initial launch will comprise of five (5) products, including PlanetHemp® Protein Superfoods and Hemp Seeds.

Relevium will also be launching a Hemp-based Vegan Omega Essential Fatty Acids under its Bioganix® brand.

About Hemp and Derivatives

Hemp is a distinct variety of the Cannabis Sativa plant that is grown specifically for its derived products and applications. Hemp has gained considerable popularity because of its health and wellness effects on humans and pets, primarily due to its well-balanced nutritional value, alkalinity and the presence of cannabidiol, a compound known to promote and support overall health.

According to a recent article published by Forbes, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) is projected to be a billion-dollar market in just three years, according to a new report by Brightfield Group. The data company estimates that hemp CBD sales have already hit $170 million in 2016 and a 55% compound annual growth rate over the next five years will cause the market to crack the billion-dollar mark.

About Hempco

For more than 12 years Hempco has been a trusted and respected pioneer, innovator and provider of premier hemp seed foods. Hempco is committed to developing hemp foods, hemp fiber and hemp nutraceuticals, a “tri-crop” opportunity for producers and processors. Hempco is expanding its processing ability to meet global demands in a 56,000sq. ft. facility located at Nisku, Alberta. Hempco’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “HEMP”.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

