NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Companies Serving “Cannabis Lifestyle” Featuring DOJA Cannabis Company Ltd.

NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Standout Canadian Players Foster ‘the Cannabis Lifestyle,'” featuring DOJA Cannabis Company Ltd. (CSE:DOJA) (OTC:DJACF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit LINK

To read the original editorial, visit LINK

Recently, DOJA announced its binding Letter of Intent to acquire Tokyo Smoke (http://nnw.fm/MbMW9)… The merger will also reportedly foster the creation of Canada’s first retail-focused craft cannabis producer boasting a portfolio of highly recognizable brands. Hiku will be strategically positioned to become the foremost craft cannabis brand house within the Canadian adult-use cannabis market and the only craft cannabis producer to have a significant national retail presence and a growing portfolio of premium cannabis lifestyle brands. Hiku has multiple highly recognizable brands and strategies in place to operate retail cannabis stores across various Canadian provinces, ranging from Eastern Canada to Western Canada with further expansion plans in view. This will represent an unprecedented platform through which the company can build brand awareness and reach consumers. Vertically integrated operations are positioning Hiku to offer exclusive retail products in Hiku-owned stores and to achieve superior margins in comparison to its peers. Hiku will prioritize its retail expansion in provinces that allow private cannabis retail, while DOJA and Tokyo Smoke will respond to the Government of Manitoba’s Request for Proposals to establish retail cannabis stores throughout that province.

About DOJA Cannabis Company Limited

DOJA™ is a premium cannabis lifestyle brand growing high-quality handcrafted cannabis flower. DOJA’s wholly owned subsidiary is a licensed producer of cannabis under the ACMPR that has requested its Pre-Sales License Inspection, the last step prior to receiving a license to sell cannabis under the ACMPR. DOJA’s state-of-the-art ACMPR licensed production facility is located in the heart of British Columbia’s picturesque Okanagan Valley. DOJA was founded by the proven entrepreneurial team that started SAXX Underwear®. For more information, visit www.DOJA.life

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we’re watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today’s markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with DOJA Cannabis Company Ltd. (CSE:DOJA) (OTC:DJACF) for an Investor Presentation.