Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

This move will allow Co-Founder and former President & CEO, Dr. Craig Gibson to move into the role of Chief Exploration Officer (CXO) to focus more on the execution of field programs and exploration strategies.

Dr. Craig Gibson commented: "My position as President and CEO was intended to be temporary during Prismo's startup, as my strength has always been advancing projects through exploration work. I think this is the time to make the change, and I welcome Steve and Alain to their new positions."

Steve Robertson is a geologist with over 35 years of mining industry experience, having played key roles in building and advancing projects from exploration through to production. His career history includes working for majors, mid-tier producers and several C-suite roles at junior resource companies. Mr. Robertson's responsibilities during his 24-year tenure at Imperial Metals included oversight of exploration, government relations, permitting, community relations, aboriginal affairs and corporate communications. Notably, he led the exploration team that completed the deep drilling program at Red Chris that revealed the significance of that deposit as a world-class porphyry copper system.

Dr. Gibson, Mr. Robertson and Mr. Lambert recorded a video regarding the changes announced today. The video is available on the Company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@prismometals.

Mr. Lambert noted that "Under Craig's leadership as CEO, we took the Company public, executed several financings, advanced our Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos projects in Mexico with nearly 8,000 meters of drilling, established a strategic relationship with Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) and optioned a 75% interest in the promising Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as I have done since the founding of the Company in 2019."

As CEO Mr. Lambert will continue to bring his wealth of experience in capital markets and also his legal background as he practiced as a lawyer prior to a 35-year career in financing and advising small and medium-sized companies. Mr. Lambert has been involved in private and public financings totaling more than $1 billion and has an extensive network of investors, investment bankers, analysts, and investor relations professionals. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B.) from the University of Montréal and a diploma of collegial studies, specializing in administration from the College Jean-de-Brébeuf, Montréal, Québec.

Louis Doyle, Director of Prismo stated, "The board is delighted to have both Steve and Alain take a more direct role in management of the Company while allowing Craig to concentrate on exploration, at this critical time. Prismo now has the right management mix to manage the three very strategic projects at this time when commodity prices are showing the strength that we have been waiting for, for years."

Mr. Robertson was granted 250,000 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") subject to certain vesting requirements. Each vested RSU entitles Mr. Robertson to receive one common share. The grant subject is to the Company's long-term performance incentive plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Sept. 29, 2022. A copy of the incentive plan is included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the meeting dated Aug. 31, 2022, available via the company's profile on SEDAR.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207563

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors"), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 2,833,690 Common Shares at a price of $0.17 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $481,727 (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for samples taken in February during our ongoing exploration program at the Hot Breccia Project located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Hot Breccia property hosts a cluster of hydrothermal breccia pipes originating from at least 1 kilometer depth that incorporated a wide range of wallrock fragments including variably copper and gold mineralized sedimentary and intrusive units. These include a fragment of mineralized magnetite skarn encased within a quartz diorite porphyry that assayed 5.69% copper, 0.24 gt gold and 32.8 gt silver. Limited historical drilling in the area intersected similarly mineralized magnetite skarn at depth, apparently in place, indicating that extensive porphyry-related copper mineralization occurs at depth in the system. Prismo's recent (2023) ZTEM geophysical survey shows a large conductive feature (Figure 5) adjacent to the historical drilling that is interpreted to be a Resolution-like(1) porphyry-skarn mineralized centre.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Investing News Network( INN)

During the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the Investing News Network (INN), a premier source for resource and mining news and investor education, filmed interviews with experts and CEOs of leading companies. In a recent CEO Interview published on InvestingNews.com, Mari-Len DeGuzman interviewed Alain Lambert, the Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) at PDAC. Lambert discussed updates and strategic plans for the company's silver, copper, and gold projects, including the latest on their collaboration with Vizsla Silver and forthcoming exploration efforts.

Strategic Collaboration and Exploration at Palos Verdes

Lambert reminded viewers that Palos Verdes, a silver prospect in Mexico, stands as one of Prismo Metals' flagship properties. Surrounded by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) territory, which encompasses the remainder of the district, Prismo benefits from a strategic relationship with Vizsla. Following a recent $34 million bought deal closure by Vizsla, Lambert highlighted their ongoing collaboration, which includes a technical committee aimed at exploring the district's northeast.

With three successful drilling campaigns under their belt, Prismo Metals is preparing for a robust exploration program into Palos Verdes. Lambert expressed excitement about the upcoming fourth drilling campaign, which will extend into Vizsla's already permitted property, promising further insights into the prospect's potential.

Los Pavitos and Hot Breccia: Expanding Exploration Horizons

In addition to Palos Verdes, Prismo Metals is making waves with their Los Pavitos gold prospect, spanning over 5,300 hectares in the Sonora State, Mexico. The first drilling campaign in 2023 yielded exceptional results, extending the prospective zone significantly. Plans for geophysics and further drilling later this year are in place to capitalize on these findings.

Moreover, Lambert shed light on the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, poised to capture investors' attention. Awaiting drilling permits, Prismo anticipates initiating exploration on this property, situated in the heart of Arizona's copper belt. With historical data backing its potential, the focus will soon shift to twinning old holes, exploring the vast copper resources.

Investment Appeal and Future Focus

Addressing investors at PDAC, Lambert confidently positioned Prismo Metals as a compelling investment opportunity, drawing parallels with recent successes in the space, such as Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV:BIG). With high expectations for the Hot Breccia project and continued exploration at Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos, Prismo Metals is dedicating substantial resources to uncover the next significant discovery.

As Prismo Metals gears up for a year filled with promising exploration activities and strategic collaborations, Lambert's message to investors is clear: keep a close eye on Prismo Metals. With a strong exploration strategy and potential for significant discoveries, Prismo Metals represents an intriguing opportunity in the mining sector.

For more insights on Primso Metals check INN's exclusive profile of the company:

https://investingnews.com/stocks/cse-priz/prismo-metals/

For complete coverage of The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2024 visit: https://investingnews.com/pdac/

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resources and mining, tech, and life science sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com .

Contact:

Chris Smith

CSO

Investing News Network

+1 (604) 688-8231

csmith@investingnews.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce engaging Exploration Technologies Inc. (ExploreTech) from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to its Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

The xFlare AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell" or the " Company ") announces that it proposes to extend the expiry dates of an aggregate of 5,202,250 outstanding share purchase warrants, as described below.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company issued 3,011,250 warrants with an exercise price of $0.50 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 14, 2021 (the " 2021 Warrants "). The original exercise price of the 2021 Warrants was $0.65 and the exercise price was previously repriced to $0.50 . The original expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was May 14, 2023 , and the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants was previously extended to May 14, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2021 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2021 Warrants will expire on May 14, 2025 . All other terms of the 2021 Warrants remain unchanged.

The Company issued an aggregate of 2,191,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.60 pursuant to a private placement of units that closed on May 30, 2022 (the " 2022 Warrants "). The original expiry date of the 2022 Warrants was May 30, 2024 . The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants by an additional 12 months, such that 2022 Warrants will expire on May 30, 2025 . All other terms of the 2022 Warrants remain unchanged.

Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the warrants.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into debt settlement agreements with two directors of the Company to settle outstanding bona-fide indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $6,000 in exchange for 54,545 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents outstanding amounts owing for director services provided to the Company. The Company also proposes to issue common shares to the two directors as monthly payment for director services, issuable on a quarterly basis. All shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the 2021 and 2022 Warrants, entering into the debt settlement agreements, and future payment of director fees in common shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c9568.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W), is pleased to announce that David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday May 1 st at 2:30pm EST. White Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused in Yukon, Canada, owning a district-scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The Company's flagship White Gold Project contains an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (1) and is complimented by a robust project pipeline of new discoveries and early stage projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final tranche of its debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company has subscriptions for $1,441,900 principal amount of non-convertible debentures, for total aggregate funds of $4,363,318 across all tranches of the Debenture Financing. In connection with this closing, the Company will issue 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for three years. 50% of the Debenture Warrants will vest on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable 14 months following closing if the Debenture has not been repaid prior to that vesting date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Debt Settlement

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

Energy Investing

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Gold Investing

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

×