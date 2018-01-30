Cannabis Investing VIDEO — James Black: Cannabis Boosted CSE to Record Year in 2017 Black says in this video that he's seen the cannabis sector go from zero to $20 billion over about four years in terms of market cap growth. « TSXV Cannabis Stocks Melissa Shaw • January 30, 2018

James Black, vice president of listings development at the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), took the time to chat with the Investing News Network at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Black said the CSE differs from other Canadian exchanges, such as the TSX and TSXV, because it has lower and fixed fees, plus a regulatory model that offers “a lighter touch based on the fact that we have most of the disclosure posted to our website.”

He said the exchange adheres to the highest level of regulation, but “we also understand entrepreneurs are always on the cutting edge of technology, [the] cutting edge of industry, and that’s why we’ve seen such growth in cannabis and other tech sectors.”

Interest in cannabis stocks has been strong ahead of Canadian government’s plans for legalization. Black said he has seen the sector go from zero to $20 billion over about four years in terms of market cap growth. “That’s insane. We’ve never seen such velocity,” he said, adding that the CSE had a record year in 2017. He noted, “around 80 percent of our listing and trading and fundraising activity last year was tied to growth in the cannabis market.”

He explained, “we saw trading and fundraising activity last year that we’ve never seen. [We] welcomed our first billion-dollar company by market cap and … over a billion dollars in financing into CSE-listed companies. Again, around $800 million of that into cannabis issuers.” Black added, “we’re really excited about some of the tech sectors that are starting to populate the CSE — blockchain, AI and others.”

