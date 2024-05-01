Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program has started targeting 3 areas with 6 to 8 drill holes
  • Fleet Space Technologies' Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, a passive, seismic method for generating 3D subsurface models is being deployed over ACKIO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the starts of an inaugural drill program and ANT geophysical survey on its Bear ("Bear") and Hook ("Hook") uranium projects, respectively, in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"We're excited to start this drill campaign on Bear. Our target generation has identified areas of potential structural disruption and hydrothermal fluid alteration along the uranium-fertile Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone that hosts numerous high-grade uranium deposits. We've identified 3 main targets areas we'll be drilling at the intersection points of NE-SW-trending layers and cross-cutting NW-SE-oriented structures (Figure 2). We believe the latter structures may have controlled anomalous uranium intersected in historic drill holes.

We're also happy to announce we've started laying out and acquiring data from Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey deployed over ACKIO. We hope to map out the extent of ACKIO's Athabasca sandstone outlier and the deep structural roots of the uranium mineralization system. We believe ACKIO continues at depth, including mineralization along the sandstone-basement fault zone. We look forward to testing these targets when we begin our next ACKIO drill program in June," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

Please watch the Company's video (below) to understand the target generation ideas for the Bear drill program.

Bear - 2024 Exploration Targets Defined

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anLYo83AUko

Bear Drill Program Details
The recently started Bear drill program is planned for 1,500 metres with 6 to 8 drill holes targeting 2 to 3 different target areas. The helicopter-support program allows expedient drill targeting and lessens environment impacts. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook ANT Program Details
"Fleet Space Technologies has developed an innovative high-resolution, ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey to produce a 3D model of the subsurface. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and other areas of interest, with data expected to be received and interpreted prior to starting diamond drilling on Hook in June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 272,804 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Baselode projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified with yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008.jpg

FIGURE 2 – Bear Project Compilation Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/207569_3b7b7a66048c29e0_008full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207569

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
