Koios Signs Distribution and Sales Agreement with 5 Star Nutrition

Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: SNP; OTC: SNOVF) (the “Company” or “Koios”) is pleased to announce it has formed a new distribution partnership with 5 Star Nutrition, a major retailer of Sports nutrition, weight loss and vitamin products in the United States.

Koios is a leading developer and producer of Nootropic supplements and beverages – also known as ‘smart drinks’ – that use a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants.

5 Star Nutrition is a leading retailer of supplements for fitness and health, and is now adding the Koios line of Nootropic products for enhancement of the human mind. 5 Star has more than 40 locations and last year launched 11 new outlets on military bases across the United States, offering military members and veterans significant discounts on products.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with 5 Star Nutrition,” says Koios CEO Chris Miller. “They are among the most prominent and well-known nutrition franchises in the State of Colorado, and from a volume standpoint they are one of the biggest players in the region.

“They also share similar values when it comes to creating value for the public at large,” Miller says. “They do a great job with their customers and they vet their vendors’ products incredibly well.”

Miller says 5 Star’s thorough vetting of products meant the distribution contract took a long time and was hard won.

“We have been trying to work with them for years, because they really are a quality outfit,” Miller said. “In the end, I think the recent creation of our new line of highly effective Nootropic powder supplements is what ultimately nudged them to start working with us.”

5 Star has already placed its lead order for Koios powdered supplements to be sold first in its Colorado Springs outlets, and the company plans to also offer a line of Koios smart beverages as well.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Chris Miller, CEO and Director, KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

About Koios Beverage Inc.

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent thousands of brick and mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the timing for resumption of trading for the Company’s stock. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’ products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’ products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’ products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

