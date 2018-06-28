Phivida Presents at Natural Foods Investor Conference

Phivida led a panel represented by President and Chairman, John Belfontaine and Director Peter Simeon who providing investors with insights on Cannabis and the Consumer: What opportunities lie ahead for edibles. The panel discussion also centred in on Phivida’s innovative mix of CBD-Hemp Oil extract infused functional beverages and supplement products.

Topics included the growing CBD-Hemp oil infused markets in the USA and shifting regulations in Canada as well as the USA pending the Senate Vote on the 2018 Farm Bill, which has already received approval from the House of Representatives and the Senate Agricultural committee.

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida (pronounced “fi-VEE-da”) is a premier brand of Cannabidiol (“CBD”) infused functional foods, beverages and clinical products – poised for global distribution. Using encapsulation technology, Phivida converts phytocannabinoids into water soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. Phivida’s infuses CBD into functional beverages, foods and supplements with a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association’s recent decision to lift its ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization’s recent statement supports the clinical benefits of CBD worldwide. Celebrating; Health and Wellness, In Harmony™, Phivida’s mission is to lead the alternative health care sector as the benchmark quality standard in premium cannabinoid infused foods, beverages and clinical products. For more information on Phivida products visit www.phivida.com or join our social media network @Phivida.

Nutritional Capital

Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) is an organization that connects investors with high-potential growth companies in the nutrition and health & wellness Industry. Led by industry veterans and experienced investment professionals, NCN also provides cutting-edge, research-based industry knowledge and serves as a gateway to connections, insights and resources that support the growth of the nutrition and health & wellness industries. For more information please visit https://nutritioncapital.com/

Natural Products Canada

Natural Products Canada (NPC) is a not-for-profit Centre of Excellence for Commercialization and Research of natural products. Its goal is to leverage Canada’s strengths in research, development and commercialization of natural products. It has a broad focus on: functional foods and food ingredients; nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals; agricultural products, animal feed ingredients and veterinary care products; and green replacements for chemically derived products. The nationwide NPC network includes companies, investors, research institutes, and innovation and commercialization experts. Drawing on a rich pipeline of natural products and natural product technologies, NPC provides services from its four pillars: Connect, Evaluate, Accelerate, and Invest to help bring products to market faster, cheaper, and more efficiently.

SOURCE Phivida Holdings Inc.

