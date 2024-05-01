Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of 2.5 million common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2024.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented, "The financing announced today will allow us to ramp up our 2024 exploration activities, generate results to be shared with the market, all while managing dilution for the benefit of all shareholders. The main strategic goals for 2024 are to (i) uncover additional spodumene mineralization at the Victory Spodumene Project and the Ear Falls Spodumene Project along their well-defined exploration corridors, (ii) to discover new spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Cosgrave Lake and Wisa Lake, (iii) drill test the spodumene mineralized corridors at Victory and Ear Falls to demonstrate the size and the potential of the system along strike and at depth, and (iv) advance the other projects through low cost prospecting and continue to pursue joint venture or option deals for them."

In the 2023 season, Beyond Lithium started off with a total of 63 projects and each field team generally spent a week to two weeks per project collecting representative samples to establish a geological and geochemical baseline for each project. As Beyond Lithium announced, the Company reviewed the 2023 field data over the last few months and has finalized the Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario for the 2024 exploration program including four primary projects (Table 1) and an additional 23 prospective projects (Table 2).

Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration of Beyond Lithium, stated: "We are very excited to have consolidated our lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario for the 2024 season. Now, Beyond Lithium has four substantial primary projects to focus in developing and at the same time carry out grassroot exploration on the additional 23 prospective projects. Importantly, we are very glad to continue working in collaboration with Bounty Gold Corp led by Jason LeBlance and Last Resort Resources led by Jace Angell to kick start the 2024 exploration program at the Wisa Project this month to follow up on exploration targets delineated from the 2023 field data and the LiDAR survey completed at Wisa in 2023 (Figure 2)."

Lawrence Tsang added: "Based on our 2023 field observations, spotting spodumene in the field in a white and wide pegmatite could be subtle and sometimes easily overlooked. Hence, in the first part of the 2024 exploration program, our geological field teams will spend more field time at the four primary projects to carry out systematic sampling and mapping programs to focus on the narrowed down exploration targets to explore for potential new and additional spodumene-bearing mineralization (Figure 1-4). With the more defined zones outlined by geochemistry, geology, and mineralogy established from the 2023 program, we have a good opportunity this year to further expand mineralization at the four primary projects."

He concluded: "In December 2023, Beyond Lithium submitted the exploration permit application for the Victory and Ear Falls Spodumene Projects. to apply for mechanical stripping and diamond drilling activities. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors. Both permit applications have entered the public review and comment period. Beyond continues to engage and to consult with the Ministry and Aboriginal communities throughout this process."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_004.jpg

Figure 1. Ear Falls 2024 Exploration Targets (dotted red circle) - Elevated Lithium (>0.1% Li2O) Pegmatites Zone with elevated cesium background that is comparable with the Identified Spodumene-bearing Wenasaga North Zone along the 13km Long Structural Corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_005.jpg

Figure 2. Wisa Project 2024 Exploration Targets (dotted red circle) - Elevated Lithium and Cesium Pegmatite Zone Targets Coincide with Regional Pegmatite Trends

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_006.jpg

Figure 3. Victory Project 2024 Exploration Targets (dotted red circle) - Spodumene-bearing Bounty Gold and Last Resort Pegmatites Located within an 8km Long Structural Corridor with numerous Ontario Geological Survey Mapped Pegmatites yet to be prospected for lithium mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_007.jpg

Figure 4 Cosgrave Lake Project 2024 Exploration Targets (dotted red circle) -Elevated lithium-bearing pegmatite swarms located in the higher fractionated zone of the AG Pluton striking subparallel with the regional subprovincial boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_007full.jpg

NameArea (ha)
Victory Spodumene16,682
Ear Falls Spodumene20,623
Cosgrave Lake8,993
Wisa6,666

 

Table 1. Beyond Priority Project List

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_008full.jpg

Table 2. List of the additional projects in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/207558_2de059c07427a96b_008full.jpg

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in cash, shares, warrants or a combination thereof. All securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

A portion of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders ("CSA 45-313") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-313 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-313, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"). As at the date hereof, the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces of Canada, with the exception of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who, as of April 30, 2024 (being the record date set by the Company pursuant to CSA 45-313), holds common shares as of that date to subscribe for the Units that will be distributed pursuant to the Offering, provided that the Existing Security Holder Exemption is available to such person or company. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

In the event that aggregate subscriptions for Units under the Offering exceed the maximum number of securities to be distributed, then Units will be sold to qualifying subscribers on a pro rata basis based on the number of Units subscribed for. Insiders may participate in the Offering. Qualifying shareholders who wish to participate in the Offering should contact the Company at the contact information set forth below.

There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been disclosed.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Existing Security Holder Exemption, the Offering will also be conducted pursuant to other available prospectus exemptions.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. has a large greenfield lithium exploration portfolio in Ontario with 27 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 119,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.

Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207558

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Highlights

  • No option cash payments due until August 31st, 2024.
  • The four primary projects are: the Victory Spodumene, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects where the exploration priorities will include advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping as well as diamond drilling.
  • Beyond Lithium's 2024 portfolio will consist of a total of 27 projects totalling over 119,000 hectares each either meriting further exploration or are part of joint venture and option discussions with interested parties.
    • Four primary projects.
    • Additional 23 projects located within well-known districts with significant LCT pegmatites discoveries and deposits.
  • Continue to engage and consult with the Ontario Ministry of Mines and the Aboriginal Communities as part of its current Exploration Permit applications for the Ear Falls Spodumene and the Victory Spodumene Projects.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced the list of projects which will form part of its exploration portfolio going into the 2024 season. The Company also announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resorts Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort") to amend the terms of the March 30, 2023 option agreements between the parties (the "March 2023 Agreements").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Beyond Lithium Announces 2024 Strategic Plan

Highlights

  • Plan to advance the four primary projects, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Victory Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects with diamond drilling and advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping and further diamond drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") announces that it has agreed to settle debts relating to certain consulting fees owed to two arm's length parties by issuing an aggregate of 171,554 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.185 per share, representing an aggregate value of $31,737.50 (the "Debt Settlement").

All common shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to the statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance and 58,750 of the shares shall be subject to additional contractual hold period expiring on July 10, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

  • Drilling intercepts encountered high grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites in wider pegmatites zone:
    • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
    • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
    • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.29% Li2O over 15.36m (EF23-03).
  • Holes #1-4 are mineralized with lithium from top to bottom (hole lengths vary between 30 to 60m).
  • Six out of the seven holes (EF23-01 to 05 & 07) ended in mineralization signifying the system remains open at depth and along strike of the 13km long exploration corridor.
  • Six out of the seven holes have pervasive and strong lithium and cesium mineralization in the alteration halo around the pegmatites indicating the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike.
  • Drilling results show a doubling of the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m.
  • Drilling results confirm new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface.
  • The Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the drill results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha) with core logging facility located in the town of Ear Falls, Ontario, that is just 10 minutes away from the site. The 2023 drilling program completed seven AQ-sized drill holes totaling 329.59m. The seven drill holes drilled tested 200m strike length of the initial spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery at Ear Falls, the Wenasaga North Zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O (see press release dated September 17, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Enters Property Sale Agreement with Patriot Lithium for Borland Claims

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Patriot Lithium Limited ("Patriot"), an Australian based mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:PAT), pursuant to which the Company will transfer to Patriot an undivided 100% interest in the 61 mining claims comprising the Company's Borland East and Borland North projects located approximately 60 km northwest of Frontier Lithium's PAK project in Northwest Ontario (the "Borland Claims").

As consideration for the Borland Claims, Patriot will issue to Beyond Lithium on closing, 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Patriot, subject to certain contractual escrow requirements (the "Purchase Price Shares"). Additionally, Patriot shall pay Beyond Lithium a cash payment of C$2,500,000 for an initial mineral resource estimate filed or announced by Patriot declaring any JORC, NI 43-101, or SK-1300 compliant, as applicable, deposits or orebodies contained exclusively in any part of the Borland Claims exceeding 20 million metric tonnes of contained Li2O with an average grade equal to 1.0% Li2O or greater.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Hydra Lithium Project Exploration Update

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Hydra Lithium Project Exploration Update

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for 2024 summer exploration at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania", ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

2024 Hydra Exploration Plans

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Receives Drill Permit Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Receives Drill Permit Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") announces that the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has provided Lancaster with a "Technically Complete Letter" regarding a permit for the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Phase 1 drill program (the " Drill Permit ").

"The approval of our maiden drilling application is confirmation of our commitment to responsible, minimal impact exploration and the last major hurdle before launching our maiden drilling program at Alkali Flat," says Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are one step closer to drilling the first well at Alkali Flat and proving the quality of the potential lithium brine deposit we believe is in the subsurface aquifers previously identified by our geophysics program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large-Scale Nevada-based Lithium Project: three-phase production plan will generate a life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of battery-quality lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 )

  • Innovative Approach in Processing: patent-pending chloride leaching process combined with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), the Feasibility Study is supported by 2+ years of testing at the Company's Pilot Plant

  • Mineral Resource Estimate: Measured and Indicated resources totaling 1,207.33 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 957 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) containing 1. 155 Mt of Li or 6. 148 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)

  • Long 40-Year Mine Life : Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate totaling 287.65 Mt at an average grade of 1,149 ppm Li containing 0. 330 Mt of lithium or 1. 759 Mt of LCE

  • Initial Project: Phase 1 Capital Cost $1.537 billion for production capacity of 13,000 tpa LCE

  • Designed for Expansion: Phase 2 $0.651 billion for 28,000 tpa LCE, and Phase 3 $1.336 billion for 41,000 tpa LCE; Project expansions are capitalized with Project cash flow

  • Low Operating Cost: average operating cost $8,223 /t of Li 2 CO 3 produced, or $2,766 /t after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide (NaOH)

  • After-tax IRR of 17.1% at $24,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 : $3.01 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) at 8% discount rate and a 17.1% after-tax internal rate of return (IRR), using price assumptions of $24,000 /t for Li 2 CO 3 and $600 /dry metric tonne (dmt) for NaOH

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV : LCE ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z ) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) feasibility study (Feasibility Study, FS or Study) completed on its 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study was prepared by Wood Group USA Inc. (Wood) and Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. (GRE). All currency amounts in this news release are presented in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sale of its Tahlo Lake, British Columbia property to a private company, Trimera Metals Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia

Highlights of the Tahlo Lake Sale:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The 2024 drilling program was designed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and by ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 849.44 metres were completed. Four of the five holes intersected uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 metres apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 by carrying out a high-resolution magnetic survey and a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey (see ALX news release dated January 23, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

